ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Police searching for Johnson City Roadrunner armed robbery suspect

By Emily Hibbitts
WJHL
WJHL
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xZi7K_0kHf3f3c00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect that allegedly robbed a Johnson City Roadrunner Market.

The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) responded to an armed robbery at Roadrunner Market on 832 North State of Franklin Road on Jan. 16 at 8:47 p.m., a release from the department stated.

JCPD: Bristol man charged with second-degree murder, fled to Virginia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15MKNX_0kHf3f3c00
Courtesy of the Johnson City Police Department

According to the release, a man wearing a gray baseball cap, gray hooded sweatshirt and gray shorts entered the store with a white bandana covering his face. The suspect reportedly brandished a firearm and allegedly pointed it at the clerk, demanding everything in the register. The man then left the scene in a red Toyota T100 pickup.

The suspect is reported to have a tattoo on the front of his right leg and tattoos on the top of both hands.

Two identified, charged after sexual act at Grundy, Va. store

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the JCPD Criminal Investigations Division at (423)434-6166 or Crime Stoppers at 434-6158. To remain anonymous, text 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or send a tip here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

JCPD: Man arrested after allegedly firing gun during altercation

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One man has been arrested after allegedly discharging a firearm during an altercation, according to police. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, James Martin was arrested at a home near East Main Street after a warrant was obtained for his arrest in relation to a domestic […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Greene Co. firewood ministry gets community help after theft

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two engines were stolen from the Greene County Firewood Ministry’s work site. The Greene County Firewood Ministry provides wood to heat homes for people in need throughout the winter season. Each year they help up to 350 families. This season, they’ve donated over 1,000 loads of firewood. “It’s a hard time […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Sheriff: 2 dead after homicide-suicide in Smyth Co., Va.

CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) – Two people are dead after what the Smyth County Sheriff is calling a homicide-suicide in Chilhowie, Virginia. According to the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, Betty E. Call, 62, from Chilhowie and Randall C. Rouse, 58, also from Chilhowie were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a home on Saturday. The […]
CHILHOWIE, VA
WJHL

Bristol, Va. police looking for suspect who shot into home

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia police are looking for the person who allegedly fired a shot into a home Friday afternoon. Police officers responded around 1:43 p.m. to a reported gunshot in the area of Ventura Circle, according to the Bristol, Virginia Police Department. At the scene, officers discovered that a shot had been […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

THP report details crash that led to Donald Britt capture

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) has released the report that details the events leading up to the capture of suspect Donald Britt. Britt was wanted in connection to the two homicides of Katie Arnold and Barry Countiss, both found dead from gunshot wounds. According to the THP, Britt was driving […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

2 arrested in attempted break-in at Johnson City business

(WCYB) — Two men are charged with the attempted break-in of a Johnson City business. The call came in Thursday morning of a burglary in progress at an appliance business on N. Roan Street. The caller, a contractor working in an adjacent unit, told police that he heard a...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Woman finds truck, Christmas gifts stolen off side of the road

KINGSPORT — Carrie Rivera was heading from Pennsylvania to her home in Alabama when she encountered a problem. She took the wrong exit off Interstate 81, took Interstate 26 toward Kingsport, then wound up broken down at the Rock Springs Road exit, she said.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Bristol, Va. officer fires shot at vehicle

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A Bristol, Virginia police officer fired one shot at an individual who was inside a vehicle parked in the back parking lot of the Delta Hotel Marriott on Linden Drive off of Exit 7 of Interstate 81 Friday afternoon. Capt. Maynard Ratcliff of the Bristol, Virginia Police Department said officers were […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Monarch management holds community meeting as JCPD keeps working on shooting death case

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City police joined a meeting with Monarch Apartments management and residents Wednesday as the department tries to fully solve a fatal shooting case there. Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) Lt. Don Shepard said the meeting was a positive step as Tarantino Properties, Monarch’s Houston-based owner, attempts to improve security […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Police: Juvenile charged in connection to Volunteer High School threat

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A juvenile was placed into custody after allegedly making a threat involving Volunteer High School on Thursday, police say. According to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, police received information on Thursday evening that a threat regarding Volunteer High School was posted on social media. A juvenile was charged with making […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Second victim ID’d in Sullivan Co. homicides

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police identified the second victim in a pair of homicides attributed to Donald Britt, who was arrested in Johnson City Thursday. According to a release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Barry Countiss, 56, of Blountville, died at a home on Stevenson Hill Road. In a press conference Thursday, Sheriff […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

One juvenile arrested following threat against Volunteer High School

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office says one juvenile was taken into custody Thursday night after the child reportedly posted a threat against Volunteer High School to social media. The report from Sheriff Ronnie Lawson says the threat was posted regarding Volunteer High at around 5 PM. The threat reportedly...
wcyb.com

Greene County man enters plea, sentenced for murder

(WCYB) — A Greene County, Tennessee man was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison in the death of a man whose body was found in a wrecked vehicle in June 2020. According to court officials, Adrian Kiser entered a plea agreement this week to one count of second-degree murder and one count of abuse of a corpse.
GREENE COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bristol man charged with attempted murder

The Johnson City Police Department arrested Micah Neil Turner, of Bristol, Tennessee, on Jan. 6 and charged him with attempted second degree murder. On Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:21 a.m. officers responded to a shots fired call at 1740 Nathaniel Drive, Johnson City, according to a press release. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject lying on the pavement with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Mother of Katie Arnold speaks about the night of the shooting

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The mother of Katie Arnold, the woman authorities say was fatally shot by Donald Britt earlier this week, spoke about the night of her daughter’s death and the relationship she had with the man accused of killing her. It was clear to see the devastation in Donna Arnold’s eyes from the […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
WJHL

WJHL

48K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy