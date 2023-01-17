ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

IGN

Fire Emblem Engage - Official Launch Trailer

Here's another look at Fire Emblem Engage's story and some gameplay in the launch trailer for the new tactical RPG. Join Alear, Vander, Diamant, Citrinne, and others as they take on the Corrupted. Fire Emblem Engage is available to play now on Nintendo Switch.
IGN

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin - Official Different Future Launch Trailer

Learn more about Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin's Different Future expansion in this launch trailer, including a look at the Hunter, Marksman, and Gambler jobs, and more. Different Future, the third and final expansion, features three new jobs, weapons, as well as an added synthesis function. Blast your way through an alternate time and space and ruin the Lufenian's plans while you're at it.
IGN

Ten Dates - Official Announcement Trailer

Ten Dates is a live-action interactive FMV romantic comedy game that's a sequel to the hit Five Dates. In the game, speed daters witness how their choices can strengthen or weaken relationships with potential love matches. As Misha and Ryan attempt to charm five distinct personalities each, they’ll face daunting ice-breaker challenges, shocking revelations, and plenty of awkward moments. Ten Dates is launching on February 14 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, Android, and Mac.
IGN

Trenches - Official Launch Trailer

Trenches is a horror game set during World War 1. The game comes packed with randomized action and scare sequences, puzzles, and challenges to overcome. Trenches is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch.
IGN

The Expanse: Dragon Tooth Comic Picks Up Where the TV Series Left Off

The Expanse fans definitely know what it's like to be left wanting. Even though the critically acclaimed TV series was saved from cancellation and went on to enjoy another three seasons on Prime Video, many have bemoaned the fact that Amazon didn't keep the story going even longer. But there is a silver lining. The show's story is continuing on in a new form thanks to BOOM! Studios.
IGN

The Classics Challenges - Berlin

This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide lists all The Classics Challenges in the Berlin level, including how to complete them. Classics Challenges are inspired by Feats Challenges used in the old Hitman games. Berlin The Classics Challenges. Silent Assassin. Description:. Complete "Apex Predator." Only kill the targets. No...
IGN

All Carpathian Mountain Challenges

This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide lists all of the Challenges you can accomplish while on the train in the Carpathian Mountains during the Carpathian Mountains - Untouchable Mission. Looking for a specific one? Simply click on one of the links in the grid below and it'll take...
IGN

How to Add Animals to The Somniel

The cute animals in the post-battle maps aren’t just for show; you can bring them home. This page of IGN's Fire Emblem: Engage wiki guide focuses on how you can adopt animals and have them roam around Sonmiel. Learn about all the other things you can do at the...
IGN

Video Game Remakes Should Be More Than Just HD Clones of Old Games

Directors and Hollywood studios have been remaking films for decades. Many of those remakes are considered among the best movies of all time: The Thing, Heat, Scarface, A Fistful of Dollars, The Departed… the list goes on. Each one of these examples reexamines and recontextualizes the original story, creating a recognisable but – vitally – distinct final product. A good remake retains the core essence, but provides a new perspective on the same events. This is a pathway that video game developers seem largely hesitant to follow, and that threatens to have the industry stuck in a creative rut. Nostalgia continues to exert its iron grip on pop culture, and it's asking us to pay full price for games we’ve already played.
IGN

Blood - Official 'Don't Go Any Closer' Clip

Watch the official 'Don't Go Any Closer' clip from Blood, in theaters January 27, 2023 and available On Demand on January 31, 2023. Jess (Michelle Monaghan), a nurse and mother recently separated from her husband (Skeet Ulrich), moves her daughter Tyler (Skylar Morgan Jones) and young son Owen (Finlay Wojtak-Hissong) back into her family farmhouse. Shortly after settling in, Owen’s dog escapes into the woods and returns days later, blood-soaked and rabid. When the dog attacks and bites him, the resulting infection grows more shocking as Owen’s behavior becomes frightening and deadly. As he spirals deeper into the depths of the illness, Jess discovers a disturbing cure, which makes her question how far she is willing to go to keep her child alive.
IGN

Chapter 4 - A Land in Bloom

This page of IGN's Fire Emblem: Engage wiki guide contains a walkthrough of Chapter 4 - A Land in Bloom. This walkthrough will take you through all the new unlockables, Characters, Emblems, Facilities, Weapons, etc. that you can find in that chapter. We have explanations for all the new mechanics as well as recommendations and strategies for choosing the best combinations of Characters, Emblems, and Weapons to give you the best advantage in that chapter's battle.
IGN

The Last of Us: Episode 2 Review

This review contains full spoilers for episode two of The Last of Us, now available to view on HBO Max. To stay spoiler-free, check out our The Last of Us Season 1 Review. Episode 2 of The Last of Us greets us with yet another cold open that further displays Neil Druckmann’s desire to expand this world beyond that of his original game. Although not essential to Joel and Ellie's journey, it offers compelling information that acts as an explainer of how the fungus works for newcomers, as well as fascinating new context for those familiar. Thrown into 2003 Jakarta, we bear witness to the very start of the pandemic that will soon sweep the globe in a chilling sequence that sees all hope drained from Professor Ratna thanks to a fantastically nuanced performance. A scene filled with quiet dread, it ends with the loudest of suggestions - the bombing of an entire city. It’s deeply effective and an ominous foreshadowing of the show’s hopeless present day as we're transported back to a bombed-out Boston.

