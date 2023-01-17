Read full article on original website
The Puyallup City Council January 24 Meeting Agenda
The Puyallup City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on January 24 (6:30 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
County Council seeks commission board member
Pierce County Council announcement. Board member needed to represent Pierce County Council District 5 for the Commission on Refugee and Immigrant Affairs! Board members help advise on important matters to all refugee and immigrant communities. Learn more and start your application PierceCountyWa.Gov/CRIA.
Letter: Government Neglect/Waste (Tacoma Fire Department)
I have written before about governmental agencies being poor stewards of our tax dollars. Here is continued example on this very topic. Over 7 years ago, when I still lived in Tacoma, I wrote a Letter to the Editor of the Tribune, about a historic building owned by Tacoma Fire Dept. Along with the letter, I also called to voice my concerns to TFD about the neglect to the build pictured, which is downtown on Tacoma Ave.
Tacoma Housing Authority Breaks Ground on Housing Hilltop Affordable Housing Project
Pierce County Council announcement. Council Chair Ryan Mello (District 4) joined Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (D-WA 10th District) and Congressman Derek Kilmer (D-WA 6th District) at the Housing Hilltop Groundbreaking Ceremony, Friday, Jan. 20. Housing Hilltop is an affordable housing project from the Tacoma Housing Authority (THA) that will bring 231...
Tidy-Up Tacoma was busy in 2022
City of Tacoma announcement. Tidy-Up Tacoma numbers are in and our crews were busy in 2022! From May-Dec., we picked up 17,000+ lbs of garbage & 28,000+ lbs of vegetation and we’re going out again in 2023 to continue this work. To view the 2023 schedule & cleanup locations, visit cityoftacoma.org/tidyup.
Lakewood police officers recognized with awards
City of Lakewood announcement. The Lakewood City Council celebrated the recognition of Lakewood police officers for outstanding efforts in their field. These awards included life-saving awards, commendations from the Chief, Medals of Meritorious Service, and Medals of Valor. The recognition came as part of the council’s Jan. 17, 2023 regular...
Connections
Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier announcement. The iconic naturalist John Muir once famously said, “The mountains are calling, and I must go.” Those of us blessed to live in this region can appreciate Muir’s sentiment. We look at Mt. Rainier and the Cascades each day (when the clouds allow), and many of us answer the call to connect with the grandeur of our environment – hiking, backpacking, snow shoeing, and skiing. Looking at nature from afar is great – but being in it is awesome!
Bates Technical College’s Dental Assisting program earns re-accreditation
Bates Technical College announcement. Tacoma — The Commission on Dental Accreditation (CODA) recently reaffirmed accreditation for Bates Technical College’s Dental Assisting program after a thorough site visit. “Maintaining full CODA accreditation for our program ensures the students are engaging in a program that has met the standards national...
Pets will appreciate your old towels and blankets
Pierce County social media announcement. If your towels or blankets are looking shaggier than a sheepdog, donate them! The Humane Society will use donations for pets awaiting adoption. Goodwill will recycle donations into products like carpet padding.
CPSD Promising Future: Zane Brennan
A Clover Park School District story. Our Promising Futures Friday featured student this week is Lake Louise Elementary School fifth grader Zane Brennan. Zane loves being a part of Ms. Moore’s fifth grade class and leaps at the chance to learn something new. “My teacher is one of the best teachers I have ever had,” he said. “We get to learn fun stuff every day, and I know we’re all going to do great on our state tests that are coming up.”
Obituary Notices – January 21, 2023
New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: William Ray Lewis. Edwards Memorial Funerals Homes, Chapels and Crematories: Ralph Ulrich Klose. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Charles Wright Academy Graduate on King 5’s Evening Magazine
J’Nai Bridges (Charles Wright Academy, Class of 2005) was recently interviewed by King 5’s Evening Magazine at CWA. She came back to campus on January 9 to visit students, and the news crew came back to capture it all. The segments aired in two parts this week. Dylan M. (Class of 2024) brought J’Nai to tears playing piano in a practice room, and his music became the background track for the second segment.
Medicare Advantage Keeps Seniors Healthy
Submitted by Dan Telford, Senior Caregiver, Tacoma. The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated that quality health care and comprehensive coverage have never been more important, especially for our community’s seniors. This year, inflation adds another stress point to many over 65 years old and live on fixed income like my family.
