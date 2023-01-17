ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

5d ago

The rich or well off financially ppl, who face prosecution for criminal thefts wrong doings can always be trace back to an excessive attachment to material wealth, sad greed!

Related
thedesertreview.com

D.A. busts local restaurant for fraud over PPP loans

IMPERIAL COUNTY – Samuel Vega, Annmarie Mendibles, Carlos Contreras, and Juan Diego Tom, owners of Las Palmitas Taco Shops in Imperial County, are charged in a state indictment for fraudulent receipt of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans issued during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to allegations, the FBI received information...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
SignalsAZ

Yuma Seeks Input on Illegal Fireworks Use

The City is interested in gathering data on illegal firework use throughout the community. State law allows residents to use legal consumer fireworks twice a year – around Christmas and New Year’s Day, and around the Fourth of July. After each holiday, the City receives complaints from residents regarding the excessive use of illegal fireworks in their neighborhoods.
YUMA, AZ
KESQ News Channel 3

Five people killed in crash near Oasis identified

We're speaking to family and residents about a crash that took the lives of five people, including two children, Saturday evening in the community of Oasis. The crash was reported around 5:15 p.m. Saturday on 81st Avenue near the intersection with state Route 86. A spokesperson from the California Highway Patrol said a Volkswagen Jetta The post Five people killed in crash near Oasis identified appeared first on KESQ.
THERMAL, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

One person hurt after ATV crash in Thermal

Cal Fire said one person was airlifted to the hospital with moderate injuries following an ATV crash in Thermal. The incident was first reported just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. The cause of the crash has not yet been released. Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 The post One person hurt after ATV crash in Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
THERMAL, CA
thedesertreview.com

Pioneers Memorial present projected impacts of ECRMC closings

BRAWLEY — Pioneers Memorial Hospital provided an update of their expectations for how El Centro Regional Medical Center’s (ECRMC) recent departmental closures will impact the community at the latest city council meeting on Tuesday, January 17. ECRMC announced last month the immediate closures of both their Obstetrics and Pediatrics departments.
EL CENTRO, CA

