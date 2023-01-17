Police arrest woman in connection with north side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested a 36-year-old woman in connection with a Sunday shooting on the north side.

Around 4 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Northwest District were dispatched to the 8000 block of Chiltern Drive in response to a shooting.

They found a woman suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. She was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital.

IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives were called to the scene. After investigating the shooting and receiving assistance from the community, detectives identified 36-year-old Anisha Robinson as the suspect.

IMPD arrested Robinson Monday on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness and battery by means of a deadly weapon, according to jail records.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final charging decision.

