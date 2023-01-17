The ports of Virginia and Houston this week announced they logged record cargo volumes in 2022. The Port of Virginia processed more than 3.7 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2022, up 5.1% compared with 2021 volumes. The port also logged three of its top four months in all-time container volume during the year, with volumes peaking in May at an all-time high of 341,611 TEUs, Virginia port officials said in a press release.

