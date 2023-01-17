CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia announced plans today to launch the Paul and Diane Manning Institute of Biotechnology. The new institute is made possible in large part due to a $100 million gift from the couple after whom it will be named. The first phase of the institute will be funded by an initial investment of $50 million from the Commonwealth of Virginia and $150 million from UVA, for a total initial investment of $300 million.

