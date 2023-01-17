I-24 East at Briley Parkway partially reopens following overturned tractor trailer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Interstate 24 East at Thompson Lane/Briley Parkway has partially reopened as authorities continue working to clear an overturned tractor trailer.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the tractor trailer overturned just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. All lanes on the eastbound side of I-24 were closed as crews worked to clear the tractor trailer. Two lanes have since reopened.

Click here for a live traffic map.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.