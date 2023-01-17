Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Fire Emblem Engage - Official Launch Trailer
Here's another look at Fire Emblem Engage's story and some gameplay in the launch trailer for the new tactical RPG. Join Alear, Vander, Diamant, Citrinne, and others as they take on the Corrupted. Fire Emblem Engage is available to play now on Nintendo Switch.
IGN
Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin - Official Different Future Launch Trailer
Learn more about Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin's Different Future expansion in this launch trailer, including a look at the Hunter, Marksman, and Gambler jobs, and more. Different Future, the third and final expansion, features three new jobs, weapons, as well as an added synthesis function. Blast your way through an alternate time and space and ruin the Lufenian's plans while you're at it.
IGN
Ten Dates - Official Announcement Trailer
Ten Dates is a live-action interactive FMV romantic comedy game that's a sequel to the hit Five Dates. In the game, speed daters witness how their choices can strengthen or weaken relationships with potential love matches. As Misha and Ryan attempt to charm five distinct personalities each, they’ll face daunting ice-breaker challenges, shocking revelations, and plenty of awkward moments. Ten Dates is launching on February 14 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, Android, and Mac.
IGN
Trenches - Official Launch Trailer
Trenches is a horror game set during World War 1. The game comes packed with randomized action and scare sequences, puzzles, and challenges to overcome. Trenches is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch.
IGN
Marvel's Midnight Suns - Official 'The Good, The Bad, and The Undead' Deadpool DLC Trailer
Deadpool teams up with the Midnight Suns in the upcoming The Good, The Bad, and The Undead Deadpool DLC. Check out the trailer to see what to expect with this first DLC for the tactical RPG, which features Deadpool and his 10 unique Hero abilities, new story missions, a new Abbey upgrade, and cosmetics for the Merc.
IGN
The Expanse: Dragon Tooth Comic Picks Up Where the TV Series Left Off
The Expanse fans definitely know what it's like to be left wanting. Even though the critically acclaimed TV series was saved from cancellation and went on to enjoy another three seasons on Prime Video, many have bemoaned the fact that Amazon didn't keep the story going even longer. But there is a silver lining. The show's story is continuing on in a new form thanks to BOOM! Studios.
IGN
Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham Official Trailer Released; All You Need to Know
DC fans can rejoice, as one of the most popular Batman comic book series, Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham, by Mike Mignola, Richard Pace and Troy Nixey is getting animated into a feature film. The story is set in the 1920s, wherein Bruce Wayne is an explorer and...
IGN
The Classics Challenges - Berlin
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide lists all The Classics Challenges in the Berlin level, including how to complete them. Classics Challenges are inspired by Feats Challenges used in the old Hitman games. Berlin The Classics Challenges. Silent Assassin. Description:. Complete "Apex Predator." Only kill the targets. No...
IGN
All Carpathian Mountain Challenges
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide lists all of the Challenges you can accomplish while on the train in the Carpathian Mountains during the Carpathian Mountains - Untouchable Mission. Looking for a specific one? Simply click on one of the links in the grid below and it'll take...
IGN
How to Add Animals to The Somniel
The cute animals in the post-battle maps aren’t just for show; you can bring them home. This page of IGN's Fire Emblem: Engage wiki guide focuses on how you can adopt animals and have them roam around Sonmiel. Learn about all the other things you can do at the...
IGN
Video Game Remakes Should Be More Than Just HD Clones of Old Games
Directors and Hollywood studios have been remaking films for decades. Many of those remakes are considered among the best movies of all time: The Thing, Heat, Scarface, A Fistful of Dollars, The Departed… the list goes on. Each one of these examples reexamines and recontextualizes the original story, creating a recognisable but – vitally – distinct final product. A good remake retains the core essence, but provides a new perspective on the same events. This is a pathway that video game developers seem largely hesitant to follow, and that threatens to have the industry stuck in a creative rut. Nostalgia continues to exert its iron grip on pop culture, and it's asking us to pay full price for games we’ve already played.
IGN
Blood - Official 'Don't Go Any Closer' Clip
Watch the official 'Don't Go Any Closer' clip from Blood, in theaters January 27, 2023 and available On Demand on January 31, 2023. Jess (Michelle Monaghan), a nurse and mother recently separated from her husband (Skeet Ulrich), moves her daughter Tyler (Skylar Morgan Jones) and young son Owen (Finlay Wojtak-Hissong) back into her family farmhouse. Shortly after settling in, Owen’s dog escapes into the woods and returns days later, blood-soaked and rabid. When the dog attacks and bites him, the resulting infection grows more shocking as Owen’s behavior becomes frightening and deadly. As he spirals deeper into the depths of the illness, Jess discovers a disturbing cure, which makes her question how far she is willing to go to keep her child alive.
IGN
Chapter 4 - A Land in Bloom
This page of IGN's Fire Emblem: Engage wiki guide contains a walkthrough of Chapter 4 - A Land in Bloom. This walkthrough will take you through all the new unlockables, Characters, Emblems, Facilities, Weapons, etc. that you can find in that chapter. We have explanations for all the new mechanics as well as recommendations and strategies for choosing the best combinations of Characters, Emblems, and Weapons to give you the best advantage in that chapter's battle.
IGN
The Last of Us: Episode 2 Review
This review contains full spoilers for episode two of The Last of Us, now available to view on HBO Max. To stay spoiler-free, check out our The Last of Us Season 1 Review. Episode 2 of The Last of Us greets us with yet another cold open that further displays Neil Druckmann’s desire to expand this world beyond that of his original game. Although not essential to Joel and Ellie's journey, it offers compelling information that acts as an explainer of how the fungus works for newcomers, as well as fascinating new context for those familiar. Thrown into 2003 Jakarta, we bear witness to the very start of the pandemic that will soon sweep the globe in a chilling sequence that sees all hope drained from Professor Ratna thanks to a fantastically nuanced performance. A scene filled with quiet dread, it ends with the loudest of suggestions - the bombing of an entire city. It’s deeply effective and an ominous foreshadowing of the show’s hopeless present day as we're transported back to a bombed-out Boston.
IGN
Forspoken: Leak Featuring Over 1 Hour of Gameplay Surfaces Online Less Than 4 Days Before the Release
Square Enix's Forspoken is all set to release on January 24, 2023 for PC and PlayStation 5. Ahead of its release, the game has been part of a controversy, as we learned about receiving a lowball offer from the developers for producing content for the game. We also learned that the developers have provided the players with over-the-top PC requirements for the game.
IGN
The Last of Us Co-Director Doesn’t Receive Credit on HBO Adaptation, Calls for Unionisation in the Video Games Industry
The Last of Us was developed by Naughty Dog and released for the PlayStation 3 in 2013. Bruce Straley and Neil Druckmann served as co-directors for the development of the game, leading the team in its creation. Straley, however, left Naughty Dog shortly after Unchartered 4: A Thief’s End, which...
Comments / 0