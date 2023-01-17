Read full article on original website
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle
A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut. Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019. Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
Lavrov says West prevented negotiations to end Ukraine war
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says Moscow was willing to negotiate with Ukraine in the early months of the war but the United States and other Western nations advised Kyiv against it
Ukrainian officer describes Russian tactics to encircle key city
CNN's Ben Wedeman reports from inside the trenches near Bakhmut, Ukraine, where Ukrainian soldiers are trying to keep Russian forces from encircling the city.
Ukraine city mourns dead, cares for survivors of airstrike
DNIPRO, Ukraine — Before the Russian missile struck the apartment building next door, Anna Kotova had moved closer to the window to take a congratulatory 19th birthday call from her sister. Kotova's boyfriend staggered into the kitchen after the explosion and found her covered in blood. The blast at...
Military aid to Ukraine: 'No decision yet on tanks'
No decision has yet been made on providing German or United States battle tanks to Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said at a news conference Friday, as Western allies met to discuss providing further military aid to Kyiv.
