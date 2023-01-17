ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13abc.com

Rosemary Apartments demolition gives family closure

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A chorus of cheers arose as the Rosemary Apartments began to crumble Friday morning. “It’s been over six years we’ve been fighting to get this building down,” said Kerri Sorrell, the mother of a 16-year-old who died inside the building . “No more chances of someone else getting injured.”
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at 1 p.m. for a part of Toledo, according to the City of Toledo news release. According to the City, the Boil Advisory is in effect for the area bounded by Grantwood Drive between Drummond Road to Stannard Drive. The advisory also affects 4254 Kingsmoor Drive.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TARTA extends bus route to Holland

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority’s Board of Trustees has approved several service changes for the spring, including an extended route. According to the TARTA’s news release, starting Sunday, March 26, TARTA’s route 32 will travel to Spring Meadows with slight changes to the route’s stops. As the route expands, so does the coverage area; customers living within 3/4 of a mile of Spring Meadows will be eligible for TARPS.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Fifth annual school fair returns to Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Northwest Ohio Scholarship Fund and School Choice Ohio are hosting their fifth annual school fair Sunday, Jan. 22 from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. The fair will be located at the Franciscan Center on the Lourdes University campus and coincides with the celebration of National School Choice Week, according to the press release.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Missing Liberty Center girl found safe in Cleveland

LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - On Friday, the U.S. Marshals Service Missing Child Unit and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office were able to locate and recover 8-year-old Elena Kalvitz on the 3400 block of W 95th St. in Cleveland. The HCSO initiated this investigation after the child was ordered...
CLEVELAND, OH
13abc.com

1/20: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast

Householder and others allegedly used a dark money group funded by FirstEnergy to help him become speaker and elect his allies to pass a bill bailing out nuclear power plants. Using doorbell camera footage from a string of thefts in December, Toledo Police were able to narrow down a search for a particular individual driving a black Dodge Charger with temporary tag.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

ODOT seeks public opinions on bridge replacement

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation wants the public to comment on replacing the Main Street bridge over Tenmile Creek in Amboy Township and the village of Metamora. ODOT’s news release says comments and questions should be submitted no later than Thursday, Feb. 23, via the...
METAMORA, OH
13abc.com

Pictures of the Week! Jan. 20, 2023

63 residents of the Blossom Healthcare nursing home on East Howard Street in Willard were taken to other...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Dental Society to provide free dental care through “Give Kids a Smile” program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Dental Society is providing free dental care for northwest Ohio children through the “Give Kids a Smile” program next month. TDS says “G.K.A.S.” is intended to help families who can not afford dental care for their children. All children are welcomed, but TDS says priority will be given to children who have no private insurance and are not eligible for Medicaid.
TOLEDO, OH
mitechnews.com

DTE To Charge Start Time-Based Fees In March

DETROIT – Electricity rates will depend on time of day, and year, for DTE customers starting in March. The news came in mailers sent to customers this month to notify them of the upcoming change. The time-of-day rate will charge customers nearly 35 percent more during peak times in...
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

Residents of condemned Riverview Terrace Apartments asked to remove belongings

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents at the Riverview Terrace Apartments in Adrian, Michigan evacuated their homes in late July after staff found deep cracks in the structure. They were told to bring a week’s worth of clothing. Six months later, residents are now returning to the building only to gather their belongings and go.
ADRIAN, MI
13abc.com

13abc Week in Review: Jan. 20, 2023

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Josh Croup recaps our top stories of the week Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on our streaming platforms. Watch the full segment back here shortly after. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Missing child case turns into suspected meth lab investigation

LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - A missing child case in Henry County has now turned into a suspected meth lab investigation. 8-year-old Elena Kalvitz is in safe custody after a Northern Ohio manhunt. Investigators said she hadn’t showed up at school lately and wasn’t brought to Henry County Children’s Services...
HENRY COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Tree falls on west Toledo home Thursday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — A tree fell on a family's west Toledo home Thursday night. There were no injuries. Only one person was home, on the top floor, when the tree fell. The entire tree, near the curb in the 2900 block of Northwood Avenue, was uprooted. The upper branches of the tree hit the front of the home.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TFRD investigates Friday night fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a structure fire Friday night. The fire took place near the 1600 block of Kelsey Avenue. TFRD says the fire started on the porch and spread into the home, eventually reaching the attic. No one was inside the...
TOLEDO, OH
wdet.org

Detroit woman brings fresh, healthy food to her corner of the city

After nearly three decades working as a registered nurse, Detroiter Sonya Greene is opening a fresh produce market in her neighborhood. Greene cares deeply about the health and wellbeing of the people around her, and one of the biggest hurdles to health for many in the city is the lack of fresh, affordable and easily available produce and other daily grocery items.
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

TPD responds to one person shot Friday night

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting on Clark Street Friday night. TPD says one person was shot and taken to a local hospital. Officers did not say why the shooting occurred or information about the person’s condition. Those with information can contact Crime...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Police pull body from pond in Findlay

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials recovered the body of a male from a retention pond in Findlay Thursday, police said. According to the City of Findlay Police Department, officials found a white male’s body floating in a pond at the rear of 1161 W. Trenton Ave. in Findlay. The...
FINDLAY, OH

