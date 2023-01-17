ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Jennifer Coolidge Gushes Over Ariana Grande: ‘I Have Never Met Anyone Like Her in My Life’

By Hannah Dailey
Billboard
Billboard
 5 days ago

Everybody knows that Ariana Grande is a force of nature when it comes to belting out pop hits, but according to Jennifer Coolidge, the 29-year-old vocalist is also an enigma outside of the studio, too. Gushing to ET Canada , the White Lotus star opened up Monday (Jan. 16) about the pair’s fateful friendship and the mystical qualities of Grande’s “rare” personality.

“I love that girl,” she told the publication. “She has so much cool. I mean, she’s at the beginning of her life and it’s like I… she is someone that is such an unusual story because she’s this very, very old person in a very young body.”

The 61-year-old actress and Grande have been friends since the “Positions” musician did a viral impression of Coolidge on The Tonight Show for Jimmy Fallon. In a full circle moment about four years later, the Legally Blonde star herself would appear on Fallon and say that Grande’s imitation brought her career out of a “dead zone” and got the “ball rolling” for projects like White Lotus , for which she recently won a Golden Globe.

“It’s really rare,” Coolidge continued. “I sometimes feel like I’m talking to someone ancient. Her take on things [and everything] is so advanced. I don’t really know how to explain her. I have never met anyone like her in my life.”

Shortly after Grande’s Tonight Show tribute to the actress, Coolidge made a hilarious cameo in the two-time Grammy winner’s 2018 “Thank U, Next” music video, which was partly inspired by Legally Blonde . For Halloween in 2022, Ariana dressed up as Coolidge and recreated scenes from Best in Show with her Victorious costar Liz Gillies.

In December, Coolidge thanked Grande personally for being “the instigator” of her recent career successes in the actress’ Entertainer of the Year cover story in Entertainment Weekly , for which the R.E.M. Beauty founder served as guest interviewer.

“I was kind of flatlining, and you got things going for me,” she told Grande, who insisted she had nothing to do with Coolidge’s resurgence. “I just want to thank you. I know you’re a very humble person, you wouldn’t admit to it, but I’m just going to thank you.”

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Jennifer Coolidge Makes Hilarious TikTok Debut With a Little Help From Her Friend Jenny… From the Block

Golden Globe winner Jennifer Coolidge made her TikTok debut on Thursday (Jan. 19) with a little help from her Shotgun Wedding co-star. “Hi, this is my first TikTok and I was trying to think of something cool to do and I think I’m just going to do a poem that I like,” said Coolidge, decked out in a glittery black dress for the occasion. Related Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Balancing her Personal Life & Career: 'I Struggle At Times… 01/20/2023 The dramatic reading of the cultural touchstone began, “Don’t be fooled… by the rocks that I got,” White Lotus star Coolidge intoned with...
Billboard

Lady Gaga Sends Sweet Note to Madonna: ‘We Love You M’

When Madonna shared a touching message to her fans across her socials, one very special fan put her hand out — Lady Gaga. The Queen of Pop shared a video in which she thanked fans for their overwhelming “love and support” this past week, during which time tickets for her Celebration Tour moved like hotcakes. “I don’t take any of this for granted,” Madonna enthuses. “I feel like the luckiest girl in the world. And I’m so grateful for all of your support. And I can’t wait to put the show together and have a moment with each and every one of...
Billboard

Jennifer Lopez Talks ‘PTSD’ Before Ben Affleck Wedding, Embracing ‘Bennifer’ Nickname on ‘Kimmel’

Jennifer Lopez stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night (Jan. 18) to plug her new rom-com, Shotgun Wedding. And while the movie starring Lopez and Josh Duhamel alongside Golden Globe winner Jennifer Coolidge, rocker Lenny Kravitz and Callie Hernandez looks very cute, let’s be honest, the real wedding Jimmy wanted to talk about was Bennifer’s take two. Kimmel congratulated the singer/actress/dancer on the six month anniversary of her Las Vegas wedding to actor Ben Affleck as JLo unfolded the tangled tale of how she and Affleck finally made it to the aisle after months of angst and agita. “We were...
GEORGIA STATE
Billboard

Selena Gomez Shoots Down The Chainsmokers‘ Drew Taggart Dating Rumors: ’I Like Being Alone Too Much’

You might not want to start workshopping ship name combos for Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart (Drewlena? Gogart?) just yet. A couple days after rumors began to swirl that the Only Murders in the Building star was dating the Chainsmokers musician, Gomez took to her Instagram Stories to set the record straight. “I LIKE BEING ALONE TOO MUCH,” she wrote Thursday (Jan. 19), according to Entertainment Tonight. “#iamsingle.” The 30-year-old “Rare” singer had written the message over a black and white hilltop nature landscape, though she reportedly deleted the post quickly after uploading it. Before Gomez shut it down, speculation over her...
Billboard

Miley Cyrus‘ ‘Flowers’ Gave Diane Keaton a ‘Reason to Dance In My Own Backyard!’

It’s safe to say Diane Keaton is a fan of Miley Cyrus‘ “Flowers.” On Friday (Jan. 20), the actress decided to take herself dancing to the anthem on social media. “@mileycyrus YOUR INCREDIBLE SONG GAVE ME A REASON TO DANCE IN MY OWN BACKYARD!” the Academy Award winner captioned her Instagram post, which shows her jumping into the grass and getting down as Cyrus’ voice sings, “I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand/ Talk to myself for hours, say things you don’t understand/ I can take myself dancing and I can hold my own hand/ Yeah, I...
Motherly

Ireland Baldwin says ‘pregnancy is hard’—especially when dealing with ‘idiots as family’

Even though it’s hard hearing about how badly others are struggling, it’s almost a breath of fresh air when people with a public platform get candid about life’s hardships. Ireland Baldwin, who recently announced her pregnancy, shared a very authentic account of the difficulties she’s experienced while pregnant—all while feeling grateful at the same time.
OREGON STATE
Majestic News

Grieving Dad Wants Everyone To Watch The Moment His Family Was Killed

Truck driver Tomasz Kroker loved music. Listening to his favorite tunes while he was on the road was one of the main reasons he loved his job. With so little to distract him from listening to music, he would enjoy hours at a time with nothing but the open road and his favorite tunes. After years of driving this way, he forgot the most important rule of driving – to keep your eyes on the road.
Billboard

Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Balancing her Personal Life & Career: ‘I Struggle At Times’

Jennifer Lopez opened up at the premiere of her new film Shotgun Wedding on Wednesday night (Jan. 18) about how she balances her personal and professional lives. Related Jennifer Lopez Talks 'PTSD' Before Ben Affleck Wedding, Embracing 'Bennifer' Nickname on ‘Kimmel&rsquo… 01/19/2023 “How do I say this? I put my best foot forward as much as I can,” the superstar — who has two children of her own, as well as husband Ben Affleck’s three children from his marriage to Jennifer Garner — told People on the red carpet. “I’m not one to share my angst. I don’t feel like that’s my life as...
Billboard

Kylie Jenner Reveals Son’s New Name, Shares Adorable Photos

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s son, who was originally named Wolf, has a new name — and the couple have finally publicly announced his new name. On Saturday (Jan. 21), Jenner captioned a series of Instagram photos with their son’s new name, Aire. “AIRE,” she wrote with a heart emoji. The post featured four images of the adorable Aire, including two pictures of Jenner lovingly holding him. “I love you Aire Webster,” Kris Jenner commented on the post. The name news comes just before the baby’s first birthday, which will be on Feb. 2. Scott and Jenner are also parents to Aire’s big sister,...
Billboard

Ariana Grande Had the Perfect Response to Criticism She ‘Isn’t a Singer Anymore’

Ariana Grande had a wicked good response to criticism she’s been receiving in the past few months. Since being cast in Jon M. Chu’s upcoming live-action film adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked, the 29-year-old pop star has been open about wanting to dedicate her time to portraying Glinda the Good Witch — something that’s upset some fans who’ve been waiting since 2020’s Positions for new music from her. Some have even complained that Grande is no longer a singer now that she’s been shooting the films (while still focusing on rolling out products for her R.E.M. beauty company). But in...
Billboard

Travis Barker Shows Off New Tattoo That Looks Like Kourtney Kardashian’s Eyes

Travis Barker has a new tattoo that appears to be another tribute to wife Kourtney Kardashian. “Oh hey there,” Barker captioned a series of photos he posted on Saturday (Jan. 21). The images included one of him with Kardashian, followed shortly after by a look at his leg art. After a full body picture, there was a closeup of a tattoo design resembling Kardashian’s eyes. The Blink-182 drummer debuted another tattoo of Kardashian in 2021 — her name spelled out on his chest — following just a few months of dating. The couple were married in 2022, with a practice wedding with no license in Las Vegas, a legal wedding in Santa Barbara, California, and finally a lavish celebration in Portofino, Italy. Barker will be heading out on a world tour with Blink-182 beginning in March, kicking things off on March 11 in Tijuana, Mexico. See Barker’s new tattoo on the third and fourth photos on his weekend Instagram post here. More from BillboardBeyonce Previews Park Trail, Newest Adidas x Ivy Park Collaboration, in Dubai10 Killed in Monterey Park Mass Shooting Near Lunar New Year FestMarlee Matlin Slams Kidz Bop at Sundance Amid Claims They Passed Over Deaf Talent Due to Interpreter Cost: 'F---ing Ridiculous'
CALIFORNIA STATE
Billboard

Sam Smith Brings Out Kim Petras for ‘Unholy,’ Surprises With Guest Sharon Stone for ‘Gloria’ on ‘SNL’: Watch

Sam Smith helped usher Saturday Night Live into 2023 with a pair of dramatic performances from their upcoming album. For their third appearance as musical guest on the iconic NBC sketch comedy show, the U.K. singer-songwriter unleashed unforgettable live performances of chart-topper “Unholy” and the title track from their soon-to-be-released fourth album, Gloria, which is scheduled to arrive on Jan. 27 through Capitol. Related Sam Smith Admits They Get Starstruck With Rihanna and Madonna: 'I Fall to The Floor' 01/22/2023 Following an introduction from SNL host Aubrey Plaza, Smith opened with their smash hit “Unholy,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in October...
Billboard

Cardi B Says She Didn’t Submit ‘WAP’ For Grammy Consideration Because of the Internet: ‘That Is Insane’

Remember the summer of 2020 when Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s “WAP” was inescapable? The first female rap collaboration to debut at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 had the nation (and the world) entranced, even as the true meaning of the acronym resulted in some embarrassed mumbling when grannies asked us what it stood for. The latter might explain why the dynamic duo didn’t submit the song for Grammy consideration that year. In fact, during a sit down with Jason Lee for his REVOLT show this week, Cardi — never shy about sharing her most intimate feelings and...
Billboard

Here’s Why Sadie Sink Thought Working With Taylor Swift on ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’ Was ‘Bizarre’

Sadie Sink is used to acting alongside demogorgons and shadow monsters on Stranger Things, but it was working with Taylor Swift that she thought was “bizarre.” During her Wednesday (Jan. 18) appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, the 20-year-old star opened up about how she was scouted for the singer’s All Too Well short film, which Sink explained was one of the most unexpected roles she’s ever been offered. “I was a fan of hers before,” she recalled. “Her team reached out and I guess she had me in mind for this video. I said, ‘Yes, of course.'” When asked by...
Billboard

Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Terrifying NICU Experience & Choosing Surrogacy With Nick Jonas

In a new interview with British Vogue, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared she has a fear that her daughter, who’s just started eating solid foods, will choke on something when she’s eating. And if you know even a little bit about what the 40-year-old actress and husband Nick Jonas have gone through together as new parents, you’d 100% understand where she’s coming from. Related Nick Jonas Reveals He & Priyanka Chopra Celebrated Baby Malti’s Birthday 'In Style' 01/19/2023 Chopra got intimately real about the terrors of being a parent to a very premature new baby in the interview, recalling how she and the singer spent three...
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy