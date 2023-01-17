ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
businessobserverfl.com

This week saw supermarket's property sold, outlet mall turned office complex sell for $31M

Supermarket selloff: An LLC based in Pennsylvania has paid $26 million for a Cape Coral property at 1401 S.W. Pine Island Road which just happens to be the site of Farmer Joe’s Fresh Market. County property records identify the buyer as the cleverly named Real Estate Holdings & Development Co. A Google search doesn’t bring up much about the new buyer. The previous owner was GNS Holdings, which in June 2020 paid $1.8 million. Whoever the new owner is, Farmer Joe’s opened a year ago and shows little sign it's going anywhere.
CAPE CORAL, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Demolition of sears building at Gulf View Square Mall begins

PORT RICHEY, FLa.- Demolition crews began knocking down the old Sears department store at Gulf View Square mall in Port Richey Wednesday morning. Only the Sears portion of the mall is being demolished to make way for the last phase of apartments. Currently the second phase is under construction at the mall.
PORT RICHEY, FL
Beach Beacon

Around Town: Clearwater news briefs

CLEARWATER — 100 Women Who Care of Pinellas County presented a $12,300 donation to Hero To A Child on Dec. 14. Hero To A Child advocates for and supports children, young adults, and families impacted by abuse and neglect in Pinellas and Pasco counties. It does so via child advocates at the Guardian ad Litem office in Clearwater and community partners.
CLEARWATER, FL
WFLA

Human bones found near New Port Richey intersection

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies said human bones were found in New Port Richey on Thursday afternoon. The bones were found near the intersection of Little Road and Plathe Road near a known homeless encampment, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and no additional details were available. This […]
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
hernandosun.com

Pedestrian killed in late-night collision

A Spring Hill driver was unhurt in a late-night collision that claimed a pedestrian from Zephyrhills. Florida High Patrol (FHP) Public Affairs Officer (PAO) Sgt. Steve Gaskins said that just before midnight on Jan. 19, a tractor/trailer truck driven by a 51-year-old man from Spring Hill was traveling west on SR-50 west of Irwin Street in Brooksville when a 56-year-old man from Zephyrhills walked into the path of the tractor-trailer and was struck by the truck.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
hernandosun.com

Witness on homeless camp: “Looks like a bomb went off”

Homelessness and panhandling are gaining a foothold in Hernando County. Motorists commuting on Cortez Boulevard, U.S. 19, Mariner Boulevard, or Spring Hill Drive on any given day might come into contact with panhandlers using insufferable props, such as half-starved dogs, baby carriages (hopefully) carrying dolls, and various signs designed to extract hard cash from empathetic targets.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Race village proposed for SR 64 development near racetracks

After opposition from the motorsports community, Lakewood Ranch developer Schroeder-Manatee Ranch has offered a revised plan for its Taylor Ranch community that will be adjacent to Bradenton Motorsports Park and the Freedom Factory racetracks. A portion of the development, which will be located at the southeast corner of State Road...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
addictedtovacation.com

The 4 Least Crowded Beaches In Clearwater, Florida

Clearwater is a beach hub of Florida. While a popular destination, it is still possible to find an uncrowded patch of sand for yourself at these beaches. If you want to experience the feeling of sand between your toes and crystal clear water at your fingertips without having to elbow your way through crowds of beachgoers, look no further than these uncrowded beaches in Clearwater, Florida:
CLEARWATER, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Deputies investigating suspicious incident in Trinity

PASCO COUNTY, FLa. - Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a suspicious incident which happened just after 7 p.m. Thursday near SR 54 and Duck Slough Blvd. in Trinity. It was reported that a white adult woman with brown hair was yelling from an older red or maroon van,...
TRINITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy