Oak Brook, IL

Ice D
5d ago

Good on Oak Brook/DuPage Co. for setting an example of how to reduce crime vs incouraging it, such as neighboring Crook Co.

saltyhonky
5d ago

this is one of bidens invitees that walked across our boarder, we can expect more of this in the future

shane
4d ago

send him,them all back. obviously there not here to help improve themselves or this country. here to exploit it. steal from it, rob us. then restrict our,our guns rights? great job government. weaking our country day by day.

fox32chicago.com

Beach Park man allegedly kidnapped 3 children from Ohio, drove them to Illinois

CHICAGO - A Beach Park man is facing kidnappings charges after three children were abducted from Ohio and found in Illinois. Michael Negron, 19, was arrested this weekend after a 12-year-old girl, 14-year-old girl, and 15-year-old boy from Middleton, Ohio were found in his car at a gas station in the area of Lewis Avenue and Wadsworth Road.
BEACH PARK, IL
WGN News

Employee shoots at co-worker in Glenview Mariano’s

GLENVIEW, Ill. — A Mariano’s employee fired shots at another employee during an argument at the grocery store location in Glenview Friday evening. According to the Glenview Police Department, two employees were in an argument when one employee produced a firearm and fired shots at the other employee. The employee was not hit and the […]
GLENVIEW, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunmen pistol whip victim before stealing his phone, wallet in Lake View

CHICAGO - A 31-year-old man was beat and robbed by three men in Chicago's Lake View neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police say the victim was walking on the sidewalk in the 3200 block of North Southport Avenue around 2:40 a.m. when three Black men got out of a Black Jetta and attacked him.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Employee in custody after shooting at Glenview Mariano's: police

CHICAGO - A Mariano's employee in Glenview allegedly shot at another worker in the store after hours on Friday night. Glenview police responded to a Mariano's at 25 Waukegan Road for reports of a shooting at 10 p.m. Initial investigation shows an employee pulled a gun and began shooting after...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

$15,000 reward offered for information in beating death of father of six

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A South Side family is still pleading for any leads after a father was beaten to death weeks ago in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood -- on his birthday. Crime Stoppers passed out flyers Saturday morning, asking some neighbors if they know anything about the horrific beating of the father who was heading home to spend time with his family. The Cook County Crime Stoppers are trying to find the person who brutally beat 59-year-old Stephen Strode near Marquette and Wabash Dec. 10."To physically beat somebody to death, think of the anger built inside of you, and that you're...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

5 teens injured in roll over crash in McHenry County

GRAFTON TOWNSHIP, Ill. - A 17-year-old Algonquin girl is in serious condition, and four other teenagers were hospitalized, following a single-vehicle crash in unincorporated Grafton Township Saturday night. Police say a 2013 Infiniti G37 was traveling west on Conley Road just before 9 p.m. when it passed another vehicle traveling...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
Virgil "The Web Designer" Griffin

15-year-old Teenager Faces Serious Consequences for Northwest Side Robbery in Chicago

A young child, age 15, was taken into custody and charged with many counts of felony theft on January 16, 2023, in connection with a robbery that took place on the northwest side of Chicago. The event took place when the youngster and three other suspects allegedly approached a victim, demanded their property, and assaulted them before fleeing the scene. The boy was the only suspect to survive the attack.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found shot in the head on South Side sidewalk

CHICAGO - A 52-year-old man was found with a gunshot to the head on Chicago's South Side Sunday morning. Police say the victim was found on a sidewalk in the 800 block of East 62nd Street around 2:37 a.m. by responding officers. The victim was transported to University of Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn business owners about recent burglaries in Woodlawn

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning business owners in Woodlawn to watch out after three recent burglaries. Police said the suspect is breaking into businesses through doors or windows. The burglaries have happened on:. East 63rd St. near South Blackstone in Woodlawn between January 9 at 9 p.m. and January...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, shot in Fernwood alley

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot in an alley in Chicago's Fernwood area on the South Side Saturday morning. Police say the victim was in the 10300 block of South Union Avenue just after 2 a.m. when someone in a vehicle fired shots. The victim was dropped off at...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Robbers beat, pistol-whip man in Lakeview

Chicago — Armed robbers beat and pistol-whipped a man as he walked in Lakeview overnight, Chicago police said. The 31-year-old was walking in the 3200 block of North Southport when three men stepped out of a black Jetta around 2:40 a.m. The group beat the man and hit him in the face with a handgun, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago crime: 6 shot, 2 fatally, across Chicago overnight

CHICAGO - At least six people were wounded, two fatally, in shootings across Chicago overnight between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m., according to police. A 35-year-old man was shot to death following an argument at a gathering on the West Side around 10:30 p.m. Police say the victim was in a home in the 300 block of North Hamlin Avenue when the fight started and a known offender pulled a gun and shot him.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police looking for missing baby and missing woman

CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a missing baby and a missing woman. Police said Alessandra Fernandez, 25, was last seen on 61st Street near South Homan in Chicago Lawn on January 17. She may also have a 2-month-old baby girl with her; this child is missing as well and no photo is available.
CHICAGO, IL

