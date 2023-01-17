I-24 East at Briley Parkway partially reopens following overturned tractor trailer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Interstate 24 East at Thompson Lane/Briley Parkway has partially reopened as authorities continue working to clear an overturned tractor trailer.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the tractor trailer overturned just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. All lanes on the eastbound side of I-24 were closed as crews worked to clear the tractor trailer. Two lanes have since reopened.
Click here for a live traffic map.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.
Comments / 0