CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- No. 1 Virginia handled their first ranked test of the season with a 4-0 sweep of No. 11 Baylor on Sunday at the Boar's Head Sports Club. "We do this to get the guys battle-tested and fine-tuned in the months of January and February and that's what we experienced today just really tough moments," Virginia head coach Andres Pedroso said, "Guys battled through, we haven't felt that since May."

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 14 HOURS AGO