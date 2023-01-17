Read full article on original website
chrysa downes
5d ago
This sentence is absurd! He killed a person and severely injured 3 more, and that's all he gets, and only $1,000 fine. Geez, what the heck is wrong with the judicial system.
Reply
3
Graces wins Everytime
5d ago
that's a slap on the wrist for taking somebody's life especially under the influence of intoxicants.
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Parolee booked for Salem hit-run; woman seriously hurt
A parolee is facing a slew of charges following a hit-and-run in Salem that left a woman significantly injured Saturday night.
Stolen car owner threatened, man arrested, woman on loose
One man was arrested and a woman remains at large after allegedly pulling a gun on a person who spotted his stolen car and confronted them Sunday morning.
kykn.com
Salem Detectives Handle Suspicious Death of Child (Update)
Update 01/21/2023 | 2:45 p.m. The investigation into the suspicious death of a six-year-old child led to the arrest of the boy’s father, Robby-Joe Alexander Davenport, and Davenport’s domestic partner, Cierra Wiedner. Davenport, age 29, and Wiedner, age 25, were each charged with criminal mistreatment in the first...
Icy Marion County roads, 4 vehicles down embankment
Icy conditions led to a crash that sent 4 vehicles down an embankment on Sunnyside Road Southeast in Marion County.
yachatsnews.com
Lincoln City man killed Thursday in Highway 18 crash
A 71-year-old Lincoln County man was killed Thursday, Jan. 19, when his small SUV collided head on with another vehicle on the Oregon Highway 18 bypass west of Dundee. Oregon State Police said John W. McKevitt of Lincoln City died at the scene of the 4:30 p.m. collision. Police said...
kpic
State Police: Head-on crash leaves one dead, another with critical injuries
A crash Thursday in Yamhill County resulted in the death of a Lincoln City man and left a Gresham woman in critical condition, Oregon State Police reported Saturday. Around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 19, Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on the Hwy 18 Bypass near milepost 57, west of Dundee Landing Road.
kptv.com
6-year-old boy dies in Salem, father and domestic partner arrested
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A Salem father and his domestic partner were arrested Saturday after his 6-year-old son died on Friday, according to the Salem Police Department. Shortly before 9 a.m. Friday, emergency responders were called to a home in the 600 block of 18th Street Southeast after the report of an unresponsive child.
Chronicle
Oregon Man Shot in Back After Telling Man He Shouldn’t Park in Space for Disabled, Prosecutor Says
Teddy Wayne Hall Sr. is accused of pulling a .22-caliber revolver from his pocket and fatally shooting an unarmed man who had told him he shouldn’t park in a space reserved for the disabled. Hall fired four shots at Raja McCallister as McCallister stood beside the driver’s-side door of...
Dad, domestic partner booked in death of Salem child
The father and his domestic partner of a 6-year-old Salem child who died under suspicious circumstances were arrested Saturday.
KVAL
Sheriff: 'Please do not drive after midnight into the early morning hours'
SALEM, Ore. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is urging citizens to not drive overnight due to icy conditions. "Please do not drive after midnight into the early morning hours," MCSO said. "We have seen and are going to continue to see for several days to come extremely cold temperatures down around freezing, which is going to make conditions dangerous and unpredictable throughout Marion County roadways."
klcc.org
Eugene Police seeking video and tips on fatal shooting in West Eugene
One person is dead and another critically wounded after a late-night shooting at a West Eugene residence yesterday. Eugene Police say at 11:14pm, they received a call about shots fired at a home at 2810 West 18th Avenue. Responding officers found the dead person inside, and a second with life-threatening injuries.
Vancouver carjacking ends in Clackamas County, teens arrested
Two young teenagers were arrested following a robbery, carjacking and police pursuit that began in Vancouver and ended in Clackamas County, the Vancouver police said Saturday night.
Salem couple arrested after 6-year-old boy dies
The father and his domestic partner were arrested after a 6-year-old boy died Friday in Salem. Emergency responders were called to a residence in the 600 block of 18th Street Southeast at about 8:45 a.m. Friday when the boy was unresponsive. A ambulance took the boy to Salem Health where he later died.
kezi.com
Woman arrested for meth possession after traffic violation
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A woman who was pulled over for a traffic violation early Wednesday morning ended up going to jail after deputies found more than 100 grams of methamphetamine in her vehicle, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. The BCSO said a deputy stopped a Chevrolet Silverado...
kqennewsradio.com
JUVENILES TURN THEMSELVES IN FOR MARIJUANA POSSESSION
Two Springfield juveniles turned themselves in for being minors in possession of marijuana, on Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 8:45 p.m. the females came to the Juvenile Detention Center in the 200 block of Southeast Jackson Street. One female was lodged at the JDC while the other...
Portland police ID man killed in fatal crash on SE Powell
A man who died in a car crash Sunday on Southeast Powell Boulevard was identified by Portland police on Thursday.
4 stolen show dogs found safe; finder declines $10K reward
Four show dogs inside a Mercedes van when it was stolen early Saturday were reunited with their owners on Sunday.
kptv.com
Woman accused of trafficking fentanyl, heroin on I-5 near Salem
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman from Arizona is facing federal charges after she was caught trafficking fentanyl and heroin on Interstate 5 near Salem, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon. Nancy Garcia, 47, of Yuma County, Arizona, has been charged with possessing with intent to...
Portland homicide detectives ‘up all night’ after 3 back-to-back deaths; 1 suspect arrested
Portland homicide detectives were “up all night and well into today” responding to three back-to-back deaths, two of which were fatal shootings, said Sgt. Kevin Allen, a Portland Police Bureau spokesperson. Christopher Grohs, 38, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center Friday afternoon on charges of second-degree...
kptv.com
Overnight shootings leave 2 dead in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A pair of separate shootings left two men dead Thursday night in Portland. According to a statement from the Portland Police Bureau, a 911 call came in at 11:47 p.m. about a shooting at an apartment in the 4200 block of Northeast Prescott Street in the Cully neighborhood.
Comments / 4