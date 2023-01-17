Read full article on original website
goldcountrymedia.com
Bulldogs' strong defense leads to sweep of Trojans
With a 53-42 win over Oak Ridge on the road Friday night, Folsom High’s varsity boys’ basketball made it through the first round of play in the Sierra Foothill League with a perfect 5-0 record. The Trojans, however, finished the first round with a 2-3 mark, which included...
Elk Grove Citizen
Virgil leaves Sheldon, enrolls in Connecticut prep school
Junior basketball player Ty Virgil enrolled this past week at defending prep school champion Putnam Science of Connecticut. During a game against Granada High School of Livermore Jan. 7, Virgil left the bench before the end of the contest. Virgil, a junior, looked destined to be one of the top...
Elk Grove Citizen
Toscano has lofty goals for Elk Grove’s Emerald Lakes
A visitor to Elk Grove who drives north on Highway 99 just they enter the city limits gets for a few seconds a birds’ eye view of Emerald Lake Golf Course. It’s owned and operated by Cosumnes Community Services District. It’s a nine-hole golf course, par 33 layout, but contains one of the region’s top practice facilities, as well.
goldcountrymedia.com
Father of Loomis High School wrestling coach killed in car accident
Kenneth Anderson and his daughter, Rachel Anderson, a Del Oro Lady Eagle Wrestling coach, were struck Monday on a walk in a Loomis crosswalk by a vehicle that ran a stop sign, according to a statement released by the Del Oro wrestling team, on Jan. 20. Rachel Anderson suffered significant...
3 cars involved in major crash on Auburn Folsom Road in Granite Bay
GRANITE BAY – A significant crash had traffic backed up on a major road in Granite Bay Thursday morning. The crash happened a little after 7:30 a.m. near Auburn Folsom Road and Muir Way.Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but at least three vehicles appear to have been involved.Authorities have not said if there were any injuries. Traffic was heavy on Auburn Folsom Boulevard from Douglas Boulevard to Beals Point. Deputies diverted traffic from southbound Auburn Folsom Road down Eureka Road.The roadway was reopened a little before 10 a.m.
Bicyclist killed in crash near Plumas Lake Golf Club in Yuba County
MARYSVILLE — Authorities are investigating after a bicyclist was hit and killed by a vehicle in Yuba County on Thursday.The collision happened at around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Feather River Boulevard and Country Club Road. This area is south of Marysville and on the west side of the Plumas Lake Golf Club.The Yuba County Sheriff's Office said the driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene and was cooperating.The bicyclist has not yet been identified. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
actionnewsnow.com
Yuba City man riding bike hit, killed Thursday night
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A Yuba City man riding a bike was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday evening, according to the CHP Yuba-Sutter. The CHP said a 69-year-old man was riding a bike east across Feather River Boulevard around 7:25 p.m. At the same time, a 60-year-old Olivehurst...
now100fm.com
How Much Has Folsom Lake Risen From The Storms?
How much water did the recent storms bring to Folsom Lake?. Storm after storm has hit Sacramento, bringing a ton of wind and rain with each one. While the storms brought down trees, power poles and caused flooding, there was a positive thing the storms brought with them – water to help our drought!
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Fast-moving storm could drop a foot of snow at Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — It’s frigid Wednesday morning in South Lake Tahoe with the thermometer showing 1 degree. The chilly temps are expected to last through the week and another storm drops into the region tonight, maybe the last storm for January. A fast-moving cold front moving...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Single-Vehicle Collision Near Auburn Hospitalizes One Person
Rollover Traps Person Inside in I-80 Single-Vehicle Collision. A single-vehicle collision in Alta, northeast of Auburn, occurred on January 17 when the car left the roadway. The accident happened around 1:38 p.m. along westbound I-80 just east of the Baxter Road off-ramp. Cal Fire emergency responders were called to the scene when officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) discovered that the vehicle had exited the roadway, leaving at least one person alive but trapped inside.
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn native set to premiere second major feature film at Auburn State Theater
Auburn native and filmmaker Zac Hersh will debut the premiere of his second film Friday, Jan. 27, at the Auburn State Theatre. Following the success of its first film, Auburn-based Smallertown Productions shot the film “Followers” in a home in Auburn last spring. Hersh said 98 percent of the film was shot in Auburn, including drone exterior shots around Lake Clementine and scenes in the Sierra College Library.
KCRA.com
Here's where these Northern California reservoirs' levels stand after weeks of rain
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Without a doubt, weeks of rain and snow since late December are absolutely helping with California's water supply. But how much help exactly is a question many have been asking. KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan goes over where water reservoirs in Northern California stand. Spoiler alert: It's a lot of good news.
KCRA.com
Snow and ice causes school closures, power outages in El Dorado County community
CAMINO, Calif. — Heavy snow and ice caused school closures and power outages in the Camino area of El Dorado County. "I was actually surprised at how much snow we got in such a short period of time," said Derick Page, who has lived in the area for about 10 years.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Battery on officer, attempted auto theft, public intoxication
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Jan. 8. Amninder Singh, 23, was arrested at 1:48 a.m. on suspicion of public intoxication in the N Main Street area of Colfax.
When will it rain again in Sacramento? This is what the National Weather Service says
(KTXL) — Sunlight came back to Sacramento on Tuesday after almost three straight weeks of gloomy weather and back-to-back storms hitting California. Although the sun is out, rain may make a quick comeback Wednesday, along with patchy fog during the weekend. During the day Wednesday, the skies are predicted to be cloudy with occasional rain […]
Vehicle drives off Interstate 80 leaving three with ‘major’ injuries
(KTXL) — A vehicle crashed into the sound wall on Interstate 80 near Madison Avenue leaving the driver and two other occupants of the vehicle with “major” injuries Tuesday around 5:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol North Sacramento. —Video Above: Sacramento shoppers see a rise in egg prices The CHP said that a […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Head-On Crash in Grass Valley Causes Fatality and Injuries
A head-on crash involving two vehicles in Grass Valley on January 17 resulted in a fatality and major injuries to another person. The fatal collision occurred around 5:48 p.m. on northbound S.R. 49 at its intersection with La Barr Meadows Road and involved an SUV and pickup. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that one person died at the accident scene.
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville man arrested for breaking into Biggs restaurant
BIGGS, Calif. - A man was arrested in Biggs after breaking into a Pizza Round-up early Wednesday morning, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the restaurant shortly before 6 a.m. and learned a person was inside the restaurant while they were responding. When authorities arrived,...
TravelSkills 01-18-23 NorCal falls go viral in stunning photo. Don’t go there.
A Butte County-based landscape photographer trekked to Phantom Falls earlier this month during the heavy storms and shared a striking photo that swiftly went viral. Sharing the image on Twitter, the National Weather Service gushed, “Check out this awesome picture of the Phantom Falls in the North Table Mountain Ecological Reserve north of Oroville, CA! All the rain over the last week has led to these normally dry creeks becoming waterfalls.” It’s a stunning shot but there’s a hold up: this is a terrible time to visit the falls. The storms exacerbated the difficult conditions for access and there is no trail to follow. Anyone bewitched by the lure of natural splendor should prepare for a rugged adventure.
CBS News
Elderly Fair Oaks woman dies in head-on collision near Grass Valley
GRASS VALLEY — An 83-year-old Fair Oaks woman was killed in a head-on crash on Highway 49 near Grass Valley on Wednesday, the California Highway Patrol said. The woman, whose name has not yet been released, died at the scene. The other driver, 70-year-old Roxanne Fitzsimmons of Grass Valley, was hospitalized with minor injuries.
