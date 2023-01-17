Read full article on original website
Hartselle Enquirer
This week’s high school basketball standings
These are the regular-season standings through Jan. 15 for area teams. Each team’s overall record and area record are listed.
theredledger.net
Boys and girls soccer kicks off the season in tournament play
The boys and girls soccer teams both played in tournaments last week in preparation for the start of district play next week. The boys competed in the Allen tournament and the girls played in the Colleyville Heritage tournament. The boys went 1-0-2 and the girls went 1-1-1. “The games went...
Vote Now: Who is the top boys basketball player on the North Suncoast?
High school basketball season is in full gear and holiday tournaments has finished up after they were played around the state from Pensacola down to Miami. No matter where you turn, basketball is now what’s dominating the high school sports circuit. Especially in the North Suncoast Region as the ...
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Rassbach's dream team tops Trailblazers
BABCOCK RANCH — Makayla Rassbach wanted to play basketball at Imagine for her senior season. Jamal Turner wanted to coach the basketball team at Imagine this season.
johnadamsathletics.com
Boys Swimming Wins on Senior Night
The Boys Swimming team celebrated Senior Night on Tuesday with a big non conference victory over the Mishawaka Cavemen. The Eagles soundly won the meet with a final score of 114-60. The seniors had a good night in the pool, with Adams winning nine of the twelve events contested. Isaac...
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: North Iredell sweeps varsity matchups with West Iredell
North Iredell’s boys basketball team came out of the gates on fire Tuesday night, jumping out to a 16-0 lead and holding off a pesky West Iredell team on its way to a 76-54 conference win. The Raiders (10-7, 3-4) rolled out an unconventional starting lineup after Beckham Tharpe...
High School Sports: Schedules, results for MCIAC Weightlifting, Wrestling, Soccer, Basketball
Winter sports are winding down in Marion County. Boys soccer is wrapping up its last week of regular-season games before the teams embark on district tournaments and set their sites on deep playoff runs. We're also in a major rivalry week set with four Vanguard vs Forest matchups. Three take place on Thursday as girls' basketball, girls' soccer, and boys' soccer compete. Our final rivalry matchup takes place on Friday night in a rematch of a last-minute...
thewindyhill.org
Boys basketball celebrates seniors with a win over Upper Perkiomen
The boys varsity basketball team celebrated their seniors and faced off against the Upper Perkiomen Indians on Jan 10. Before their 67-34 win, families, friends, fans and teammates honored guard Cameron Chilson, forward Owen Goldstein, guard Jason Lagana, forward Matt Christian and forward Evan Spang. Players entered the gymnasium with their parents and stopped at center court while an announcer highlighted, among other things, each Warrior’s favorite moments and future plans . The players were also gifted with flowers, specially painted basketballs featuring their name and number, and duffle bags embroidered with the Methacton logo. After the win, the celebration continued in The Commons with a dinner, dessert and some remarks from Coach Pat Lockard.
Palmerton girls basketball allows only 3 points in 1st half, thwarts Notre Dame’s rally
The Palmerton girls basketball team held visiting Notre Dame to one field goal and three points in the first half on Thursday night. When the Crusaders found their footing and cut the Blue Bombers’ lead to 22-17 at the end of the third quarter, junior guard Sydney Frantz hit a pair of free throws and then took a pass from senior guard Bethie Morgan and scored to push the advantage back to nine points with 5:50 remaining in the game.
