Want To Get Cheated On In A Relationship? These 2 Cities In Texas Have The Most Cheaters!
Who wants to be cheated on? Absolutely no one! Not one single person that I have ever met in my lifetime ever got in a relationship and thought, 'I wonder if this person will cheat? Do they have cheating potential?' Unfortunately, cheaters can strike at any given time. Either they are shown attention they do not feel they're getting from their significant other or better yet if you believe in the old saying 'once a cheater always a cheater' well then there's that.
A Texas school district removed a teacher for giving a 7th-grade special needs class an 'extremely disturbing' worksheet with racial slurs and insults
The insults and slurs were displayed in word scramble, fill-in-the-blank, and matching exercises on worksheets given to a class of 7th graders.
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
Ask Texas! Deal Breaker? Guy I’m Dating Smashed My Face Into My Birthday Cake!
Buzz Question - So, recently I celebrated my 26th birthday and I add a Birthday dinner with some friends and family. They guy I've been dating for about 5 months was there as well. Even though, I wish he would not have been there. You see, when they brought my birthday cake out and I went to blow the candles, THIS GUY SMASHED MY FACE INTO THE CAKE! And, I'm talking all the way in and it was a mess. The cake was ruined. Yes I was PISSED! And, still am. In fact I think it's going to be a deal breaker. Look, we were not on SMASH FACE INTO CAKE LEVEL...and he just thought it was funny. He thinks I'm being to harsh, am I?
Every Texans Dream! Get A Tamale Subscriptions Box
Tamales are a staple of life for most Texans! We can eat tamales anytime, for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Tamales seem to be in higher demand around the holidays, but the truth is we Texans will eat tamales anytime. Another thing that is super popular right now is subscription boxes. You can get a subscription box for anything from makeup to dog food. One company decided to put the two together and now you can get your very own tamale box subscription.
Awesome! 3 TV Show’s That Took Place In Texas!
According to statista.com, Americans spend around 3 hours a day watching television. Guilty. I am a sucker to try a new show when the new show lineup is released in the fall. One that began back in 2020 caught my eye not because of who the actors are, or because of reviews. It was actually specifically because Lonestar is in the title. Must support the Lone Star State.
Fact or Hoax: Does Cracking Your Knuckles Really Cause Arthritis?
This is one thing I was told by my parents many years ago, but is it really true?. Well cracking your knuckles is just causing gas bubbles between your finger joints to pop which causes the popping or cracking sound you hear. Studies over decades have concluded that there is...
