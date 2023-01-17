The official grand opening of the Urban Loop is Monday, Jan. 23 at 11 a.m. And if you would like to be one of the first to take a 39-mile trip around Greensboro on the entire Urban Loop, the last section between North Elm Street and US 29 is supposed to open to the public about noon on Monday, Jan. 23.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO