Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Lunar New Year 2023: Austin Great Wall Chinese School welcomes Year of the Rabbit

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Great Wall Chinese School had a festival to celebrate Lunar New Year. Students did a variety of performances to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit. The rabbit is the fourth out of a dozen animals in the zodiac, which repeats every 12 years. So, if you were born in 1939, 1951 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999 and so on, then your zodiac sign is the rabbit.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Family of Kingsland man killed in Austin hit-and-run marks his 25th birthday

KILLEEN, Texas - January 22, 2023 would have been Ian Lewis' 25th birthday. 24-year-old Lewis was driving home from a concert in Austin, Texas on August 27, 2022 with his son, girlfriend, and girlfriend's daughter when a vehicle rear-ended them on I-35. The collision occurred on the upper deck between 38th and 39th Street.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin Pop Up Shop

If you're looking for new items to spice up your home, check out the Austin Pop Up Shop on Jan. 22. Austin-area interior designers will be showcasing decor, pottery, rugs, artwork and more available for sale at IDCO Studio in South Austin. Audrey Scheck with Audrey Scheck Designs joins Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow for a preview.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Ruby Dice performs 'Dance the Night Away'

'Dance the Night Away' is on Ruby Dice's second EP called 'Denim Disco'. Ruby Dice will be playing Saturday, January 28 at Bat City Music and Comedy Special at the Pershing on East 5th Street.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Did You Know?: What is La Niña?

Ever heard the weather term "La Niña" and wondered "What is that?" In this "Did You Know," FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe is here to explain this oceanic and atmospheric phenomenon which may be on its way out.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Neo-Nazi flyers left at Central Texas homes on MLK Day

CENTRAL TEXAS - The Anti-Defamation League confirmed swastika laden flyers linked to a Neo-Nazi Telegram channel were left in front of homes in Pflugerville, San Marcos and Leander on and around Martin Luther King Day. "The dreams that MLK had. They're not just dreams. They're a reality that we want...
SAN MARCOS, TX
fox7austin.com

Things to do in Austin this weekend

Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? There's plenty going on from a Broadway musical and designer shopping to live music and a very popular half-marathon. Here's the FOX 7 Weekend.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Historic Bastrop Christian Church raising funds for restoration project

BASTROP, Texas - The Bastrop community is raising funds to help preserve an icon of Bastrop’s Historic District, the Bastrop Christian Church. The preservation committee said the church needs some repairs, so they’re hosting a fundraiser this weekend and next. The only church on Church Street in Bastrop,...
BASTROP, TX
fox7austin.com

Central Texas weather: Wet days ahead

There's some significant rain chances coming our way this week, with temperatures dropping into the high 50s and lower 60s. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco has your forecast.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Central Texas weather: Much needed rain in the forecast

AUSTIN, Texas - Get ready for a sunny day with perfect conditions for the 3M Half Marathon running through Austin. It will be a little chilly to start our Sunday, but this afternoon we will warm up to around 60. Tomorrow will be even cooler in the morning, with lows in the mid to lower 30s. Then we warm up to about 60 again under sunny skies.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Adult unconscious after motorcycle-vehicle crash in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - An adult is unconscious after a motorcycle collided with a vehicle in North Austin. ATCEMS reported the crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at W. Parmer Lane and Tamayo Drive between W Anderson Mill Road and McNeil Drive. Drivers are advised to avoid the area...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Adult declared trauma alert after Southeast Austin crash

AUSTIN, Texas - A person has been taken to the hospital and declared a trauma alert after a crash in Southeast Austin. ATCEMS responded to a T-bone crash at E. Ben White Boulevard and Burleson Road at 3 p.m. Jan. 22, where a person was reportedly pinned and unconscious. The...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Pedestrian struck, killed by train in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in North Austin overnight. ATCEMS reported that medics declared an adult dead at the scene in the 10400 block of McKalla Place near Q2 Stadium just before 2 a.m. Jan. 22. No other information was available.
AUSTIN, TX

