ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

CMS releases three initiatives to grow Medicare ACO participation

To advance its goal of having 100% of people in traditional Medicare in an accountable care relationship in seven years, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has announced three initiatives in the Medicare Shared Savings Program and the ACO REACH and Kidney Care Choices models. More than 700,000 healthcare...
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

Providers push CMS to enact prior authorization reforms

Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and U.S. Surgeon General Vice Admiral Vivek H. Murthy recently convened an in-person roundtable discussion on reforming prior authorization in federally-sponsored healthcare programs, at which providers pressed CMS to finalize the reforms to alleviate administrative burdens. The Biden administration...
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

Healthy.io partners with BCBS Idaho on chronic kidney disease

Healthy.io, a health technology company focused on at-home urinalysis and digitized wound care services, has partnered with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Idaho to promote early detection of kidney damage and chronic kidney disease (CKD) by essentially transforming people's smartphones into medical devices. The collaboration will provide people across the...
IDAHO STATE
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

Mental Health crisis straining Medicaid, according to KFF

The mental health crisis in the U.S. is disproportionately straining Medicaid in part because behavioral health services cost the federal program more than for other payers, according to a new analysis from the Kaiser Family Foundation. In addition, workforce challenges contribute to barriers in access to care and nearly half...
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

Adverse events among inpatient admissions hit 25% in 2018

Almost 25% of inpatient admissions in 2018 experienced at least one adverse event while 7% experienced a preventable adverse event, according to new data published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The analysis, which looked at about 2,800 admissions across 11 hospitals, found 978 adverse events, many of them...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

Current prior authorization practices are adding to burnout, surgeon general says

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services outlined changes that will be made to speed up and align the prior authorization process across all payers, during a press call on Tuesday. CMS released the proposed rule on expanding access to health information and improving the prior authorization process on December...

Comments / 0

Community Policy