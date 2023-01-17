ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I-24 East at Briley Parkway partially reopens following overturned tractor trailer

By Ethan Illers
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 5 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Interstate 24 East at Thompson Lane/Briley Parkway has partially reopened as authorities continue working to clear an overturned tractor trailer.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the tractor trailer overturned just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. All lanes on the eastbound side of I-24 were closed as crews worked to clear the tractor trailer. Two lanes have since reopened.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

