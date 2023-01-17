Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Record
Aerospace startup chooses Colorado over Florida for headquarters
A company that is developing an orbital platform to manufacture products in space or recycle space debris has chosen Colorado as its headquarters. State officials said Thursday that startup ThinkOrbital also considered Florida for its headquarters. The company, which has 11 employees, will initially focus on research and development and expects to create 60 new jobs at an average wage of $80,433.
Daily Record
Colorado’s rural hospitals could get $3 million a year to end inpatient care. So far, they don’t seem interested.
Rural hospitals have a new option to get millions of dollars in additional funding from Medicare if they agree to drop all inpatient care — but so far Colorado health care facilities aren’t jumping to take the money. Under the federal program, rural emergency hospitals must keep an...
Daily Record
Colorado’s job market steps into 2023 on solid footing
Colorado’s economy charged forward undeterred last month, with the state’s unemployment rate falling and hiring staying firm as the year came to a close, according to a monthly update from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. The state’s unemployment rate fell to 3.3% in December from 3.5%...
Daily Record
Colorado’s natural gas industry pushes back on gas stove study that sparked national debate
Colorado’s oil and gas industry is pushing back against a recent study linking natural gas stoves to childhood asthma, which sparked a national debate in recent weeks about the safety of the appliances. The study is flawed, industry officials say, and so too are efforts to regulate the use...
Daily Record
United Airlines is latest carrier to challenge Colorado’s law on paid sick leave
United Airlines says it hasn’t faced a crackdown from Colorado labor regulators for not fully complying with a 2020 state law mandating paid sick leave, including for workers who come down with COVID-19. But by filing a new legal challenge of the law late last week, the Chicago-based carrier...
Daily Record
Colorado Immunization Information System now available online
The Colorado Immunization Information System now is available online, made possible by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. CIIS is a confidential, population-based, computerized system that collects and consolidates vaccination data for Coloradans of all ages from a variety of sources. CIIS is a program within the Immunization Branch of the CDPHE. CIIS helps healthcare providers, schools, childcare centers and individuals keep track of the shots they and/or their children have received. To learn more about how to get a copy of your immunization records, medical and non-medical vaccine exemptions, and the process to opt out or rescind an opt-out from CIIS, visit https://cdphe.colorado.gov/colorado-immunization-information-system-ciis.
