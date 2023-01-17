TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Dental Society is providing free dental care for northwest Ohio children through the “Give Kids a Smile” program next month. TDS says “G.K.A.S.” is intended to help families who can not afford dental care for their children. All children are welcomed, but TDS says priority will be given to children who have no private insurance and are not eligible for Medicaid.

