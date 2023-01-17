ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

Child on bike hit by car in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — A 11-year-old child was hit by a car while riding his bicycle in Tyler this evening. According to Tyler Police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh, the child was riding his bicycle on Arlington approaching the stop sign at Pollard when the child went through the stop sign in front of a vehicle traveling on Pollard.
TYLER, TX
RCSO investigating early morning burglary in Emory

EMORY, Texas — Rains County Sheriff's Office asked Facebook to help identify an early morning burglar. According to RCSO post, a burglary took place at the Emory Dollar General early Sunday morning. RSCO ask If you recognize the man, call 911 or 903-473-3181, ext. 2. You can also message...
EMORY, TX
UPDATE: Woman arrested for terroristic threat after alleged bomb threat toward Sulphur Springs ISD

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — One person has been arrested following a bomb threat investigation at Sulphur Springs ISD. According to the Sulphur springs Police Department Facebook, officers began investigating the origin of the threat after it was made toward Sulphur Springs Elementary School on Wednesday morning. The threat caused the campus to be evacuated and the students were released early.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
King's Academy announces head of school has passed away

TYLER, Minn. — The head of school from a Christian academy in Tyler has passed away. According to a Facebook post from the King's Academy Christian School, the school announced the passing of their head of school Dr. Wayne McEntire. The academy's post said "Please pray, Wayne went to...
TYLER, TX
East Texas heart patient meets EMS crew who saved his life

TYLER, Texas — An East Texas man is counting his blessings after EMS and his wife helped save his life. Cardiac arrests can happen with little to no warning, and when they do, every second counts. Dec. 6 was routine for Curtis Cason and his wife Brynn. "...Like we...
TYLER, TX
Portion of Rice Road to close Sunday for sinkhole-related repairs

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: This video is from December 2022. Rice Road between South Broadway Avenue and Old Bullard Road in Tyler will be closed for asphalt repairs beginning Sunday to complete fixes after a sinkhole in December. According to the city of Tyler, contractors will start working...
TYLER, TX
Gov. Abbott to attend UT Tyler medical school groundbreaking ceremony

TYLER, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott will join several University of Texas System and UT Tyler officials Monday to celebrate the groundbreaking ceremony for Tyler's upcoming medical school. The $308 million Medical Education Building will house UT Tyler’s new School of Medicine. The ceremony will be held at 2...
TYLER, TX
Motorcyclist killed in Hopkins County crash

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Hopkins County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, around 2 p.m., Bobby Wilson, 73, of Lone Oak, was riding his motorcycle east on FM 71, near Sulphur Bluff. DPS says as...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Officials issue boil water notice at Tyler State Park

TYLER, Texas — Tyler State Park is under a boil water notice after a pressure drop in the water lines, park officials announced Saturday on social media. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required those using park water to boil it before drinking, washing their hands or face, brushing teeth and other means of consumption.
TYLER, TX
Man pleads guilty in Kilgore woman's death

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A Henderson man has pleaded guilty in connection with the 2021 stabbing death of a Kilgore woman, according to Gregg County court records. Calvin Marcellus Anderson, 33, was indicted on murder charges Nov. 30, 2021, along with Kendall Damaal Johnson, 34, of Tyler in the death of La’Shekia “Shekia” Shardae Kenney in Kilgore.
KILGORE, TX
