Read full article on original website
Related
SOAR Scholarship 2023
O – Optimism Predictions for future success and where will you be making a difference. R – Resolve shown when faced with an adversarial situation. Three high school seniors will be selected to each receive a $5000 scholarship to be used towards further education and training. This includes 2 and 4 year colleges and trade schools.
Black Hawk College improving trade education with $1M in federal funding
KEWANEE, Ill. — Black Hawk College is getting $1 million in federal funding to improve trade education. The college's main campus is in Moline, but the money is going towards the school's Welding and Skilled Trades Center in Kewanee. "The money will help fund equipment, curriculum development, partnerships -...
New regions, new methods to boost WIU's international enrollment
MOLINE, Ill — Western Illinois University is looking to refine its opportunities for international students after reporting record numbers for enrollment. For the Fall 2022 semester, the college took in 420 new international students and 688 returning ones, the highest in the school's history. Randy Glean, WIU associate vice...
WQAD
Davenport, IA
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Quad Cities local newshttps://www.wqad.com/
Comments / 0