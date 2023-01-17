Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Does COVID really damage your immune system and make you more vulnerable to infections? The evidence is lacking
Over the past month or two, many northern hemisphere countries including the U.S. and the U.K. have seen a large wave of respiratory viral infections. These include RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), flu and COVID in all ages, as well as bacterial infections such as strep A in children. Sometimes these...
MedicalXpress
Researchers find hybrid immunity is the best protection against COVID-19
A University of Calgary research group joined forces with members of the World Health Organization (WHO) to tackle a global health question. What is the best protection against COVID-19? Analyzing data from controlled studies throughout the world, researchers discovered people with hybrid immunity are the most protected against severe illness and reinfection.
MedicalXpress
Study: COVID surges caused higher mortality among non-COVID patients
Overall patient care suffered during the coronavirus pandemic when COVID-19 surges swamped U.S. hospitals, especially in patients 45 years and older, a study by a Kennesaw State University researcher shows. According to assistant professor of economics Weiwei Chen, who began her research when COVID peaked during the summer of 2020,...
MedicalXpress
Study reveals new genetic disorder that causes susceptibility to opportunistic infections
An international consortium co-led by Vanderbilt University Medical Center immunogeneticist Rubén Martínez-Barricarte, Ph.D., has discovered a new genetic disorder that causes immunodeficiency and profound susceptibility to opportunistic infections including a life-threatening fungal pneumonia. The discovery, reported Jan. 20 in the journal Science Immunology, will help identify people who...
MedicalXpress
Examining COVID-19's long-term effects on the innate immune system
The more severe the COVID-19 infection, the slower the recovery of immune cells, such as the dendritic cells, which are necessary for the activation of the immune system. This is shown by researchers at Linköping University in Sweden in a new study published in Frontiers in Immunology. Six months after severe COVID-19, a negative impact on several types of immune cells can still be seen.
MedicalXpress
Study reveals protein sirtuin 7 suppresses heat production in brown adipose tissue
Mammals convert the energy stored in adipose (fat) tissue into heat via a process known as thermogenesis. This process is regulated by a family of signaling proteins called sirtuins. A recent study by researchers from Kumamoto University reveals the mechanism through which the protein sirtuin 7 suppresses thermogenesis in mice. These findings may pave the way for new therapies that target diseases caused by metabolic dysregulation.
MedicalXpress
Steps we can take to combat COVID in 2023
By Dr Joshua Szanyi, Dr Tim Wilson, Samantha Howe, Jessie Zeng, Hassan Andrabi, Shania Rossiter and Professor Tony Blakely, University of Melbourne. Despite everyone wanting 2023 to be the year we go "back to normal," the COVID-19 pandemic is still with us, and with open borders, increased travel and new variants appearing, decision-makers face further challenges in deciding what policies to implement, and when, in the face of an uncertain future.
MedicalXpress
Similarities between COVID-19, cold and flu symptoms could lead to higher infections
Feeling sniffly, congested or have a sore throat and don't know if it's a cold, the flu or SARS-CoV-2? Researchers at York University say before heading to work or a restaurant, it's best to test first for COVID-19 and wear a mask. New modeling research looks at the co-circulation dynamics...
MedicalXpress
Regulating immunological memory may help immune system fight disease, study finds
Scientists have long sought to better understand the human body's immune responses that occur during various diseases, including cancer and inflammatory diseases. In a recent study at the University of Missouri, Emma Teixeiro, an associate professor in the MU School of Medicine, and her team analyzed how immunological memory—the memory the body's immune system retains after an infection or vaccination that helps protect against reinfection—gets generated and maintained, as well as the role inflammation plays in shaping that immunological memory.
MedicalXpress
CRISPR-based strategy restores neurons affected by Rett syndrome
Rett syndrome is a rare, progressive neurodevelopmental disorder that typically affects girls, causing severe intellectual disability, loss of motor skills, and autism-like symptoms, and there is currently no cure. Rett syndrome is caused by a loss-of-function mutation in the X chromosome gene MECP2. Females typically have two copies of MECP2—one on each X chromosome—and in most cases of Rett syndrome, only one copy has the mutation. The disease occurs because the other, normal copy of MECP2 is turned off in neurons by a process called X chromosome inactivation.
MedicalXpress
Loophole enables FDA approval of unsafe medical devices, study finds
Manufacturers, through a loophole in the law, can use an unsafe medical device as a basis for U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorization to sell the device, a new Yale-led study finds. The FDA authorizes most medical devices based on their similarity to devices already on the market, and...
MedicalXpress
Discovery of 'Goldilocks' effect of nanoparticles offers significant hope for improved vaccines
Scientists have discovered there is a "Goldilocks" effect in identifying the size of a "vaccine adjuvant" that can trigger strong immune responses and, as an example, have shown that a safe, biodegradable adjuvant can boost the action of cancer-killing cells—if the particles are the correct size. The discovery has...
MedicalXpress
Nab-paclitaxel does not extend biliary tract cancer survival, but may benefit some
Adding nab-paclitaxel to a standard treatment of gemcitabine plus cisplatin does not significantly extend median overall survival (OS) time for patients with advanced biliary tract cancers, although it may provide a benefit for subsets of patients with locally advanced disease or gallbladder adenocarcinoma. These results are from the phase 3...
MedicalXpress
Getting under your skin for better health with interstitial fluid testing
The next frontier of continuous health monitoring could be skin deep. Biomedical engineers at the University of Cincinnati say interstitial fluid, the watery fluid found between and around cells, tissues or organs in the body, could provide an excellent medium for early disease diagnosis or long-term health monitoring. In a...
MedicalXpress
Bowel cancer mutations that impact immunotherapy identified
A new library documenting hundreds of mutations can help to explain why some cancers don't respond to immunotherapies, and highlights potential pathways that could be drug targets in the future. The researchers, from the Wellcome Sanger Institute, Open Targets, and collaborators, used CRISPR gene editing technology and mini tumors to...
MedicalXpress
Explaining the Malawi cholera outbreak
Malawi's worsening cholera crisis is the result of long-term neglect of the country's water supplies and water testing urgently needed, specialists say. Malawi has been dealing with a cholera outbreak since March 2022 with 26,263 confirmed cases in 27 districts and 852 deaths as of this week (16 January), according to an update from the country's Ministry of Health.
MedicalXpress
A new field of neuroscience aims to map connections in the brain
Many of us have seen microscopic images of neurons in the brain—each neuron appearing as a glowing cell in a vast sea of blackness. This image is misleading: Neurons don't exist in isolation. In the human brain, some 86 billion neurons form 100 trillion connections to each other—numbers that, ironically, are far too large for the human brain to fathom.
MedicalXpress
Follow-up colonoscopy rates low after positive stool-based test
Among an average-risk population, follow-up colonoscopy (FU-CY) rates are low after a positive noninvasive stool-based screening test (SBT) for colorectal cancer, according to a study published online Jan. 18 in JAMA Network Open. Jeff T. Mohl, Ph.D., from the American Medical Group Association in Alexandria, Virginia, and colleagues conducted a...
MedicalXpress
On a New Year's health kick? What to know before swapping real fruits and veggies for V8 juice
In a world of ambiguously labeled "healthy" or "organic" foods, it can be difficult to know what is good for your body. When it comes to making healthy choices in the grocery store, the first test to decide whether something is healthy is on the back of the box. According to registered dietician nutritionist Danielle Crumble Smith, shoppers should ask themselves if they can pronounce the ingredients on the nutrition label.
MedicalXpress
Prenatal stress may underlie tumors, inflammation in mice
A new mouse study suggests prenatal stress during late gestation can lead to inflammation in adult male offspring and tumor development in adult female offspring, according to researchers at the University of Toulouse in France. Activation of two key receptors in the colon, the protease-activated receptor 2 (PAR2) and muscarinic receptor 3 (M3), triggers these two adverse conditions. The findings are published ahead of print in the American Journal of Physiology-Gastrointestinal and Liver Physiology, and the study has been chosen as an APSselect article for January.
