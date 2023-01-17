Read full article on original website
Ice D
5d ago
Good on Oak Brook/DuPage Co. for setting an example of how to reduce crime vs incouraging it, such as neighboring Crook Co.
Reply
14
saltyhonky
5d ago
this is one of bidens invitees that walked across our boarder, we can expect more of this in the future
Reply
7
shane
4d ago
send him,them all back. obviously there not here to help improve themselves or this country. here to exploit it. steal from it, rob us. then restrict our,our guns rights? great job government. weaking our country day by day.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cargo pilot reports fast-moving objects in triangle formation over Ohio airspaceRoger MarshOhio State
Mayor Lightfoot launches new debt relief pilot programLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
A 7-year-old Boy Dies After Being Struck by School Bus in Park Forest, Illinois.hard and smartPark Forest, IL
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Illinois?Ted RiversIllinois State
Related
fox32chicago.com
Beach Park man allegedly kidnapped 3 children from Ohio, drove them to Illinois
CHICAGO - A Beach Park man is facing kidnappings charges after three children were abducted from Ohio and found in Illinois. Michael Negron, 19, was arrested this weekend after a 12-year-old girl, 14-year-old girl, and 15-year-old boy from Middleton, Ohio were found in his car at a gas station in the area of Lewis Avenue and Wadsworth Road.
Employee shoots at co-worker in Glenview Mariano’s
GLENVIEW, Ill. — A Mariano’s employee fired shots at another employee during an argument at the grocery store location in Glenview Friday evening. According to the Glenview Police Department, two employees were in an argument when one employee produced a firearm and fired shots at the other employee. The employee was not hit and the […]
Police arrest several suspects trying to speed away in stolen cars from Motor Werks of Barrington
BOLINGBROOK, Illinois - Police have arrested several suspects who apparently tried to steal cars from Motor Werks of Barrington on Sunday morning. Police said officers responded to a report of "theft of multiple vehicles in progress" at 1475 S. Barrington Road. One of those suspects rammed a Barrington patrol car...
fox32chicago.com
Gunmen pistol whip victim before stealing his phone, wallet in Lake View
CHICAGO - A 31-year-old man was beat and robbed by three men in Chicago's Lake View neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police say the victim was walking on the sidewalk in the 3200 block of North Southport Avenue around 2:40 a.m. when three Black men got out of a Black Jetta and attacked him.
Van stolen from Rockford funeral home with body still inside
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A van was stolen from a Rockford funeral home on Saturday, and a dead body was still inside. Rockford Police tweeted about the theft on Sunday. They said that a deceased adult was still inside when the van fled the area. The van was found in Chicago on Sunday. Police are […]
fox32chicago.com
Employee in custody after shooting at Glenview Mariano's: police
CHICAGO - A Mariano's employee in Glenview allegedly shot at another worker in the store after hours on Friday night. Glenview police responded to a Mariano's at 25 Waukegan Road for reports of a shooting at 10 p.m. Initial investigation shows an employee pulled a gun and began shooting after...
$15,000 reward offered for information in beating death of father of six
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A South Side family is still pleading for any leads after a father was beaten to death weeks ago in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood -- on his birthday. Crime Stoppers passed out flyers Saturday morning, asking some neighbors if they know anything about the horrific beating of the father who was heading home to spend time with his family. The Cook County Crime Stoppers are trying to find the person who brutally beat 59-year-old Stephen Strode near Marquette and Wabash Dec. 10."To physically beat somebody to death, think of the anger built inside of you, and that you're...
Chicago police: Teen dead, man injured after being shot while trying to buy shoes from online seller
CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy is dead and a man is injured after they were shot Sunday when they tried to buy a pair of shoes from someone selling them on social media, Chicago police said. The teens were waiting in a car around 2 p.m. in the 11900 block of South State Street waiting […]
fox32chicago.com
5 teens injured in roll over crash in McHenry County
GRAFTON TOWNSHIP, Ill. - A 17-year-old Algonquin girl is in serious condition, and four other teenagers were hospitalized, following a single-vehicle crash in unincorporated Grafton Township Saturday night. Police say a 2013 Infiniti G37 was traveling west on Conley Road just before 9 p.m. when it passed another vehicle traveling...
15-year-old Teenager Faces Serious Consequences for Northwest Side Robbery in Chicago
A young child, age 15, was taken into custody and charged with many counts of felony theft on January 16, 2023, in connection with a robbery that took place on the northwest side of Chicago. The event took place when the youngster and three other suspects allegedly approached a victim, demanded their property, and assaulted them before fleeing the scene. The boy was the only suspect to survive the attack.
fox32chicago.com
Man found shot in the head on South Side sidewalk
CHICAGO - A 52-year-old man was found with a gunshot to the head on Chicago's South Side Sunday morning. Police say the victim was found on a sidewalk in the 800 block of East 62nd Street around 2:37 a.m. by responding officers. The victim was transported to University of Chicago...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn business owners about recent burglaries in Woodlawn
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning business owners in Woodlawn to watch out after three recent burglaries. Police said the suspect is breaking into businesses through doors or windows. The burglaries have happened on:. East 63rd St. near South Blackstone in Woodlawn between January 9 at 9 p.m. and January...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, shot in Fernwood alley
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot in an alley in Chicago's Fernwood area on the South Side Saturday morning. Police say the victim was in the 10300 block of South Union Avenue just after 2 a.m. when someone in a vehicle fired shots. The victim was dropped off at...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged after falsely telling officers he was victim of armed carjacking
NILES, Ill. - A Chicago man has been charged after falsely telling police he fled a traffic stop Friday morning because he was the victim of an armed carjacking in north suburban Niles. Wilfredo Monge Jr., 25, was charged with a misdemeanor count of fleeing or attempting to elude a...
Man arrested for allegedly stalking female middle school students in Elgin
A man suspected of stalking females students in Elgin has been located and arrested. After investigating the incident, Alan S. Rendon was arrested and charged by the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office with two counts of Stalking.
cwbchicago.com
Robbers beat, pistol-whip man in Lakeview
Chicago — Armed robbers beat and pistol-whipped a man as he walked in Lakeview overnight, Chicago police said. The 31-year-old was walking in the 3200 block of North Southport when three men stepped out of a black Jetta around 2:40 a.m. The group beat the man and hit him in the face with a handgun, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago crime: 6 shot, 2 fatally, across Chicago overnight
CHICAGO - At least six people were wounded, two fatally, in shootings across Chicago overnight between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m., according to police. A 35-year-old man was shot to death following an argument at a gathering on the West Side around 10:30 p.m. Police say the victim was in a home in the 300 block of North Hamlin Avenue when the fight started and a known offender pulled a gun and shot him.
fox32chicago.com
Teenager shot dead in Chicago while trying to buy shoes from someone off social media
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot dead in Chicago on Sunday while trying to buy shoes from someone off social media. Another teenager was injured. Chicago police said Jordan Nixon, 17, of University Park, was on South State near 119th in West Pullman around 2 p.m. with another young man to meet the seller.
fox32chicago.com
Female found murdered in bedroom of apartment in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood
CHICAGO - A female was found murdered inside an apartment in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood on Saturday. Chicago police said the female was found in a bedroom of an apartment on South Vernon near 111th around 3:30 p.m. The female had suffered blunt trauma to the head and body. She was...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police looking for missing baby and missing woman
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a missing baby and a missing woman. Police said Alessandra Fernandez, 25, was last seen on 61st Street near South Homan in Chicago Lawn on January 17. She may also have a 2-month-old baby girl with her; this child is missing as well and no photo is available.
Comments / 20