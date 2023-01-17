Read full article on original website
New Hanover Co. health director takes position as Brunswick Co. health services director
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County has announced that David Howard will begin his role as the director of the health services department this month. Howard has served as the health director for Hyde County, and in Bladen County, he was the health and human services agency director and the health director. In 2017 he became assistant public health director for New Hanover County, and he became director for New Hanover County in 2021. All in all, he has almost 22 years of experience in the health field in North Carolina, per a release from Brunswick County.
Wilmington Fire Department talks about proactive steps to stay safe during fire fighter cancer awareness month
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - When the call for help comes in, fire fighters at the Wilmington Fire Department don’t hesitate to hope on their engine and get to the scene. January is dedicated as Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month. Cancer is a leading cause of death among fire fighters. That’s why the mission of the International Association of Fire Fighters and Firefighter Cancer Support Network is to reduce the number of men and women getting cancer in the fire service.
Swamp Stomp gives people training for search and rescue missions
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - First responders and rescue professionals from across the Carolina’s and Virginia were in Pender County Saturday for Swamp Stomp. This annual training event was created to sharpen skills of search and rescue personnel in the event of a lost or missing person. Around 160...
25th annual Tree Fest giving away free plants
James Edward McKamey was convicted in the 2016 murder of Carol Greer, who taught in Columbus County. Harley Victoria Locklear, 24, was arrested and charged. The University of North Carolina Wilmington announced on Jan. 20 that Frank V. Brinkley has been named chief of police effective March 27.
Wilmington to consider $828,355 construction contract for section of Greenville Loop Trail
State Treasurer weighs in on proposed $68m purchase. Man found guilty in murder of retired Columbus County music teacher. James Edward McKamey was convicted in the 2016 murder of Carol Greer, who taught in Columbus County. Bladenboro woman arrested on child abuse and drug charges.
Wilmington Police Department promotes five officers to rank of corporal
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced five officers have received the rank of corporal. These promotions will take effect on January 30, 2023. The officers are:. Officer Cardiellea Barksdale. Officer Charles Boyce. Officer Robert Ferencak. Officer Casandra Knipp. Officer Krista Mangum. “Their hard work and dedication...
Frank Brinkley named chief of police at UNCW
Wilmington to consider $828,355 construction contract for section of Greenville Loop Trail.
Woman reunites with Calabash and Brunswick Co. first responders who saved her life after cardiac event
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - Calabash and Brunswick County first responders were honored in a ceremony recently for saving a woman’s life after a cardiac event that took place on Dec. 17. On that day, firefighters Marc Hadden and Hunter Lankford responded to a medical call at Brunswick Plantation. They...
Wilmington Police searching for woman missing since early December
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are searching for a woman that was last seen in early December. Jennifer Lynn Bougie, 44, was last seen around noon on December 5, 2022. She was near the 4700 block of New Centre Drive in Wilmington. Bougie has green eyes and brown hair....
Man found guilty in murder of retired Columbus County music teacher
Harley Victoria Locklear, 24, was arrested and charged. The University of North Carolina Wilmington announced on Jan. 20 that Frank V. Brinkley has been named chief of police effective March 27.
Deputy involved in three-car collision in New Hanover County
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a crash with two other cars on Friday, Jan. 20. The crash occurred on Sidbury Road near Farm Road at around 4:14 p.m. According to a NC State Highway Patrol representative, the deputy was traveling...
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in identifying armed robbery suspect
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery Sunday afternoon. The incident happened around 1 p.m. at the Family Dollar on Lanvale Road in Leland. “The suspect is described as a tall, black/bi-racial male in...
Southport Fire Department removes drive thru overhang after accident causes structural damage
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Southport Fire Department responded to a call at the KFC and Taco Bell Saturday afternoon after an accident caused structural damage to the building. Thankfully there were no injuries in this incident. Due to safety concerns, crews removed the overhang in the drive thru, which...
Traffic accident involving pedestrian and vehicle closes Floral Parkway
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic accident in the 1200 block of Floral Parkway involving a vehicle and a pedestrian has closed down Floral Parkway. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route. Wilmington Police Department is currently on the scene conducting an investigation. The pedestrian...
State Treasurer weighs in on proposed $68m purchase
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has spent millions of dollars in the past year acquiring property around town, now, City Council has its sights set on the tallest building in the skyline. The City of Wilmington is considering purchasing the Thermo Fisher building in Downtown Wilmington for...
Pet of the Week: Flower from Monty’s Home
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Flower, a 2-year-old Treeing Walker Coonhound, is available for adoption from Monty’s Home. Part of their 60th group of dogs in Pender County, Flower is up-to-date on her vaccinations and heartworm treatment, spayed and is house trained. Those interested in adopting Flower will receive a...
Camp Lejeune Marine charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - A Marine sergeant based at Camp Lejeune faces charges in connection to the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot. Sgt. Dodge Hellonen was arrested Wednesday and charged alongside two other Marines for unlawfully entering the U.S. Capitol. From pictures posted to the Instagram account of Michah Coomer,...
Navassa, Leland fire departments quickly extinguish car engulfed in flames
NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) - A car fire shut down part of Cedar Hill Road and I-140 near Navassa Saturday afternoon. Crews responded and found the car fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire. Both Navassa and Leland fire departments responded to the call. A...
First Alert Forecast: dry start to the week, eyeing next rain chance
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Monday! On Sunday, January 22, Wilmington officially picked up its highest one day rainfall tally since December 22. This effectively cut the rainfall deficit for the month of January by more than half. Another beneficial shot of rain is expected Wednesday, which will eat away at another chunk of the remaining month-to-date deficit. In the meantime, rain chances will hover in the 10-20% range Monday and drop to 0% Monday night and Tuesday.
