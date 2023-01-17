ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

KCRG.com

One dead, one injured after falling while on the job

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Manchester is dead, and a second person hurt, after Dyersville Police say they fell while on the job. Police, fire and EMS personnel responded to Farmtek, located at 1440 Field of Dreams Way in Dyersville on Thursday around 8:40 a.m. When officers arrived,...
DYERSVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City seeks emerging artist for bus stop project

State lawmakers aim to pass reforms for state agency...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Coralville celebrates Winterfest with a new addition

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Coralville held its annual winterfest today with a new addition. They held an eagle watch along the Iowa River with the help of the Iowa City Bird Club, Iowa Raptor Project/UI Wild, and Johnson County Conservation. There were also activities such as ice...
CORALVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Gala in Iowa City helps inform people and kick off Lunar New Year

Iowa City, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Area Chinese Association celebrated the start of the 2023 Lunar New Year. Hundreds of people gathered at the Englert theater in Iowa City, marking the occasion with traditional poems, singing, and dancing. Organizers say that they were encouraged by this year’s turnout...and...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Food pantry expects increased need to accompany new location

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A steady stream of people visited the Coralville Community Food Pantry Saturday as it opened its new location 804 13th Avenue. John Boller, Executive Director, said the biggest gain with the new location was the increased storage space. The old location had been a post office, and Boller said, “It’s been a really wonderful location for us, but we quickly outgrew it, the building was falling apart.”
CORALVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Seasonable Start to the Week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As our latest storm moves to the east it leaves behind some light snow and cloudy skies. No changes are expected into Tuesday as seasonable highs in the upper 20s to near 30 will be found. Our next storm system develops in the Southern Plains and moves our way late Tuesday into Wednesday. At this point, it appears to bring a chance for light snow in the middle of the week. Late-week temperatures drop below normal which could be a sign of things to come for February. Have a great day!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Ingredion Strike Ends

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Sunday, union members voted overwhelmingly to accept a new contract and end the strike at Ingredion in Cedar Rapids after workers spent 175 days on the picket line. More than 100 workers went on strike in August after failing to agree on a new labor contract.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

The pins keep coming for Iowa’s ‘ferocious competitor’

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - It only took Iowa’s Spencer Lee 38 seconds to lock up his fifth straight pin over a top-eight opponent. “I’m just trying to wrestle every match as hard as I can. I just happen to be getting pins. I think in the past it’s been tech falls or majors or what not. It’s kind of been points,” he said.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

No. 2 Iowa wins 14th straight over Cornhuskers

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The No. 2 ranked Iowa wrestling team won 8 of 10 bouts in their dominating 34-6 victory over No. 11 Nebraska. The win marked the Hawkeyes 14th straight dual victory and 14th consecutive over the Cornhuskers. FINAL RESULTS:. 125 - #1 Spencer Lee pinned #7...
LINCOLN, NE

