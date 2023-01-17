Read full article on original website
Child on bike hit by car in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A 11-year-old child was hit by a car while riding his bicycle in Tyler this evening. According to Tyler Police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh, the child was riding his bicycle on Arlington approaching the stop sign at Pollard when the child went through the stop sign in front of a vehicle traveling on Pollard.
Smith County Sheriff's Office employees taken to hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Two Smith County Sherriff’s office employees were hospitalized Wednesday morning with carbon monoxide poisoning while at work. According to Sheriff’s County Sherriff’s office Public Information Officer Larry Christian the incident happened at approximately 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. “At approximately 8:30 am two employees...
RCSO investigating early morning burglary in Emory
EMORY, Texas — Rains County Sheriff's Office asked Facebook to help identify an early morning burglar. According to RCSO post, a burglary took place at the Emory Dollar General early Sunday morning. RSCO ask If you recognize the man, call 911 or 903-473-3181, ext. 2. You can also message...
65 students charged with felony for bringing THC vape to Tyler ISD campuses during 2022-23 school year
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: This video is from July 2022. About sixty-five students have been charged with a felony for having a vape with THC oil inside while on a Tyler ISD campus so far during the 2022-23 academic year, according to the school district. In August, Tyler...
DPS officials find 77 pounds of marijuana after car pursuit in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A Dallas man led officials through a pursuit in Tyler was later arrested Monday night. Wilbert J. Brown, 47, was stopped for a traffic violation in a 2015 Hyundai Sonata on CR 164 in Smith County. Officials said Brown did not stop and they began pursuing...
Longview man accused of injuring woman, shooting toward 4 others in Upshur County
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — A Longview man has been charged with five counts of aggravated assault after officials say he injured a woman and shot toward four other people in Upshur County Monday afternoon. Reginald Perry, 43, is charged with one count of a first-degree felony aggravated assault with...
Traffic lanes on South Broadway near Rieck Road in Tyler closed following multi-vehicle crash
TYLER, Texas — Southbound lanes on South Broadway Ave. near Rieck Road in Tyler is closed following a multi-vehicle wreck Monday evening. Police officers and other first responders are on the scene and helping direct traffic, which is getting diverted to Rieck Road. There's currently no information regarding injuries...
UPDATE: Woman arrested for terroristic threat after alleged bomb threat toward Sulphur Springs ISD
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — One person has been arrested following a bomb threat investigation at Sulphur Springs ISD. According to the Sulphur springs Police Department Facebook, officers began investigating the origin of the threat after it was made toward Sulphur Springs Elementary School on Wednesday morning. The threat caused the campus to be evacuated and the students were released early.
UPDATE: All northbound lanes reopened at McDonald Rd. and Loop 323 in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — According to officials, all northbound lanes of Loop 323 at McDonald Rd. are reopened after a major Tuesday afternoon crash. According to the TPD, around 12:20 p.m., an 18-wheeler crashed into a power pole at the intersection of McDonald Rd. and Loop 323 .Lines are now down in the roadway.
King's Academy announces head of school has passed away
TYLER, Minn. — The head of school from a Christian academy in Tyler has passed away. According to a Facebook post from the King's Academy Christian School, the school announced the passing of their head of school Dr. Wayne McEntire. The academy's post said "Please pray, Wayne went to...
East Texas heart patient meets EMS crew who saved his life
TYLER, Texas — An East Texas man is counting his blessings after EMS and his wife helped save his life. Cardiac arrests can happen with little to no warning, and when they do, every second counts. Dec. 6 was routine for Curtis Cason and his wife Brynn. "...Like we...
Portion of Rice Road to close Sunday for sinkhole-related repairs
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: This video is from December 2022. Rice Road between South Broadway Avenue and Old Bullard Road in Tyler will be closed for asphalt repairs beginning Sunday to complete fixes after a sinkhole in December. According to the city of Tyler, contractors will start working...
Gov. Abbott to attend UT Tyler medical school groundbreaking ceremony
TYLER, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott will join several University of Texas System and UT Tyler officials Monday to celebrate the groundbreaking ceremony for Tyler's upcoming medical school. The $308 million Medical Education Building will house UT Tyler’s new School of Medicine. The ceremony will be held at 2...
K9's & Heroes founder arrested on animal cruelty charges following seizure of 20 animals in August
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Smith County nonprofit founder has been arrested on animal cruelty charges following a welfare check and investigation that began in August. Kym McRee, 64, of Arp, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals and remains in the Smith County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
Motorcyclist killed in Hopkins County crash
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Hopkins County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, around 2 p.m., Bobby Wilson, 73, of Lone Oak, was riding his motorcycle east on FM 71, near Sulphur Bluff. DPS says as...
Officials issue boil water notice at Tyler State Park
TYLER, Texas — Tyler State Park is under a boil water notice after a pressure drop in the water lines, park officials announced Saturday on social media. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required those using park water to boil it before drinking, washing their hands or face, brushing teeth and other means of consumption.
Documents: 4 Smith County Jail inmates accused of attacking fellow inmate, stealing his property
TYLER, Texas — Four Smith County Jail inmates have been charged with robbery for accusations of working together to beat up another inmate and steal his items, commissary and phone privileges, judicial records and documents show. Christopher Hardy, 28, Jerome Rutherford, 24, Joshua Meekings, 26, and Miguel Angel Hernandez,...
Police: Tyler man accused of leaving his 1-year-old baby alone in car seat believed child was at home with nurse
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man accused of leaving 1-year-old daughter alone in her car seat on the side of the road while intoxicated initially told officers his child was at his home with a full-time nurse, documents show. Paul Hanna, 37, is charged with driving while intoxicated for...
Owners of Go Fish in Tyler expand to open ramen noodle restaurant next door
TYLER, Texas — A new ramen noodle restaurant will soon open in Tyler. Ichiban Ramen Noodle, owned by brothers Abi Ismanto, Ricky Mao, and Mason Chen, will open next door to the trio's already popular Go Fish Modern Japanese Kitchen. Ismanto said following the success of Go Fish and...
Man pleads guilty in Kilgore woman's death
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A Henderson man has pleaded guilty in connection with the 2021 stabbing death of a Kilgore woman, according to Gregg County court records. Calvin Marcellus Anderson, 33, was indicted on murder charges Nov. 30, 2021, along with Kendall Damaal Johnson, 34, of Tyler in the death of La’Shekia “Shekia” Shardae Kenney in Kilgore.
