Cal Fire said one person was airlifted to the hospital with moderate injuries following an ATV crash in Thermal. The incident was first reported just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. The cause of the crash has not yet been released. Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 The post One person hurt after ATV crash in Thermal appeared first on KESQ.

THERMAL, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO