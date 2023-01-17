children should not...NOT be binding their chest or making any RASH DECISIONS about their identity until they are over the age of 18
neither the school,the health department nor the hospital has the authority or any right to hide anything about a child from their parents. Especially any pseudo-health or pseudoscience experiments the are conducting in secret without authorization. this current movement of the left driving societal destabilization has got to be stopped
my kids get a say when I no longer support them, when I am no longer legally responsible for them and when I no longer pay for their health care or education . If St.louis Childrens hospital stands by these doctors I will no longer support their Charity's I will be waiting to have a conversation with Parkway school administrators.
