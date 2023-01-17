Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nationalhogfarmer.com
Ralco moves headquarters to downtown Marshall
Ralco, an innovative leader in natural products for livestock and crop producers, has relocated to their new global headquarters in downtown Marshall, Minnesota. For over 50 years, Ralco has established a reputation of excellence in the agriculture industry with trusted products that overcome producer challenges. "This is an incredibly exciting...
knuj.net
NEW ULM RESTAURANT OPERATOR CHARGED WITH TAX CRIMES
The Minnesota Department of Revenue says the Ramsey County Attorney’s office has charged a New Ulm restaurant operator with 29 tax-related felonies. Juan Manuel Ocampo-Bunola of New Ulm is charged with 24 felony counts of assisting in the filing of false or fraudulent individual income tax returns. Complaints say Ocampo-Bunola is CEO of Plaza Garibaldi in New Ulm, Redwood Falls and also La Terrazza in Mankato. Ocampo-Bunolda allegedly removed hundreds of sales transactions each month assisting the restaurants in underreporting their sales on their tax returns for multiple periods from January 2017 through December 2020. He also allegedly underreported sales form the restaurants and also income on the individual income tax returns filed jointly with his wife for tax years 2016 through 2020. He allegedly owes over $570,000 in tax, penalties and interest. Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
marshallradio.net
Southern Minnesota Restaurant Owner Charged with 29 Tax-Related Felonies
ST. PAUL –The owner of a few restaurants in Southern Minnesota has been charged with 29 tax-related felonies. According to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, Juan Manuel Ocampa-Bunola of New Ulm is accused of fraudulently filing sales and individual income tax returns. Ocampo-Bunola is the CEO of Las Loma...
marshallradio.net
Mary Lou Michelson
Mass of Christian Burial for Marie Louise “Mary Lou” Michelson, 94, of Marshall, will be Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cottonwood. Visitation will be from 8:30 until 10:00 a.m. before the service at the church. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Cottonwood. Mary Lou passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, peacefully at the Avera Granite Falls Care Center with family at her bedside. The Horvath Funeral Service in Marshall is handling the arrangements.
KEYC
Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The owner of multiple restaurants in southern Minnesota has been charged with 29 tax-related felonies. The Minnesota Department of Revenue says Juan Manuel Ocampo-Bunola of New Ulm is accused of fraudulently filing both sales and individual income tax returns. Ocampo-Bunola is the CEO of Las...
myklgr.com
Tracy man injured in Redwood County rollover Tuesday
A Tracy man was injured Tuesday when his pickup rolled in Redwood County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 17, Lucas Jon Molitor, age 35, was driving a Ford F150 eastbound on Highway 14. At about 6:21 p.m., near the intersection with Fairview Avenue, the pickup went off the icy road, entered the ditch, and rolled.
willmarradio.com
Willmar CABS facility needs more staffing
(Willmar MN-) A state hospital in Willmar for children with mental illness needs more staff. Representative Dave Baker says the Child and Adolescent Behavior Health Hospital, or CABS, opened a few years ago, but has been unable to serve as many patients as it was designed for because of a lack of staff...
myklgr.com
Teen injured in Chippewa County rollover Tuesday afternoon
A teenage girl was injured when the vehicle she was driving rolled over in Chippewa County Tuesday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, an otherwise unidentified 16 year old girl was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on Highway 7. At about 3:15 p.m., she attempted to slow for another vehicle on the icy road, lost control, and went into the ditch.
Minnesota Farmers Charged with Fraud in $46 Million Scheme
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Two southern Minnesota organic farmers are facing federal fraud charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 65-year-old James Wolf and 45-year-old Adam Olson of Cottonwood County have been charged for their roles in a $46 million organic grain fraud scheme. Court records show Wolf, a certified...
myklgr.com
Willmar woman arrested for allegedly trying to start government and medical facilities on fire
A Willmar woman is under arrest, accused of trying to burn down government offices and medical clinics in Willmar. Police say at 8:22 Sunday morning, an officer on patrol found what appeared to be an attempt to set the front doorway of the Willmar Fire Station on fire. Further checks showed similar attempts to start fires at the CentraCare Lakeland Clinic, CentraCare Main Clinic, Kandiyohi County Courthouse, Willmar City Hall and a Dental Clinic. Each location appeared to have had attempts to set fires, including use of flammable liquids and other items, but officers found no active fires or fire damage.
KELOLAND TV
Power outages in MN; Truck drivers deal with winter weather; Quiet weather in the works
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, January 19, 2023. KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know First@4. This latest snowstorm is also causing power outages in parts of southwestern Minnesota. The Lyon-Lincoln Electric Cooperative says crews are responding to outages in Ivanhoe. Truck drivers...
Minnesota farmers accused of falsely selling crops as organic
MINNEAPOLIS — Two Minnesota farmers are accused of conspiring to sell more than $46 million in chemically treated crops as organic, federal prosecutors announced Friday.James Clayton Wolf, 65, and Adam Clifford Olson, 45, both certified organic farmers in Cottonwood County, were each charged with three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy.Wolf had previously been charged in federal court with felony wire fraud before being named in Friday's superseding indictment.The indictment alleges that between 2014 and 2021 Wolf defrauded grain purchasers by claiming crops treated with chemical fertilizers and pesticides were organic.Organic crops are grown from non-GMO seeds and without chemicals or fertilizers.Olson is charged with helping Wolf sell crops falsely described as organic after Wolf's organic farming certification was revoked in 2020.Wolf made his initial appearance in the previous indictment on July 22. Olson is scheduled to make his initial appearance on Jan. 26.Attorneys for Wolf and Olson did not return calls Friday seeking comment.
Comments / 0