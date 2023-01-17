Read full article on original website
Progressive Rail Roading
Georgia DOT wraps up first CRISI-funded project
The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has completed its first project funded in part by a federal Consolidated of Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) program grant. Funded by a $2 million CRISI grant awarded in 2018, the project involved upgrading track along 138 miles of the Heart of Georgia...
Progressive Rail Roading
Ports of Virginia, Houston set cargo volume records in 2022
The ports of Virginia and Houston this week announced they logged record cargo volumes in 2022. The Port of Virginia processed more than 3.7 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2022, up 5.1% compared with 2021 volumes. The port also logged three of its top four months in all-time container volume during the year, with volumes peaking in May at an all-time high of 341,611 TEUs, Virginia port officials said in a press release.
Progressive Rail Roading
Georgia ports processed 6 million TEUs in 2022
The Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) yesterday announced the state’s ports handled a record 5.9 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2022, a 5% increase from 2021. The Port of Savannah achieved four of its top five months for container volume in calendar-year 2022, with trade volumes peaking in August at an all-time high of 575,500 TEUs, port authority officials said in a press release.
