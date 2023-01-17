ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Mark Allen
5d ago

Mccarthy has long ago surpassed his level of mental competence.He's finally got the job he's totally unable to perform. And we,the people have once again been sold down tbe river for one man's blind ambition.

Blue
5d ago

Hold on America these next 2 years is all about greed, revenge, hate, an nothing will get done. Those that voted for this mess, here it is, you've been bamboozled

Mary Colorossi
5d ago

The things that McCarthy is doing and the rest of the republicans is only going to hurt The people of America...

New York Post

What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner

Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
msn.com

'This Is A Huge Betrayal': Kellyanne Conway Accused Of Backstabbing Donald Trump With Andrew Cuomo Alliance

Turncoat Trumpster Kellyanne Conway ruthlessly kicked the ex-president to the curb, teaming up with disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in an unlikely political alliance that has shocked Washington, RadarOnline.com has learned. "This is a huge betrayal," one Beltway insider declared. "Kellyanne is embracing one of Donald Trump's biggest...
The Independent

Ted Cruz roundly mocked after trying to call Jill Biden a hypocrite on gas stove row: ‘Cancun lately?’

Senator Ted Cruz was shut down on social media after he attempted to mock Jill Biden over the Biden administration’s announcement of considering regulating or possibly banning gas stoves.The Texas senator joined a chorus of conservatives taking a dig at the Biden administration by sharing a 2020 picture of the first lady cooking leafy vegetables on a gas stove.He captioned the photo with the popular turn of phrase, “rules for thee but not for me”, suggesting hypocrisy on the part of the administration.Other Republicans raised alarmist criticism directed at the government, like former White House physician Ronny Jackson, who...
Popculture

CNN Anchor Calls Guest 'Rude' in Awkward On-Air Exchange

CNN has been knee-deep in coverage of the U.S. House of Representatives' struggle to elect a speaker, with Republican nominee Kevin McCarthy finally earning the role after 15 rounds of voting, several joke nominations, and a near fight to close out the week late into Saturday morning. But on Thursday,...
TheDailyBeast

Jan. 6 Cop Michael Fanone Visits Kevin McCarthy’s Office to ‘Rub It In’

Former Metropolitan Police Department cop Michael Fanone showed up at the Capitol on Wednesday to watch the mess unfolding among Republicans over Kevin McCarthy’s flailing bid to become House speaker. After three separate votes failed to secure him the speakership Tuesday, another vote was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, and McCarthy was accused by his GOP foes of “squatting” in the speaker’s office. With McCarthy holed up inside, Fanone—who previously called McCarthy a “fucking weasel bitch” for continuing to support Donald Trump after the Capitol riot—suddenly showed up outside in the hallway, saying, “I heard he was having some trouble,” according...
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
The Hill

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle tells Boebert ‘get real’ during contentious interview

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) made a rare appearance on MSNBC late Wednesday evening, participating in an interview with host Stephanie Ruhle that at times grew contentious as the congresswoman discussed her efforts to block Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) bid to claim the House Speakership. “I want you to know that we are not giving her a free pass to…
Anthony James

Marjorie Taylor Greene Might Get Another Lawsuit From Trump Ally - See The Crime She Allegedly Committed

Marjorie Taylor Greene is an American politician, businesswoman, and far-right conspiracy theorist who has served as the U.S. Representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district since 2021. She is a human right activists known for engaging in different humanitarian efforts. She has also been a member of the Republican Party for a long period of time without a record of crime. Currently, a friend of Donald Trump is accusing her of committing a crime which when exposed might end her political career.
