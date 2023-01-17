ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Theo James Regrets Going by His Middle Name

By Abeni Tinubu
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 5 days ago

Like many actors, Theo James has a stage name. The actor adopted a different version of his name in order to pursue his professional career. But unlike celebrities who go by their nicknames professionally (e.g. Shay Mitchell and Keke Palmer ), James chose to use a part of his legal name and his nickname. The actor has relied on his middle name over the course of his career. However, it seems that The White Lotus star regrets his decision.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1652x9_0kHf1Axd00
Theo James | Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI

What is Theo James’ real name that he regrets not using?

Legally, James’ full name is Theodore Peter James Kinnaird Taptiklis. While on Live with Kelly and Ryan , the actor revealed this unique piece of trivia. “Sexy or weird one of the two,” the Divergent alum joked about his long name. Continuing on, James shared that he actually wishes he used his real last name, Taptiklis, in his career. “Yeah, James is my middle name, and I use that, and in a funny kind of way, I kind of regret it,” he revealed.

Why did the actor choose to go by his middle name?

But why did the Downton Abbey alum choose to use his middle name to begin with? The actor shared that early on in his acting career, he was encouraged to drop his last name because of the ethnicity attached to it. “You know, I was like — when I first started out as an actor, it was what 15 years ago, and I remember an agent saying to me, Taptiklis is too Greek, go with James.” Continuing on, James specified that the agent who gave him this advice is not his current agent.

Does James speak Greek?

Despite taking the agent’s advice and dropping his last name, James has never shied away from the fact that he is Greek. He has spoken many times in interviews about his paternal grandfather, who moved from Greece to New Zealand after he met James’ grandmother. Since James’ father was not raised in Greece, he doesn’t speak Greek and wasn’t able to teach his children the language. Meanwhile, on his mother’s side, the actor is both English and Scottish. However, as the youngest of five children, James has called out his “big Greek family” before.

Related

Theo James Pulled Down Shailene Woodley’s Pants: ‘I Probably Shouldn’t Have’

Will James ever go by a different moniker?

At this point in his career, it seems unlikely that James will start going by Taptiklis. Since he’s established himself in the business using his middle name, changing it now could be tricky. As an actor, he is his own personal brand, and the general public now knows him as Theo James. Switching things up could cause unnecessary confusion. That said, the actor did joke about pulling a switcheroo a la Puff Daddy, who became P. Diddy and then just Diddy. “I could reinvent myself,” he declared on Live with Kelly and Ryan . “P Dog. That could be cool.”

Comments / 0

Related
papermag.com

Adam Lambert Isn't Thrilled About Theo James As George Michael

You would think that it wouldn't be hard to find a gay actor to play a gay role in an industry as heavily dominated by LGBTQ+ people, but apparently it's still a struggle. You don't have to look far to see straight actors getting praise for playing queer characters with performances like Cate Blanchett as Lydia Tár or Brendan Fraser in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale cleaning up the awards show circuit. So when word broke that The White Lotus star Theo James might be in talks to portray Wham! frontman George Michael in a forthcoming biopic, Adam Lambert isn't being quiet about his disappointment with the casting.
Bustle

Vanessa Hudgens Shades Austin Butler's Elvis Accent With One Word

Austin Butler’s transformation into the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic has already netted awards and early Oscar buzz. But it seems like there’s one aspect of Elvis Presley Butler just can’t shake: his voice. And fans couldn’t help but be confused by the continued, err, emulation. It seems like his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens also has thoughts on the buzzy phenomenon.
The Independent

Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony

Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
HOLAUSA

Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
netflixjunkie.com

Love Birds? Jennifer Aniston Sparks Dating Rumors With Adam Sandler in Her New Year Post

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most beautiful women and souls ever. The 53-year-old actress does not seem to age and still looks as young as ever with nature’s daybreak on her face. After gaining popularity from the world-famous sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S., Aniston has never looked back. But apart from the sitcom, she also got popular after her terrible divorce from Brad Pitt. However, rumors of her dating her Murder Mystery costar Adam Sandler are in the air at the moment.
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes

Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos

Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
DoYouRemember?

Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up

Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
thedigitalfix.com

Jason Momoa says Al Pacino flipped him off, and he creeped out Liam Neeson

Sometimes even the biggest stars have embarrassing encounters with their heroes. Jason Momoa, who’s probably best known for playing Aquaman in the DC superhero movies, has recounted times when he met Al Pacino and Liam Neeson in less-than-perfect circumstances. The anecdotes were delivered during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel...
wonderwall.com

Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023

Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
toofab.com

Julia Roberts Learns Through DNA She's Not Julia Roberts

"Is my head on straight still?" Julia says in shock as Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explains her genealogy on "Finding Your Roots" It's Julia Mitchell NOT Julia Roberts...at least according to DNA. The iconic movie star learned she has been living by the wrong name on Wednesday's episode of "Finding...
Popculture

Oscar Nominee Suffers Serious Fall, Unsure if He'll Ever Walk Again

A devastating fall likely left Hanif Kureishi with permanent scars. The My Beautiful Laundrette writer revealed on Jan. 6 how a moment of dizziness led to a near-death experience while in Rome on Dec. 26. In a tweet Friday, the 1986 Oscar nominee said he believed he had just "three breaths left." "I cannot scratch my nose, make a phone call, or feed myself," Kureishi said, adding that he has made "minor improvements" since his spine surgery. The acclaimed playwright, author, and screenwriter revealed in a candid Twitter thread that he became sick while watching another Premier League game between Liverpool and Aston Villa in the Italian capital: "I had just seen Mo Salah score against Aston Villa, sipped half a beer, when I began to feel dizzy. I lent forward and put my head between my legs; I woke up a few minutes later in a pool of blood, my neck in a grotesquely twisted position, my wife on her knees beside me."
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actor Dies

Famed British actor Stephen Greif, who starred in the fourth season of "The Crown," has died, according to his representatives. Greif's death was announced by his representatives at Michelle Braidman Associates on Twitter Monday, stating, "With great sadness we announce the death of our wonderful client Stephen Greif. His extensive career included numerous roles on screen and stage, including at the National Theatre, RSC and in the West End. We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family and friends."
People

Jean Smart Recalls Costar Brad Pitt Consoling Her About Late Husband: 'He Was Incredibly Kind'

"He said, 'I had no idea you'd been going through that.' He was incredibly kind," Jean Smart recalled of Babylon costar Brad Pitt while on the Golden Globes red carpet Jean Smart is recalling a memorable moment when Brad Pitt shared his condolences after the death of her husband, Richard Gilliland. While on the red carpet at the Golden Globes 2023 on Tuesday, the Hacks star and nominee, 71, shared what it was like working with Pitt, 59, and Margot Robbie on the new film Babylon. Smart called...
HollywoodLife

New James Bond: 7 Actors In The Running To Play The Next 007

James Bond is one of the most popular characters of all-time, and he’s been played by a wide-array of actors. Daniel Craig stepped down from the role after 2021’s ‘No Time To Die.’. Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly emerged as a favorite for the role. It’s hard to...
Looper

Ghostbusters Star Annie Potts Doesn't Think Bill Murray Ever Read The Script

Part of the everlasting charm of the "Ghostbusters" films is the eclectic casts. From comedy legends like Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd to megastars working across genres such as Sigourney Weaver and Ernie Hudson, "Ghostbusters" is filled with some of Hollywood's top talent playing memorable characters that have stood the test of time. Fans have wondered how much those characters came from the film's script and how much was created by the actors behind the characters.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

265K+
Followers
126K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy