The boys varsity basketball team celebrated their seniors and faced off against the Upper Perkiomen Indians on Jan 10. Before their 67-34 win, families, friends, fans and teammates honored guard Cameron Chilson, forward Owen Goldstein, guard Jason Lagana, forward Matt Christian and forward Evan Spang. Players entered the gymnasium with their parents and stopped at center court while an announcer highlighted, among other things, each Warrior’s favorite moments and future plans . The players were also gifted with flowers, specially painted basketballs featuring their name and number, and duffle bags embroidered with the Methacton logo. After the win, the celebration continued in The Commons with a dinner, dessert and some remarks from Coach Pat Lockard.

2 DAYS AGO