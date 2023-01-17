Read full article on original website
Related
Olmsted Deputy Cleared of Charges From Planet Fitness Shooting
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Olmsted County Deputy Sheriff involved in a recent shooting will not face criminal charges. Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem says he made the determination after a thorough review of the "event reports and recordings" related to the December 14th incident in the parking lot of the Planet Fitness location in southeast Rochester. That included a statement given by Deputy Sean Cooper, who indicated he believed that he and other deputies faced "imminent harm" when he fired a single shot from his handgun.
Rochester Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Federal Prison
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man is headed to federal prison for a drug trafficking conviction. The US Attorney for Minnesota today announced that 41-year-old Erick Fountain Thomas has been ordered to serve 198 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release. Back in August, Thomas entered a guilty plea to one count of possession with the intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine.
Rochester Man Caught With 6000 Oxy Pills Sentenced to Probation
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man who was caught in possession of thousands of counterfeit oxycodone pills has been sentenced to 5 years on probation. 26-year-old Dahir Dahir was given a stayed 21-month prison sentence which he could be required to serve if he fails to meet the terms of his probation. The sentence followed the recommendations of a plea agreement reached last fall just before he was scheduled to stand trial on two counts of first-degree drug sales. Instead, Dahir admitted to a third-degree drug possession charge to settle the case.
Rochester Man Admits to Near Fatal Stabbing Last Year
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a guilty plea today in a Rochester attempted murder case. 20-year-old Mazem Gisi entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a second-degree assault charge for stabbing another man last May. In exchange, Olmsted County prosecutors dropped a second-degree attempted murder charge and another second-degree assault charge.
Man Accused of Threatening Woman, Pulling at Her Child in Rochester Parking Ramp
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged a 39-year-old man in connection to an incident that occurred in a downtown Rochester parking ramp. Court documents in the case say the Rochester Police Department responded to the report of an assault in the Mayo Civic Center...
Suspected Drug Overdose Claims life of Rochester Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police suspect a drug overdose claimed the life of a man who had just moved to Rochester this week. Lt. Jennifer Hodgeman said officers responded to the reported overdose at a residence in the 4000 block of Sterling Ln. Southeast shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday. Another person living at the residence called police to the scene.
Elderly Rochester Woman Injured in Fiery Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly Rochester woman was transported to St. Marys Hospital following a two-vehicle crash early this evening. The State Patrol says 87-year-old Inez Strahl was traveling west on Civic Center Drive when she attempted to take the left turn onto the south on Highway 52 entrance ramp and collided with Jeep traveling east on Civic Center Drive. The crash occurred around 5:40 PM.
Mower County Sheriff Cleared from Conduct Concern, Health Issues
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News)- Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik is back on the job. Sandvik had announced last November that was temporarily stepping away from his post to address what he described as a variety of medical issues. Mower County Administrator Trish Harren also announced the county had retained outside counsel to investigate a conduct concern reported in mid-November involving Sandvick.
Teenager Severely Injured in Winona County Crash With School Bus
Stockton, MN (KROC-AM News) - A teenage motorist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash involving a school bus this morning on a rural road in Winona County. The Winona County Sheriff's Office says the crash was reported shortly after 6 AM on Winona County Road 20 less than a quarter of a mile north of Highway 14 near Stockton. The crash report indicates the 17-year-old boy was driving a car south when it collided head-on with the northbound school bus.
Rochester Man Accepts Plea Deal in 2019 Drug Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man today entered into a plea agreement involving multiple felony drug charges stemming from an investigation conducted in the fall of 2019. 34-year-old Mason Zill entered a guilty plea to a charge of first-degree drug sales and a felony count of illegal possession...
Truck Driver Injured in Rollover on I-90 Near Rochester
Dexter, MN (KROC-AM News)- A truck driver was hospitalized following a rollover crash on a slick stretch of I-90 near Rochester Wednesday. State Troopers responded to the wreck between the High Forrest and Dexter exits in Mower County shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The crash report indicates the semi was traveling west when it left the roadway and rolled.
Slick Conditions Likely Contributed to Injury Crash on I-90
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two women were injured in a crash this morning along a slippery section of I-90 in southeastern Minnesota. The State Patrol says 32-year-old Elizabeth Adams of Osage Iowa was driving a minivan west on the freeway in Freeborn County about 10 miles west of Austin around 8:30 AM when the crash occurred. The report on the incident says the minivan went into the ditch and rolled.
FREE Food, Haircuts & Medical Services at Project Community Connect in Rochester
You know those days when you are working hard outside in Minnesota and it is just cold and wet? A few years ago, I was setting up for a huge event at Soldier's Field in Rochester on a day like that and unfortunately, the volunteers I had lined up didn't show up. So, it was just me, struggling to do it all until a man in the park started walking towards me.
Storm Update- Rochester Area Overnight Snow Totals
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester and surrounding communities in southeast Minnesota remain under a Winter Storm Warning until 3 p.m. Thursday. The warning took effect at 9 p.m. Wednesday. Rochester was predicted to receive 5-8 inches of snow with pockets in Fillmore and Winona Counties told to expect between 6 and 9 inches of new snow.
Former Rochester Nurse Donates Life-Saving Kidney to Co-Worker
It's always amazing to hear about living donors who literally give part of themselves to someone who needs it. It's such a selfless act but that's exactly what a former Mayo Clinic nurse did for a co-worker in Rochester, MN. I have the little thing on my license that says...
8 Inches of New Snow Reported in SE Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The winter storm that arrived in the region late last night blanketed the Rochester area with 6-8 inches of new snow. The National Weather Service received a report of 8 inches of accumulation in southeast Rochester and several reports of 6.5 inches of accumulation in northwest Rochester. The unofficial snowfall total at the Rochester Airport was 6.2 inches. The record for January 19 is 24.4 inches in 1999.
Weather-Related Closings and Announcements for Thursday, January 19th, 2023
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Rochester and most of southern Minnesota until 3:00 PM on Thursday. You can see the hourly forecast and an interactive radar here and real-time road conditions are always available on our free app. Travel will be difficult this morning across the entire region.
Forecast Updated for Major Winter Storm Targeting SE Minnesota
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service has updated its forecast for the major winter storm set to arrive in southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening. The snowfall is expected to start Wednesday night and leave the area Thursday afternoon. Officials say the storm could make travel dangerous overnight and difficult during Thursday's morning commute.
Eggs from Local SE Minnesota Farmers Cost the Same as Buying from the Store
Egg prices are absolutely nuts right now. I never buy many eggs but I'm pretty sure in the past I'd be able to get my usual 6-pack of eggs for a little over a dollar. Now I'm spending over $3 on the same amount and the same brand. It's crazy. But I recently learned that the cost to buy local eggs from farmers in southeast Minnesota costs about the same as buying them from a big grocery store.
What’s Going On With The Half Barrel in Rochester?
Is another downtown Rochester restaurant about to close? Has it closed already? Is it only temporarily closed? I noticed a post on Facebook a few days ago from a person asking if the downtown bar and restaurant was permanently closed and reached out to the business to find out what's going on.
Fun 104.3
Rochester, MN
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://fun1043.com
Comments / 0