Dodgers: Max Muncy Thinks Rookie Slugger Will Be a Star in MLB
Many new roles need to be filled and Miguel Vargas may be next in line
ESPN And Yankees Personality Michael Kay Threatens To Have Producer Fired On The Air
The New York media star didn't take kindly to a diss about his ESPN Radio show's ratings.
Yankees hire folk hero slugger for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre manager job
Back in the day, Shelley Duncan looked like a future star for a couple seasons as a Yankees minor leaguer. The slugger outfielder belted 34 homers in 142 games playing for Double-A Trenton in 2005 and another 24 in 91 games in 2007 with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to earn a first big-league call-up. Two years later, he had a 30-homer, 99-RBI season with Scranton to earn International League MVP honors and folk-hero status.
Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers
It did not take long for one former MLB manager to land back on his feet after getting fired several months ago. Jack Harris of the LA Times reports Friday that the Los Angeles Dodgers have hired Chris Woodward to be a special assistant in their front office. Woodward had been the manager of the... The post Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cubs’ Cody Bellinger drops truth bomb on the ‘shift’ going away in 2023
Cody Bellinger recently told his Chicago Cubs teammate Ian Happ on the “Compound Podcast” how the shift departure in 2023 will help him and other hitters. “It (the shift going away in 2023) just opens up a completely different part of the game,” Bellinger said. “Your whole life, growing up, you hit a line drive, […] The post Cubs’ Cody Bellinger drops truth bomb on the ‘shift’ going away in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Tomase: Red Sox missed their window on dealing these two prospects
The Red Sox recently made two minor moves that may not have caused a ripple in the ocean that is baseball's offseason, but nonetheless offered an important lesson: Hoarding prospects can lead to missed opportunities. They designated for assignment two pitchers who once showed varying degrees of promise. First, they...
Report: Red Sox considering these three players in free agency
Dare we call the Boston Red Sox' chief baseball officer a late bloomer?. Chaim Bloom frustratingly stood pat early in the MLB offseason, watching marquee free agents sign elsewhere despite letting Xander Bogaerts, Nathan Eovaldi and J.D. Martinez hit the open market. Yet Bloom appeared to awaken from his winter slumber this month by adding Adam Duvall, Raimel Tapia and Jorge Alfaro, and he might have more moves left in him.
Mariners’ riskiest MLB offseason move
The Seattle Mariners made an unexpected return to the playoffs in 2022 for the first time since 2001, and even managed to win their Wild Card round series against the Toronto Blue Jays. While they were promptly swept by the eventual World Series champs in the Houston Astros, it’s clear that the Mariners are a […] The post Mariners’ riskiest MLB offseason move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees eyeing 2 position players on free agent market
The Yankees continue to look for options in the free agent market to fill out holes on the roster, and while there aren’t elite players remaining, strong veteran depth remains available. Brian Cashman and the Front Office seem pretty content with this player group but also would love to...
Rumor: Yankees’ stance on futures of Aaron Hicks, Josh Donaldson, revealed
The New York Yankees may not be done just yet in making moves over the ongoing offseason. On Sunday, USA Today Sports’ Bob Nightengale provided updates on multiple offseason-related matters, including on just where the Yankees stand on the futures of Aaron Hicks and Josh Donaldson. Nightengale noted that the reigning AL East champions continue […] The post Rumor: Yankees’ stance on futures of Aaron Hicks, Josh Donaldson, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New Dodgers prospect emerges as ‘Rookie of the Year candidate’
The Los Angeles Dodgers have no shortage of prospect potential in their loaded farm system. Catcher Diego Cartaya highlights the team’s future stars. Pitcher Bobby Miller and INF/OF Miguel Vargas are also listed as top-tier prospects. But a new Dodgers prospect is being regarded as a Rookie of the Year candidate according to MLB.com’s Jim […] The post New Dodgers prospect emerges as ‘Rookie of the Year candidate’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox fans had brutal response to front office during fan event
Boston Red Sox fans are not happy, and they’re letting the front office know it. The Red Sox are holding their Winter Weekend fan event this weekend in Springfield, Mass. On Friday, there was a welcome event, and fans couldn’t help but express their displeasure with general manager Chaim Bloom and team owner John Henry.... The post Red Sox fans had brutal response to front office during fan event appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yordan Alvarez gets real on Astros’ call to replace Yuli Gurriel with Jose Abreu
The Houston Astros have not been among the most active teams in the ongoing free agency period. The Astros have at the least completed one notable move, as they came to terms with now-former Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu on a three-year deal in November. Houston has opted to re-sign multiple key contributors […] The post Yordan Alvarez gets real on Astros’ call to replace Yuli Gurriel with Jose Abreu appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jeff Bagwell fires up Astros fans with key Michael Brantley injury update
The Houston Astros had to piece together their outfield last season on their way to winning the 2022 World Series after Michael Brantley was forced to undergo shoulder surgery that ended his season after 64 games. But Brantley re-signed with Houston in free agency, and it looks like he has gotten a positive injury update […] The post Jeff Bagwell fires up Astros fans with key Michael Brantley injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chris Sale drops injury update that will fire up Red Sox fans
Boston Red Sox fans might have to pinch themselves for this news: Chris Sale is healthy and should be ready to report to Spring Training next month. Sale said he has been throwing for a couple months now and has recently been doing some work off the mound, according to the The Boston Globe’s Peter […] The post Chris Sale drops injury update that will fire up Red Sox fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers add MLB Network personality to Joe Davis-led broadcast team for 2023 season
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced that they added MLB Network’s Stephen Nelson to their broadcast team for the 2023 season. He is expected to call 50 games for SportsNet LA with Joe Davis, Orel Hershiser, and rest of the Dodgers’ broadcast crew, per MLB.com. Nelson has plenty of experience in the industry and should mesh […] The post Dodgers add MLB Network personality to Joe Davis-led broadcast team for 2023 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pablo Lopez, 2 prospects traded to Twins in exchange for Luis Arraez
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez has been traded to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for Twins infielder Luis Arraez, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman adds that two prospects are involved in the trade. The Marlins are sending their no. 5 infield prospect, Jose Salas, and outfield prospect […] The post Pablo Lopez, 2 prospects traded to Twins in exchange for Luis Arraez appeared first on ClutchPoints.
