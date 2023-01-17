ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

FOX8 News

Man charged with robbing the same bank twice in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is being charged with two bank robberies at the same location, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Piedmont Federal Savings Bank was twice victimized by robberies. The first occurred on June 13, 2022, and the second occurred on Jan. 6, 2023. During the June 13 robbery, investigators […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

Man serving life for NC murder is getting out of prison

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – A man serving a life sentence for a second-degree murder conviction in Guilford County has a date to walk out of prison. Bruce H. Harper, who was convicted and sentenced in 1993 in Guilford County Superior Court, has been granted parole, the North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission announced Wednesday, […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Couple Charged With Trafficking Methamphetamine In Iredell County

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man and woman with felony drug trafficking. On Wednesday, January 18, An Iredell County Deputy was patrolling West Memorial Highway in the area of Union Grove when he observed a red in color passenger car pass while traveling over the posted speed. Deputies followed the vehicle to a safe location, where they performed a traffic stop.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Ex-boyfriend kidnaps, assaults woman, deputies say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Durham man kidnapped a woman from a Greensboro home at gunpoint and assaulted her, deputies reported Thursday. On the afternoon of Jan. 13, deputies were called to Greensboro-Chapel Hill Road after reports of a suspicious person. Deputies located the caller, who said that he was...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Interstate 85 South crash closes lanes in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes on Interstate 85 South were closed following a crash in Guilford County on Saturday evening, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 113, near Exit 113 for NC 62/Liberty Road. The closure began at 7:10 p.m. and cleared at 8:25 p.m. […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

NC county sheriff hospitalized with illness after experiencing symptoms earlier this month

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Wednesday after Sheriff Gregory Seabolt was hospitalized. Chief Deputy Azelton is overseeing the sheriff’s office while Seabolt recovers from an illness. He first experienced symptoms around the beginning of the year. The full statement is provided below: Sheriff Seabolt has been […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Batting Center Finally Takes Hold Of Old Monticello Community Center

It took a lot longer than planned, and it cost 150 percent more than originally anticipated. However, after a long process, the Greensboro Batting Center has ended up with an agreement to purchase the Old Monticello Community Center at 5009-A NC 150 East in Brown Summit. The overgrown land and the dilapidated gym that sits on it have been owned by Guilford County for decades.
GREENSBORO, NC
CBS 17

NC woman accused of taking indecent liberties with a minor

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Yadkin County woman faces multiple charges, including taking indecent liberties with a minor, according to a Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Nov. 14, the Jonesville Police Department was told about the rape of a child under 15.  Investigators with the JPD and detectives with the YCSO found […]
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

After 56 Years The Urban Loop Officially Opens Monday, Jan. 23

The official grand opening of the Urban Loop is Monday, Jan. 23 at 11 a.m. And if you would like to be one of the first to take a 39-mile trip around Greensboro on the entire Urban Loop, the last section between North Elm Street and US 29 is supposed to open to the public about noon on Monday, Jan. 23.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Heavy police presence at Winston-Salem building connected to deadly bar shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a building on Northpoint Boulevard early Thursday morning about an assault call. Police responded to the building around 5:30 a.m. on the 8000 block of Northpoint Boulevard, near Cherry Street. At the time, police dispatch would only confirm officers were responding to an assault with a deadly weapon call involving a firearm.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina woman wins $2 million after stopping for biscuits

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Amelia Estes, of Thomasville, stopped for biscuits Saturday, bought a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I looked and looked, and my hands just started shaking,” she said. “It was surreal.” Estes, 51, bought her winning 100X The Cash ticket […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Bojangles restaurant robbed at gunpoint, officers say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem officers responded to reports of a Bojangles robbery Wednesday afternoon. An investigation of the Reynolda Road location showed that store employees were confronted by an armed white man who demanded money. He was described as wearing an olive green hoodie and black toboggan. The suspect...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

