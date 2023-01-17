Read full article on original website
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
March 17th Options Now Available For TechnipFMC (FTI)
Investors in TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) saw new options become available today, for the March 17th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the FTI options chain for the new March 17th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Stock Market News for Jan 20, 2023
Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, primarily on robust labor market data. Recession fears gripped markets as a strong labor market continued to keep investors nervous that the Fed would be deterred from going slow in its policy measures. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the...
September 15th Options Now Available For Barclays (BCS)
Investors in Barclays PLC (Symbol: BCS) saw new options begin trading today, for the September 15th expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 239 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the BCS options chain for the new September 15th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Looking for Stocks with Positive Earnings Momentum? Check Out These 2 Consumer Discretionary Names
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to...
Interesting AME Put And Call Options For September 15th
Investors in AMETEK Inc (Symbol: AME) saw new options become available today, for the September 15th expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 239 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the AME options chain for the new September 15th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
5 Ways To Make $50,000 a Year in Passive Income
Passive income is better than any side hustle because the money comes to you without you having to work for it. You’ll read about all kinds of ways to generate passive income, but most won’t earn the typical person more than some extra spending money at best — selling stock photos, building an app, writing an e-book, creating an online course, etc.
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $22.74, marking a +1.25% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Medical Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Krispy Kreme, West Pharmaceutical Services and Lakeland Financial
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/24/23, Krispy Kreme Inc (Symbol: DNUT), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Symbol: WST), and Lakeland Financial Corp (Symbol: LKFN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Krispy Kreme Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.035 on 2/8/23, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 2/1/23, and Lakeland Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 2/6/23. As a percentage of DNUT's recent stock price of $11.74, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of Krispy Kreme Inc to trade 0.30% lower — all else being equal — when DNUT shares open for trading on 1/24/23. Similarly, investors should look for WST to open 0.07% lower in price and for LKFN to open 0.62% lower, all else being equal.
APA (APA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, APA (APA) closed at $45.09, marking a -0.16% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Heading into today, shares of the oil and...
Steel Dynamics (STLD) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Steel Dynamics, Inc. STLD is set to release fourth-quarter 2022 results after the closing bell on Jan 25. Steel Dynamics’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 6.2%, on average. The company posted an earnings surprise of 9.9% in the last reported quarter.
FirstCash Holdings (FCFS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
FirstCash Holdings (FCFS) closed at $89.06 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.2% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Heading into today, shares of the pawn store...
W.P. Carey (WPC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
W.P. Carey (WPC) closed the most recent trading day at $83.97, moving +1.78% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Heading into today, shares of the real estate...
Hess (HES) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Hess (HES) closed at $154.80 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.63% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas...
T-Mobile (TMUS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
T-Mobile (TMUS) closed at $145.12 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.01% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the wireless...
After-Hours Earnings Report for January 18, 2023 : KMI, DFS, FHN, AA, WTFC, FUL, TCBI, EGBN, PFBC
The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/18/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 14.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. KMI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -13.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KMI is 16.37 vs. an industry ratio of 0.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.
DexCom (DXCM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
DexCom (DXCM) closed at $107.86 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.56% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical...
Signet (SIG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Signet (SIG) closed at $71.98 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.3% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Coming into today, shares of the jewelry company...
Humana (HUM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Humana (HUM) closed the most recent trading day at $497.30, moving +1.13% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Coming into today, shares of the health insurer...
