Progressive Rail Roading
FRA warns Class Is to correct training program deficiencies
The Federal Railroad Administration is warning Class Is that it will take action if they fail to adequately address deficiencies in their training, qualification and certification programs for train crews. In a Jan. 5 letter to the top executives at the seven Class Is and Association of American Railroads, FRA...
Amtrak kicks off process to replace overnight trains
As many as 10 manufacturers responded to a recent request for information (RFI) have submitted ideas for replacing rail cars for Amtrak's overnight trains, the national intercity passenger railroad announced yesterday. The RFI responses mark the first formal step to re-equip Amtrak's long distance network, which provides service on 14...
CSX to start major Pan Am system upgrades in 2023
When CSX acquired Pan Am Railways in June 2022, it gained a railroad operating in one of the most densely populated U.S. markets. CSX also inherited something else: a major track upgrade project in Maine that Pan Am had been planning for years. What's changing and what is staying consistent...
BNSF budgets $3.96 billion for capital projects in 2023
BNSF Railway Co. yesterday announced it would spend $3.96 billion this year on capital projects. This year’s capital plan exceeds the $3.55 billion the Class I invested in capital commitments in 2022 and $2.97 billion in 2021. The largest component of the 2023 plan — $2.85 billion — will...
Virginia receives federal funding for two passenger-rail projects
Two Virginia passenger-rail projects received a combined $3.2 million in dedicated federal funding in the fiscal-year 2023 legislation that Congress passed last month, the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) announced yesterday. The funding will be used for the New River Valley Passenger Service Extension and the Newport News Transportation Center,...
FTR's state-of-freight message: Plan for uncertainty in 2023
The '23 freight transportation outlook can be summed up in that one "u" word — that was the takeaway from FTR Transportation Intelligence’s webinar, “State of Freight: Cutting through the Fog,” held Jan. 12. What's changing and what is staying consistent in the freight-rail realm —...
Rail supplier news from Savage, RSI Logistics, Transtar, Skanska, Rail Vision, Railinc and Duos (Jan. 20)
Savage Cos. has sold its EnviroServe business to One Rock Capital Partners LLC, which will establish it as an independent company. Savage sold EnviroServe to focus on industrial infrastructure and agriculture projects. As part of the sale, Nathan Savage is retiring as Savage's sector president of environmental and will continue to lead EnviroServe as CEO. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Intermodal a drag on North American rail traffic totals in Week 2
U.S. railroads logged a combined 4.2% increase in carloads and a 7% decrease in intermodal volume for the week ending Jan. 14 compared with volumes in the same week in 2022, according to Association of American Railroads data. Total U.S. traffic for the week was 486,000 carloads and intermodal units,...
BNSF to serve new biofuels terminal in California
BNSF Railway Co. will serve a biofuels terminal that USD Clean Fuels LLC (USDCF), a subsidiary of USD Group LLC, plans to build in National City, California. The terminal will provide transloading services for renewable diesel, biodiesel, ethanol and sustainable aviation fuel, and support transportation of those products to markets in the Midwest and Gulf Coast, USDCF officials said in a press release.
MxV Rail reopens in-person training at SERTC
MxV Rail announced this week the return of in-person training courses to the Security and Emergency Response Training Center in Pueblo, Colorado. The center provides hands-on, realistic training courses in surface transportation hazardous materials response, MxV officials said in a press release. The center suspended in-person training in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has since offered virtual classes.
P&L Transportation promotes Greene to chair, president and CEO
P&L Transportation Inc. yesterday announced management changes, including the naming of Tom Greene as the company’s chairman, president and CEO. Prior to his appointment, Greene was the company’s executive vice president–chief operating officer and chief financial officer. He joined the Paducah & Louisville Railway in 1995 as VP and CFO. Prior to joining the P&L Railway, Green held numerous positions with CSX and predecessor companies. He began his railroad career in 1977 while attending college, sailing Lake Michigan on Chessie System car ferries serving ports in Michigan and Wisconsin.
