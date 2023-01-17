Read full article on original website
Fatal car crash in Scottsville kills driver
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County Police Department and Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a fatal car crash early Saturday morning in Scottsville. According to a statement from the ACPD, police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash at 2:50 a.m. on the 5500 block of Rolling Road in Scottsville.
UVA women's tennis sweeps in season opener
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- No. 9 UVA women's tennis opened their with a pair of wins over Richmond 7-0, and JMU 6-1. Julia Adams picked up two wins on the top singles court. Natasha Subhash had a dominant 6-0, 6-0 victory in her match at No. 2 singles against James Madison’s Daria Afanasyeva.
Lawsuit against the city of Charlottesville dismissed
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In June former Charlottesville Chief of Police, RaShall Brackney filed a lawsuit against the City and 10 officials. She alleged she was wrongfully terminated claiming that race and gender were major factors. Mayor Lloyd Snook, who was one of the people named in this suit,...
No. 10 Virginia holds off Wake Forest 76-67 for ACC road win
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — First Virginia couldn’t hit anything. Then the 10th-ranked Cavaliers couldn’t miss on the way to building a big lead. From there, it was about having enough poise to hang on. Armaan Franklin scored 18 of 25 points before halftime and Virginia survived blowing...
Virginia sweeps Baylor in early season top-11 showdown
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- No. 1 Virginia handled their first ranked test of the season with a 4-0 sweep of No. 11 Baylor on Sunday at the Boar's Head Sports Club. "We do this to get the guys battle-tested and fine-tuned in the months of January and February and that's what we experienced today just really tough moments," Virginia head coach Andres Pedroso said, "Guys battled through, we haven't felt that since May."
UVA is adding a new bio-tech research center
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Thanks to a $100 million gift from a local family, a brand-new research center is coming to the University of Virginia Fontaine Research Park. The university announced the new facility on Grounds on Friday. Attendees say this is a major announcement because the Paul and...
Major gift helping to create biotech institute at UVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new biotechnology institute at the University of Virginia will aim to transform health care. On Friday, UVA announced plans to launch the Paul and Diane Manning Institute of Biotechnology to accelerate the development of cellular and gene therapies, nanotechnology, targeted drug delivery, and other next-generation medical treatments.
Improving collaboration for emergency situation response
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Public Schools division and local emergency response teams are learning how to handle an active shooter situation. ACPS, the Albemarle County Police Department and the Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue had representatives at a presentation on Friday. Their goal is...
Local theater group wins national award
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Junior Theater Festival (JTF) is the worlds biggest and widely regarded as the best celebration of young people coming together to perform musical theater. Each troupe performs fifteen minutes from a Broadway Junior® show for adjudication by a panel of musical theater experts.
Eastwood Farm and Winery to host 5k for ALS Association
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local winery is raising money for the ALS Association, a nonprofit that works to make ALS a “livable disease” by offering free services to patients and their families, and there's still time to contribute. Eastwood Farm and Winery selects a Community...
Citron helps No. 7 Notre Dame rout Virginia 76-54
SOUTH BEND, Ind (AP) — Sonia Citron scored 20 points, hitting a career-high six 3-pointers, and grabbed nine rebounds to help No. 7 Notre Dame rout Virginia 76-54 on Sunday. Lauren Ebo added 15 points and a career-high four steals, while Olivia Miles had 12 points and seven assists for the Fighting Irish (16-2, 7-1 ACC).
CAT food donation
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A grassroots nonprofit organization was accepting donations at the PetSmart in Hollymead shopping Center. On the first Saturday of each month, Cat Action Support set up a table at either PetSmart or Pet Supplies Plus to accept donations to support their efforts to help cats around Central Virginia.
Eastwood hosts event to support ALS
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Eastwood Winery hosted their 1st quarter philanthropy event earlier today to support someone in their community recently diagnosed with ALS. This mile-long walk slash run was a great way to show support to the 400 people treated in the DMV area each year. This disease...
2015 trio part of latest UVA Baseball Hall of Fame Class
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Eight years ago Ernie Clement, Adam Haseley and Pavin Smith started as freshmen on the 2015 College World Series champions and now the trio enter the UVA Baseball Hall of Fame together. "It's crazy to think that we've only played three years together," former Virginia...
