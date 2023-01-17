P&L Transportation Inc. yesterday announced management changes, including the naming of Tom Greene as the company’s chairman, president and CEO. Prior to his appointment, Greene was the company’s executive vice president–chief operating officer and chief financial officer. He joined the Paducah & Louisville Railway in 1995 as VP and CFO. Prior to joining the P&L Railway, Green held numerous positions with CSX and predecessor companies. He began his railroad career in 1977 while attending college, sailing Lake Michigan on Chessie System car ferries serving ports in Michigan and Wisconsin.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO