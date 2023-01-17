Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Friday 1/20/23
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
numberfire.com
5 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Friday 1/20/23
One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
numberfire.com
Warriors starting Kevon Looney for injured Draymond Green (toe) on Friday
Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney is starting in Friday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Looney will join Golden State's first unit after Draymond Green was held out with a toe injury. In 30.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Looney to score 30.1 FanDuel points. Looney's Friday projection includes 8.4...
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic (hamstring) out Sunday
The Denver Nuggets have ruled out Nikola Jokic (hamstring) for Sunday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Jokic will miss a second straight game with his hamstring injury, but does seem like the superstar center will be able to return sooner rather than later. Zeke Nnaji should get another start in Jokic's absence.
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) questionable on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is questionable to play in Saturday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. After missing four games with left knee soreness, Antetokounmpo's status remains in the air on Saturday. Expect Bobby Portis to see more minutes against a Cavaliers' team ranked second in defensive rating if Antetokounmpo is unable to suit up.
NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott's Postgame Announcement
Dak Prescott had a promise for everyone following the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday evening. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers, 19-12, in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday. Prescott, who threw two interceptions in the game, had a promise for everyone following the contest. ...
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Friday 1/20/23: Does Denver's Scoring Surge Mean an Automatic Over?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com
Malcolm Brogdon (personal) out Monday for Boston
Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon will not play Monday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Brogdon is ruled out due to personal reasons. His next chance to play will come Tuesday versus Miami on the second leg of a back-to-back set. In 41 games this season, Brogdon is...
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's James Harden (injury management) ruled out on Saturday
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (injury management) will not play in Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Harden will watch from the sidelines after Philadelphia's superstar was held out for injury management reasons. Expect Tyrese Maxey to play more minutes against a Kings' team ranked 24th in defensive rating. Maxey's...
numberfire.com
Khris Middleton (knee) probable Monday night for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Middleton has missed 18 straight games due to right knee soreness. However, on the initial injury report for Monday's contest, he has been listed as probable. Assuming Middleton makes his long-awaited return to the court, Pat Connaughton would likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Deandre Ayton (illness) downgraded to questionable for Phoenix Saturday night
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Ayton is dealing with a non-COVID illness. As a result, the team has downgraded him to questionable just over 8 hours before scheduled tipoff. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 9 p.m. ET start time. If Ayton sits, Bismack Biyombo would likely start down low.
numberfire.com
76ers starting Tyrese Maxey for inactive James Harden (injury management) on Saturday
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Sacramento Kings. Maxey will join Philadelphia's first unit after James Harden was given the night off for injury management purposes. In 34.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Maxey to score 27.8 FanDuel points. Maxey's Saturday projection includes 15.6...
numberfire.com
Bogdan Bogdanovic (injury management) out Saturday for Hawks
Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. The Hawks are on the second leg of a back-to-back set. As a result, they are going to hold Bogdanovic out due to right knee injury management, as they don't want him to be overextended. Expect him back in the mix Monday versus Chicago.
numberfire.com
T.J. Warren (knee) available for Nets on Sunday
Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren will play Sunday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. Warren was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the court despite a right knee contusion. Our models project Warren for 12.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 21.8 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Damion Lee not in Phoenix' starting lineup Sunday
The Phoenix Suns did not include Damion Lee in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Lee will take a seat Sunday as Chris Paul returns to the team's starting lineup after a seven-game absence. Lee started in each of the Suns' previous two games. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Charlotte's Gordon Hayward (hamstring) active on Saturday
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) will play in Saturday's game versus the Atlanta Hawks. Hayward will make his return after he was sidelined eight games with a hamstring ailment. In a matchup against a Hawks' team ranked 12th in opposing true shooting percentage, our models project Hayward to score 27.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Norman Powell coming off Clippers' bench on Friday night
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell is not starting in Friday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Powell will play a second unit role after Paul George was named Friday's starter. In 27.7 expected minutes, our models project Powell to score 24.5 FanDuel points. Powell's projection includes 15.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) will play Sunday
The Los Angeles Lakers will have LeBron James (ankle) available for Sunday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. James has been managing his ankle injury all season, but will be able to suit up tonight against the Blazers. Our models project James for 33 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 6.8...
numberfire.com
Toronto's OG Anunoby (ankle) will not return on Saturday
Toronto Raptors small forward OG Anunoby (ankle) is ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics. Despite earlier reports stating Anunoby was available to return, Toronto's forward will be held out on Saturday with a right ankle injury. Expect Thad Young to see more minutes at the forward positions while Anunoby is out.
numberfire.com
Clippers starting Paul George (hamstring) on Friday, Norman Powell to bench
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (hamstring) is starting in Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. George will make his 32nd start this season after the 32-year old missed one game for hamstring injury management purposes. In 31.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project George to score 37.7 FanDuel points.
Comments / 0