A Butte County-based landscape photographer trekked to Phantom Falls earlier this month during the heavy storms and shared a striking photo that swiftly went viral. Sharing the image on Twitter, the National Weather Service gushed, “Check out this awesome picture of the Phantom Falls in the North Table Mountain Ecological Reserve north of Oroville, CA! All the rain over the last week has led to these normally dry creeks becoming waterfalls.” It’s a stunning shot but there’s a hold up: this is a terrible time to visit the falls. The storms exacerbated the difficult conditions for access and there is no trail to follow. Anyone bewitched by the lure of natural splendor should prepare for a rugged adventure.

OROVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO