NBC 29 News
Albemarle County Public Schools to strengthen crisis response
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In efforts to strengthen crisis response, Albemarle County Public Schools, the local government, and Albemarle County Fire Rescue are joining forces. The leaders of these organizations say it is an important union because if a crisis does happen in county schools, they want to be prepared.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville officially adopts Climate Action Plan
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s first Climate Action Plan is now officially adopted. The plan is divided into sectors, which will help the city take action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. It also goes into transportation, nature-based solutions, and community involvement. “Policy changes and programs that help make the...
NBC 29 News
Waynesboro vigil calls for more affordable housing
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Thousands of families around Virginia struggle to afford a place to live. Community members and organizations - Virginia Organizing, Embrace Community Center, and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship -gathered for a vigil in Waynesboro Sunday, January 22, as way to bring awareness to this housing crisis. “We...
NBC 29 News
Prayer vigil against hate held at Waynesboro YMCA
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - In the wake of hate symbols being spray painted over a mural on the side of it’s building, the Waynesboro YMCA held a prayer vigil where the vandalism occurred to spread faith and unity. “We saw this opportunity to bring something good out of a...
NBC 29 News
Jefferson School African American Heritage Center hosts discussion on race and politics
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson School African American Heritage Center hosted a Saturday conversation event titled ‘Race, Politics & Other Things’ hosted by Richard Dickerson, a business consultant and political strategist. Discussion topics centered around past and present issues that impact the Black community. Dickerson says the...
NBC 29 News
UVA to use $100 million gift to launch Paul and Diane Manning Institute of Biotechnology
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia announced plans today to launch the Paul and Diane Manning Institute of Biotechnology. The new institute is made possible in large part due to a $100 million gift from the couple after whom it will be named. The first phase of the institute will be funded by an initial investment of $50 million from the Commonwealth of Virginia and $150 million from UVA, for a total initial investment of $300 million.
NBC 29 News
Developer offering tours of newest addition to Southwood neighborhood
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Members of the Charlottesville community and beyond are taking a tour of the area’s newest living space. Atlantic Builders had a pre-sales event for its different three-level town home collection at Southwood Sunday, January 22. The location is near Fifth Street Shopping Center. The company...
NBC 29 News
Cville Tax Aid Coalition helps with free tax preparation
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A group called the Cville Tax Aid Coalition wants to lend you a hand with those good old 10-40s. Madison House, UVA Community Credit Union and Habitat for Humanity are all teaming up to offer free tax preps. If you live in Charlottesville and earn below...
NBC 29 News
Virginia National Guard soldiers receive Governor’s National Service Medal
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia National Guard soldiers that served overseas in the Horn of Africa for 11 months received the Governor’s National Service Medal this weekend. A medal ceremony honoring more than 120 men in Charlottesville took place alongside ceremonies in Lynchburg and Suffolk. “We primarily provided security...
NBC 29 News
UVA’s Brunelle excited to face former team Notre Dame, but won’t play
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sunday was supposed to be an exciting day for Sam Brunelle. The UVA grad-student would face her former team Notre Dame when the ‘Hoos played in South Bend. Brunelle will still see her old teammates Sunday, but won’t get to play in the game.
NBC 29 News
North Fork Discovery Park getting $3M to help speed up business growth in Albemarle
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - North Fork Discovery Park in Albemarle County is getting $3 million to continue its work. Funding is coming from the Business Ready Sites Program grant, in collaboration with the UVA Foundation. They’re putting that money into 31 acres of land to be used to benefit businesses.
NBC 29 News
Barboursville Vineyard takes home two golds at the San Francisco Wine Competition
BARBOURSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Barboursville Vineyard’s Reserve Fiano and Sauvignon Blanc took home not just gold, but double gold at the San Francisco Wine Competition. The competition blind taste tests wines from all over the world, including France, Italy, and California. Barboursville’s wine maker Luca Paschina says this is a win for all Virginia vineyards.
NBC 29 News
Sunny, windy and pleasant
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is building into the region. We’ll see partly sunny skies and a gusty westerly wind this afternoon. Temperatures will cool as we go into the weekend. A developing system is expected to bring a cold rain, and a light wintery mix (sleet & freezing rain) during the day Sunday. Conditions will begin to improve early next week. Have a great and safe weekend !
NBC 29 News
Little Wintry Mix with Mainly Cold Rain
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a dry start to Sunday morning, expect mainly a chilly rain to arrive from the southwest. It will begin as some sleet over central Virginia this morning. There’s a higher chance of sleet and freezing rain/ice for a longer duration over the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley. Watch for slick areas on elevated and untreated surfaces. Mostly rainfall this afternoon into this evening for the lower elevations.
NBC 29 News
50/50 Weekend
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The pick day of the weekend will be Saturday. Clouds come back tonight with mainly chilly rain showers arriving from the south Sunday. It could begin as a little snow or sleet at the onset. Showers Sunday night will exit by Monday morning. Drying expected Monday...
NBC 29 News
Police investigating fatal crash along James Monroe Parkway
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police are investigating a fatal, single-vehicle crash in Albemarle County. Emergency responders were called out to James Monroe Parkway, near Ashlawn-Highland Drive, around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, January 22. The Albemarle County Police Department says the driver, who has yet to be publicly identified, was taken...
NBC 29 News
Showers End Monday Morning with Conditions Trending Dry Through Tuesday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cold rain continues for the evening with areas of patchy fog through the night. Some higher elevation areas could see intermittent mixing before the event ends tomorrow morning, with a possible ice accumulation of a tenth of an inch. Precipitation starts to clear and become breezy Monday with conditions trending dry through Tuesday.
