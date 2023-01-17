ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochelle, IL

Rochelle News-Leader

Girls Basketball: Sterling takes nonconference battle with Rochelle

ROCHELLE — The Sterling Golden Warriors didn’t look like a two-win team Friday evening, when the Rochelle Lady Hubs hosted their former Northern Illinois Big 12 Conference rivals for a nonconference battle. Using effective dribble penetration and showing strength down low, Sterling took the early lead and never looked back, winning 58-45 over the Lady Hubs.
STERLING, IL

