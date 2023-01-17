CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As our latest storm moves to the east it leaves behind some light snow and cloudy skies. No changes are expected into Tuesday as seasonable highs in the upper 20s to near 30 will be found. Our next storm system develops in the Southern Plains and moves our way late Tuesday into Wednesday. At this point, it appears to bring a chance for light snow in the middle of the week. Late-week temperatures drop below normal which could be a sign of things to come for February. Have a great day!

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO