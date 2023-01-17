Read full article on original website
Former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he 'thanked God' that he wasn't on the House floor during Kevin McCarthy's contentious speaker vote process
"Going through one speaker vote is painful," he said, adding that "it's hot on the floor" and "half the people you don't like to be around."
Matt Gaetz defends Biden with bizarre Gavin Newsom conspiracy theory
Gaetz is such an enemy of the "deep state" that he's willing to say Biden is getting screwed over.
SFGate
Biden abruptly ends California briefing after document question
President Joe Biden abruptly ended a briefing in Santa Cruz County Thursday when asked about his handling of classified documents when he was vice president under President Barack Obama. The president appeared with California Gov. Gavin Newsom after the pair surveyed damage caused by a recent spate of severe winter...
CIA chief told Zelenskyy in secret meeting that vital aid fueling Ukraine's fight could become harder to obtain: report
During a meeting in Kyiv, Zelenskyy asked how long US assistance would last following the GOP takeover of the House, The Washington Post reported.
SFGate
Air Travel Debacles Put a Star of Biden's Cabinet in the Hot Seat
WASHINGTON — Appearing on late-night television in September, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg expressed confidence that airlines would improve their performance after a dismal summer of flight delays and cancellations. “I think it’s going to get better by the holidays,” Buttigieg told the host, James Corden. His prediction...
Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Raleigh-Durham, address small business growth
Vice President Kamala Harris will be in the Raleigh-Durham area to tout the Biden-Harris Administration’s investments in small businesses.
ABCNY
Mayor Adams calling on government to help with influx of asylum seekers in NYC
The mayor held a rally outside City Hall on Sunday afternoon - calling on Congress and FEMA to do their part in dealing with the crisis at the Southern Border.
SFGate
$2.5 billion aid sends Strykers, but no tanks, to Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will send 90 Stryker combat vehicles and an additional 59 Bradley fighting vehicles to Ukraine, in addition to hundreds of thousands of rounds of ammunition, the Pentagon announced on Thursday. It is the latest aid package timed to help Ukraine push back against Russia's entrenched forward lines.
