Red Sox Reportedly Interested In Intriguing Padres Duo; Would Be Solid Trade Candidates

By Patrick McAvoy
Inside The Red Sox
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MJIjz_0kHf6fEf00

Boston reportedly has shown an interest in two Padres defensive wizards

There surely will be another move or two in Boston for the 2023 Major League Baseball season comes along.

With Trevor Story set to miss some time and Xander Bogaerts no longer in town, the Red Sox have to either fill the spots in the infield or potentially bring in an outfielder to allow Enrique Hernandez to move back to the infield. Surely, the Red Sox could bring in players at either spot and the team reportedly has been connected to San Diego Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim and outfielder Trent Grisham, according to The Athletic's Chad Jennings.

"The Padres, too, are obvious candidates for trade talks because they're reportedly open to trading either shortstop Ha-Seong Kim or center fielder Trent Grisham," Jennings said. "Both are terrific defenders who have, at times, been above-average hitters. Both would fit Red Sox needs, though the Padres are looking to compete this year, so the Red Sox likely would have to part with someone from their major league roster if they were to acquire either Kim or Grisham (and certainly if they were to get both)."

Kim would be a natural fit for the Red Sox. The 27-year-old played both shortstop and third base for the Padres in 2022 and shined finishing with the team's second-best WAR at 5.1 -- just behind six-time All-Star Manny Machado. Kim provides not only staunch defense but also a solid right-handed bat. He slashed .251/.325/.383 while clubbing 11 home runs and driving in 59 runs.

Grisham -- like Kim -- would provide the Red Sox with impressive defense if acquired. The 26-year-old already has won two National League Gold Gloves in just four seasons in center field. Grisham batted a measly .184 in a career-high 152 games in 2022 which could be an outlier but also is something to monitor.

Both Kim and Grishman are on team-controlled contracts , so Boston likely would have to pay a hefty sum to acquire even one of the duo. If the Red Sox were to swing a deal, it likely would take a mixture of young major league talents like Bobby Dalbec and Jarren Duran along with at least one prospect.

A move for both Kim and Grisham -- or even one of them -- would make a great deal of sense for the Red Sox and they certainly have the capital to get something done, but the team will need to get to work sooner rather than later.

More MLB: Signing Former All-Star Outfielder Could Give Red Sox Needed Power Boost, Flexibility

Comments / 4

Jack Gomez
5d ago

There is only one Chaim Bloom in MLB. Why would San Diego want to give up anyone for Dalbec and Duran??? Only Bloom scrapes the bottom of the Dumpster.

Reply
2
 

