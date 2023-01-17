Read full article on original website
Mark Allen
5d ago
Mccarthy has long ago surpassed his level of mental competence.He's finally got the job he's totally unable to perform. And we,the people have once again been sold down tbe river for one man's blind ambition.
Reply
9
Blue
5d ago
Hold on America these next 2 years is all about greed, revenge, hate, an nothing will get done. Those that voted for this mess, here it is, you've been bamboozled
Reply
9
Mary Colorossi
5d ago
The things that McCarthy is doing and the rest of the republicans is only going to hurt The people of America...
Reply
13
