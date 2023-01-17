Read full article on original website
Related
Car hydroplanes, crashes into utility pole, causing road closure in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Duke Energy is working to restore power to some St. Petersburg homes after a car crashed into a utility pole Friday morning. St. Pete police say early Friday morning, a car hydroplaned and crashed into a pole at 38th Avenue North and 28th Street North.
Pasco Deputies Looking For Camo Pickup Truck Involved In New Port Richey Construction Site Theft
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for two men involved in a construction site theft that took place on Sunday. According to deputies, on Jan. 15, between 6:10 p.m. and 6:50 p.m., two suspects entered a fenced construction site in the 15400
Zephyrhills Man Struck And Killed By Tractor-Trailer Crossing SR-50 In Hernando County
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – A 56-year-old Zephyrhills man has died after being struck by a tractor-trailer on Thursday around 11:57 pm, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on SR-50, west of Irwin Street when the Zephyrhills man walked into
blackchronicle.com
Man arrested in kidnappings, including in Tampa Seminole Hard Rock Casino parking garage
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detectives say they’ve related a person to 2 kidnappings, including one in the Tampa Seminole Hard Rock Casino parking garage earlier this month in which the sufferer was raped. The different kidnapping occurred in the parking garage of the Hub on Campus Tampa condo...
businessobserverfl.com
This week saw supermarket's property sold, outlet mall turned office complex sell for $31M
Supermarket selloff: An LLC based in Pennsylvania has paid $26 million for a Cape Coral property at 1401 S.W. Pine Island Road which just happens to be the site of Farmer Joe’s Fresh Market. County property records identify the buyer as the cleverly named Real Estate Holdings & Development Co. A Google search doesn’t bring up much about the new buyer. The previous owner was GNS Holdings, which in June 2020 paid $1.8 million. Whoever the new owner is, Farmer Joe’s opened a year ago and shows little sign it's going anywhere.
Firefighters Save Home In Apollo Beach After LED Christmas Tree Catches On Fire
APOLLO BEACH, Fla. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a working structure fire at the 6400 block of Grenada Island Avenue in Apollo Beach late Friday night. Officials say multiple 911 calls came into the 911 center at 11:19 PM from individuals reporting flames
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Demolition of sears building at Gulf View Square Mall begins
PORT RICHEY, FLa.- Demolition crews began knocking down the old Sears department store at Gulf View Square mall in Port Richey Wednesday morning. Only the Sears portion of the mall is being demolished to make way for the last phase of apartments. Currently the second phase is under construction at the mall.
Beach Beacon
Around Town: Clearwater news briefs
CLEARWATER — 100 Women Who Care of Pinellas County presented a $12,300 donation to Hero To A Child on Dec. 14. Hero To A Child advocates for and supports children, young adults, and families impacted by abuse and neglect in Pinellas and Pasco counties. It does so via child advocates at the Guardian ad Litem office in Clearwater and community partners.
Bay area mobile home community hit with 2 unexpected price hikes
A double whammy! Residents at a Tampa Bay area mobile home community are getting hit with two unexpected price hikes. They turned to 8 On Your Side, asking how to challenge the charges.
Human bones found near New Port Richey intersection
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies said human bones were found in New Port Richey on Thursday afternoon. The bones were found near the intersection of Little Road and Plathe Road near a known homeless encampment, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and no additional details were available. This […]
hernandosun.com
Pedestrian killed in late-night collision
A Spring Hill driver was unhurt in a late-night collision that claimed a pedestrian from Zephyrhills. Florida High Patrol (FHP) Public Affairs Officer (PAO) Sgt. Steve Gaskins said that just before midnight on Jan. 19, a tractor/trailer truck driven by a 51-year-old man from Spring Hill was traveling west on SR-50 west of Irwin Street in Brooksville when a 56-year-old man from Zephyrhills walked into the path of the tractor-trailer and was struck by the truck.
hernandosun.com
Witness on homeless camp: “Looks like a bomb went off”
Homelessness and panhandling are gaining a foothold in Hernando County. Motorists commuting on Cortez Boulevard, U.S. 19, Mariner Boulevard, or Spring Hill Drive on any given day might come into contact with panhandlers using insufferable props, such as half-starved dogs, baby carriages (hopefully) carrying dolls, and various signs designed to extract hard cash from empathetic targets.
Pasco County Krewe de Forti made up of active and retired first responders
There's a group of active and retired first responders in Pasco County who felt compelled to give back, even more than they already have.
Manatee County woman, 71, critical after garbage truck hits walker: FHP
A Bradenton woman is in a local hospital with critical injuries after a garbage truck hit her walker Tuesday morning.
newstalkflorida.com
How Common Are Road Traffic Accidents in Tampa, Florida (And What Are Some Key Causes?)
Florida, alongside Texas and California, tops the list of states with the highest number of reported car crashes each year. However, after being immensely successful in Europe, the Vision Zero approach is now gaining popularity in US cities, thus making road mobility and systems safer for everyone. Tampa, although not...
Longboat Observer
Race village proposed for SR 64 development near racetracks
After opposition from the motorsports community, Lakewood Ranch developer Schroeder-Manatee Ranch has offered a revised plan for its Taylor Ranch community that will be adjacent to Bradenton Motorsports Park and the Freedom Factory racetracks. A portion of the development, which will be located at the southeast corner of State Road...
Tampa man killed after tow truck hauling school bus strikes car, flees scene
A Tampa man has died following a crash on Wednesday evening after a tow truck hauling a school bus struck his car and then fled the scene.
Tampa police disable ‘suspicious item’ found on Cypress Street
Tampa police have closed a portion of Cypress Street due to the report of a "suspicious item."
addictedtovacation.com
The 4 Least Crowded Beaches In Clearwater, Florida
Clearwater is a beach hub of Florida. While a popular destination, it is still possible to find an uncrowded patch of sand for yourself at these beaches. If you want to experience the feeling of sand between your toes and crystal clear water at your fingertips without having to elbow your way through crowds of beachgoers, look no further than these uncrowded beaches in Clearwater, Florida:
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Deputies investigating suspicious incident in Trinity
PASCO COUNTY, FLa. - Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a suspicious incident which happened just after 7 p.m. Thursday near SR 54 and Duck Slough Blvd. in Trinity. It was reported that a white adult woman with brown hair was yelling from an older red or maroon van,...
Comments / 0