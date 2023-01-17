Read full article on original website
Man dies after aggravated assault on Larkin Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man has died after an assault in Greensboro Sunday morning. Greensboro police said it happened on Larkin Street around 5 a.m. Police said 31-year-old Jordan Mckale Little was sent to a local hospital for treatment. Little did not survive. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with...
Man charged with robbing the same bank twice in Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is being charged with two bank robberies at the same location, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. Piedmont Federal Savings Bank was twice victimized by robberies. The first occurred on June 13, 2022, and the second occurred on Jan. 6, 2023. During the June 13 robbery, investigators […]
rhinotimes.com
County Commissioners Put The Old Animal Shelter Out To Pasture
Even when it was occupied and in use, the former Guilford County Animal Shelter on West Wendover was in pretty bad shape, and now that it has been abandoned since the opening of the brand-new animal shelter, it is in even worse condition. So, it came as no surprise to...
cbs17
6 guns, LSD, mushrooms, $57K+ seized after 2 Durham County undercover operations, sheriff says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two separate undercover operations in Durham County resulted in several drugs and firearm seizures, along with two arrests. The operations were conducted by the Sheriff's Anti-Crime and Narcotics Unit. In the first case, SAC/Narc investigators received tips from the public about suspicious behavior that...
Man serving life for NC murder is getting out of prison
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – A man serving a life sentence for a second-degree murder conviction in Guilford County has a date to walk out of prison. Bruce H. Harper, who was convicted and sentenced in 1993 in Guilford County Superior Court, has been granted parole, the North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission announced Wednesday, […]
860wacb.com
Couple Charged With Trafficking Methamphetamine In Iredell County
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man and woman with felony drug trafficking. On Wednesday, January 18, An Iredell County Deputy was patrolling West Memorial Highway in the area of Union Grove when he observed a red in color passenger car pass while traveling over the posted speed. Deputies followed the vehicle to a safe location, where they performed a traffic stop.
WXII 12
Ex-boyfriend kidnaps, assaults woman, deputies say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Durham man kidnapped a woman from a Greensboro home at gunpoint and assaulted her, deputies reported Thursday. On the afternoon of Jan. 13, deputies were called to Greensboro-Chapel Hill Road after reports of a suspicious person. Deputies located the caller, who said that he was...
Man charged with kidnapping woman from Greensboro home at gunpoint, assaulting her: ACSO
(WGHP) — A man is facing several felony charges after allegedly kidnapping a woman at gunpoint and assaulting her, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 13, deputies came to the 2500 block of Greensboro-Chapel Hill Road near the Eli Whitney Community Center in Snow Camp after getting a report of a suspicious […]
Interstate 85 South crash closes lanes in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes on Interstate 85 South were closed following a crash in Guilford County on Saturday evening, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 113, near Exit 113 for NC 62/Liberty Road. The closure began at 7:10 p.m. and cleared at 8:25 p.m. […]
NC county sheriff hospitalized with illness after experiencing symptoms earlier this month
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Randolph County Sheriff's Office released a statement on Wednesday after Sheriff Gregory Seabolt was hospitalized. Chief Deputy Azelton is overseeing the sheriff's office while Seabolt recovers from an illness. He first experienced symptoms around the beginning of the year. The full statement is provided below: Sheriff Seabolt has been […]
rhinotimes.com
Batting Center Finally Takes Hold Of Old Monticello Community Center
It took a lot longer than planned, and it cost 150 percent more than originally anticipated. However, after a long process, the Greensboro Batting Center has ended up with an agreement to purchase the Old Monticello Community Center at 5009-A NC 150 East in Brown Summit. The overgrown land and the dilapidated gym that sits on it have been owned by Guilford County for decades.
NC woman accused of taking indecent liberties with a minor
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Yadkin County woman faces multiple charges, including taking indecent liberties with a minor, according to a Yadkin County Sheriff's Office news release. On Nov. 14, the Jonesville Police Department was told about the rape of a child under 15. Investigators with the JPD and detectives with the YCSO found […]
1 person in custody in Durham in connection with fatal shooting
Durham police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Friday evening.
rhinotimes.com
After 56 Years The Urban Loop Officially Opens Monday, Jan. 23
The official grand opening of the Urban Loop is Monday, Jan. 23 at 11 a.m. And if you would like to be one of the first to take a 39-mile trip around Greensboro on the entire Urban Loop, the last section between North Elm Street and US 29 is supposed to open to the public about noon on Monday, Jan. 23.
NC substation shot, energy company confirms; reported shooting comes almost 2 months after Moore County vandalism
The incident occurred Tuesday morning in Thomasville in Randolph County at the Pleasant Hill substation after an alarm was triggered, according to a release. Damage from an apparent gunshot was discovered.
WXII 12
Heavy police presence at Winston-Salem building connected to deadly bar shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a building on Northpoint Boulevard early Thursday morning about an assault call. Police responded to the building around 5:30 a.m. on the 8000 block of Northpoint Boulevard, near Cherry Street. At the time, police dispatch would only confirm officers were responding to an assault with a deadly weapon call involving a firearm.
abc45.com
Deputies: Alamance County Man Arrested for Two Same-Site Break-Ins
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On January 9, Deputies responded to a reported vehicle breaking and entering on the 3000 block of Wormranch Rd. in Haw River. The owner reported several missing items from their Jeep Wrangler, including a laptop, iPad, Beats headphones, and an air compressor. On January 17,...
North Carolina woman wins $2 million after stopping for biscuits
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Amelia Estes, of Thomasville, stopped for biscuits Saturday, bought a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. "I looked and looked, and my hands just started shaking," she said. "It was surreal." Estes, 51, bought her winning 100X The Cash ticket […]
WXII 12
Bojangles restaurant robbed at gunpoint, officers say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem officers responded to reports of a Bojangles robbery Wednesday afternoon. An investigation of the Reynolda Road location showed that store employees were confronted by an armed white man who demanded money. He was described as wearing an olive green hoodie and black toboggan. The suspect...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem police investigating after a woman found dead on the side of the street
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after a woman was found dead on the sidewalk of the street Sunday morning. Police said they received a dispatch to a security check in reference to an unconscious female. When officers arrived, they found 33-year-old Carley Owens dead on the sidewalk...
