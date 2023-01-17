ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Aerospace startup chooses Colorado over Florida for headquarters

A company that is developing an orbital platform to manufacture products in space or recycle space debris has chosen Colorado as its headquarters. State officials said Thursday that startup ThinkOrbital also considered Florida for its headquarters. The company, which has 11 employees, will initially focus on research and development and expects to create 60 new jobs at an average wage of $80,433.
Colorado’s job market steps into 2023 on solid footing

Colorado’s economy charged forward undeterred last month, with the state’s unemployment rate falling and hiring staying firm as the year came to a close, according to a monthly update from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. The state’s unemployment rate fell to 3.3% in December from 3.5%...
Colorado Immunization Information System now available online

The Colorado Immunization Information System now is available online, made possible by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. CIIS is a confidential, population-based, computerized system that collects and consolidates vaccination data for Coloradans of all ages from a variety of sources. CIIS is a program within the Immunization Branch of the CDPHE. CIIS helps healthcare providers, schools, childcare centers and individuals keep track of the shots they and/or their children have received. To learn more about how to get a copy of your immunization records, medical and non-medical vaccine exemptions, and the process to opt out or rescind an opt-out from CIIS, visit https://cdphe.colorado.gov/colorado-immunization-information-system-ciis.
