Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier announcement. The iconic naturalist John Muir once famously said, “The mountains are calling, and I must go.” Those of us blessed to live in this region can appreciate Muir’s sentiment. We look at Mt. Rainier and the Cascades each day (when the clouds allow), and many of us answer the call to connect with the grandeur of our environment – hiking, backpacking, snow shoeing, and skiing. Looking at nature from afar is great – but being in it is awesome!

PIERCE COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO