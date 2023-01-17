Read full article on original website
'Transparency Matters' presentation Wednesday, Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Highly-rated grocery store opens in IowaKristen WaltersNorth Liberty, IA
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes beat Hawkeyes 93-77, snap 5-game skidThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
LWVJC to host a series of Legislative Forums in 2023Linda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
KCRG.com
One dead, one injured after falling while on the job
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Manchester is dead, and a second person hurt, after Dyersville Police say they fell while on the job. Police, fire and EMS personnel responded to Farmtek, located at 1440 Field of Dreams Way in Dyersville on Thursday around 8:40 a.m. When officers arrived,...
KCRG.com
State rests case, defense calls first witnesses in trial of Alexander Jackson
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Prosecutors wrapped up their case Friday in the trial of Alexander Jackson. Their final witness was an investigator who interviewed Jackson the day he’s accused of killing his family. Investigator Matt Denlinger testified that Jackson didn’t have other nearby family members with the death of...
KCRG.com
Iowa City seeks emerging artist for bus stop project
In just a few days, the full Iowa House and Senate are set to debate Governor Reynolds' School Voucher plan called "The Students First Act". Since December, he's been hospitalized after both hips were removed so doctors could treat an infection. State lawmakers aim to pass reforms for state agency...
KCRG.com
Coralville celebrates Winterfest with a new addition
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Coralville held its annual winterfest today with a new addition. They held an eagle watch along the Iowa River with the help of the Iowa City Bird Club, Iowa Raptor Project/UI Wild, and Johnson County Conservation. There were also activities such as ice...
KCRG.com
“It’s a way to foster creativity in a community.” - Iowa City seeks emerging artist for bus stop project
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Travelers coasting along Highway 6 in Iowa City might miss a bus stop just east of Heinz Road. The only indication is its sign. While transit users are familiar with the route, community leaders aim to make it more noticeable to all who pass by - through their ‘Bus Stop Bench Project’.
KCRG.com
Gala in Iowa City helps inform people and kick off Lunar New Year
Iowa City, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Area Chinese Association celebrated the start of the 2023 Lunar New Year. Hundreds of people gathered at the Englert theater in Iowa City, marking the occasion with traditional poems, singing, and dancing. Organizers say that they were encouraged by this year’s turnout...and...
KCRG.com
Food pantry expects increased need to accompany new location
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A steady stream of people visited the Coralville Community Food Pantry Saturday as it opened its new location 804 13th Avenue. John Boller, Executive Director, said the biggest gain with the new location was the increased storage space. The old location had been a post office, and Boller said, “It’s been a really wonderful location for us, but we quickly outgrew it, the building was falling apart.”
KCRG.com
Kenyon Murray honors friend and teammate Chris Street through his son Kris
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There is no better way to honor a friend than to name your son after him. Kenyon Murray shows he’s a constant reminder even 30 years later.
KCRG.com
Seasonable Start to the Week
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As our latest storm moves to the east it leaves behind some light snow and cloudy skies. No changes are expected into Tuesday as seasonable highs in the upper 20s to near 30 will be found. Our next storm system develops in the Southern Plains and moves our way late Tuesday into Wednesday. At this point, it appears to bring a chance for light snow in the middle of the week. Late-week temperatures drop below normal which could be a sign of things to come for February. Have a great day!
KCRG.com
Univ. of Dubuque Greek life leaders say they were blindsided by university’s decision to suspend all Greek life
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Members of the University of Dubuque’s Greek life community learned this week that it was being suspended. The University sent an email Wednesday to all Greek life alums and current members citing Greek life engagement as an issue. Leaders of the schools’ chapters said they were blindsided.
KCRG.com
Ingredion Strike Ends
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Sunday, union members voted overwhelmingly to accept a new contract and end the strike at Ingredion in Cedar Rapids after workers spent 175 days on the picket line. More than 100 workers went on strike in August after failing to agree on a new labor contract.
KCRG.com
The pins keep coming for Iowa’s ‘ferocious competitor’
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - It only took Iowa’s Spencer Lee 38 seconds to lock up his fifth straight pin over a top-eight opponent. “I’m just trying to wrestle every match as hard as I can. I just happen to be getting pins. I think in the past it’s been tech falls or majors or what not. It’s kind of been points,” he said.
KCRG.com
No. 2 Iowa wins 14th straight over Cornhuskers
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The No. 2 ranked Iowa wrestling team won 8 of 10 bouts in their dominating 34-6 victory over No. 11 Nebraska. The win marked the Hawkeyes 14th straight dual victory and 14th consecutive over the Cornhuskers. FINAL RESULTS:. 125 - #1 Spencer Lee pinned #7...
KCRG.com
Twedts on Top: Jenna joins her brother as Bobcats’ all-time leading scorer
VAN HORNE, Iowa (KCRG) - Benton Community avenged an early season loss to Center Point-Urbana by beating the Stormin’ Pointers 46-38. In that victory, senior guard Jenna Twedt became the Bobcats’ all-time leading scorer. “It was a great milestone to reach,” Twedt said. “All the hard work in...
