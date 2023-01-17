Read full article on original website
Brown Bag Food Project running out of grant money for deliveries
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Brown Bag Food Project in Bowling Green has been reaching so many who can’t reach them by using Doordash to help deliver goods, but as grant money runs out, the non-profit is calling on the community for help to continue delivering to people in need.
Rosemary Apartments demolition gives family closure
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A chorus of cheers arose as the Rosemary Apartments began to crumble Friday morning. “It’s been over six years we’ve been fighting to get this building down,” said Kerri Sorrell, the mother of a 16-year-old who died inside the building . “No more chances of someone else getting injured.”
City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at 1 p.m. for a part of Toledo, according to the City of Toledo news release. According to the City, the Boil Advisory is in effect for the area bounded by Grantwood Drive between Drummond Road to Stannard Drive. The advisory also affects 4254 Kingsmoor Drive.
TARTA extends bus route to Holland
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority’s Board of Trustees has approved several service changes for the spring, including an extended route. According to the TARTA’s news release, starting Sunday, March 26, TARTA’s route 32 will travel to Spring Meadows with slight changes to the route’s stops. As the route expands, so does the coverage area; customers living within 3/4 of a mile of Spring Meadows will be eligible for TARPS.
Fifth annual school fair returns to Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Northwest Ohio Scholarship Fund and School Choice Ohio are hosting their fifth annual school fair Sunday, Jan. 22 from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. The fair will be located at the Franciscan Center on the Lourdes University campus and coincides with the celebration of National School Choice Week, according to the press release.
Missing Liberty Center girl found safe in Cleveland
LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - On Friday, the U.S. Marshals Service Missing Child Unit and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office were able to locate and recover 8-year-old Elena Kalvitz on the 3400 block of W 95th St. in Cleveland. The HCSO initiated this investigation after the child was ordered...
1/20: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
Householder and others allegedly used a dark money group funded by FirstEnergy to help him become speaker and elect his allies to pass a bill bailing out nuclear power plants. Using doorbell camera footage from a string of thefts in December, Toledo Police were able to narrow down a search for a particular individual driving a black Dodge Charger with temporary tag.
ODOT seeks public opinions on bridge replacement
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation wants the public to comment on replacing the Main Street bridge over Tenmile Creek in Amboy Township and the village of Metamora. ODOT’s news release says comments and questions should be submitted no later than Thursday, Feb. 23, via the...
Pictures of the Week! Jan. 20, 2023
Using doorbell camera footage from a string of thefts in December, Toledo Police were able to narrow down a search for a particular individual driving a black Dodge Charger with temporary tag. 63 residents of the Blossom Healthcare nursing home on East Howard Street in Willard were taken to other...
Toledo Dental Society to provide free dental care through “Give Kids a Smile” program
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Dental Society is providing free dental care for northwest Ohio children through the “Give Kids a Smile” program next month. TDS says “G.K.A.S.” is intended to help families who can not afford dental care for their children. All children are welcomed, but TDS says priority will be given to children who have no private insurance and are not eligible for Medicaid.
DTE To Charge Start Time-Based Fees In March
DETROIT – Electricity rates will depend on time of day, and year, for DTE customers starting in March. The news came in mailers sent to customers this month to notify them of the upcoming change. The time-of-day rate will charge customers nearly 35 percent more during peak times in...
Residents of condemned Riverview Terrace Apartments asked to remove belongings
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents at the Riverview Terrace Apartments in Adrian, Michigan evacuated their homes in late July after staff found deep cracks in the structure. They were told to bring a week’s worth of clothing. Six months later, residents are now returning to the building only to gather their belongings and go.
13abc Week in Review: Jan. 20, 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Josh Croup recaps our top stories of the week Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on our streaming platforms. Watch the full segment back here shortly after. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below.
Missing child case turns into suspected meth lab investigation
LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - A missing child case in Henry County has now turned into a suspected meth lab investigation. 8-year-old Elena Kalvitz is in safe custody after a Northern Ohio manhunt. Investigators said she hadn’t showed up at school lately and wasn’t brought to Henry County Children’s Services...
Tree falls on west Toledo home Thursday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — A tree fell on a family's west Toledo home Thursday night. There were no injuries. Only one person was home, on the top floor, when the tree fell. The entire tree, near the curb in the 2900 block of Northwood Avenue, was uprooted. The upper branches of the tree hit the front of the home.
TFRD investigates Friday night fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a structure fire Friday night. The fire took place near the 1600 block of Kelsey Avenue. TFRD says the fire started on the porch and spread into the home, eventually reaching the attic. No one was inside the...
1 person, 2 dogs dead following Erie County house fire, officials say
FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - One person and two dogs died Sunday morning following a house fire in Erie County, according to Florence Township Fire Department officials. The fire happened at around 7 a.m. in the 11000 block of SR 113 on Jan. 22, according to a department press release.
Detroit woman brings fresh, healthy food to her corner of the city
After nearly three decades working as a registered nurse, Detroiter Sonya Greene is opening a fresh produce market in her neighborhood. Greene cares deeply about the health and wellbeing of the people around her, and one of the biggest hurdles to health for many in the city is the lack of fresh, affordable and easily available produce and other daily grocery items.
TPD responds to one person shot Friday night
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting on Clark Street Friday night. TPD says one person was shot and taken to a local hospital. Officers did not say why the shooting occurred or information about the person’s condition. Those with information can contact Crime...
Police pull body from pond in Findlay
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials recovered the body of a male from a retention pond in Findlay Thursday, police said. According to the City of Findlay Police Department, officials found a white male’s body floating in a pond at the rear of 1161 W. Trenton Ave. in Findlay. The...
