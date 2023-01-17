ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burgaw, NC

New Hanover Co. health director takes position as Brunswick Co. health services director

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County has announced that David Howard will begin his role as the director of the health services department this month. Howard has served as the health director for Hyde County, and in Bladen County, he was the health and human services agency director and the health director. In 2017 he became assistant public health director for New Hanover County, and he became director for New Hanover County in 2021. All in all, he has almost 22 years of experience in the health field in North Carolina, per a release from Brunswick County.
Wilmington Fire Department talks about proactive steps to stay safe during fire fighter cancer awareness month

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - When the call for help comes in, fire fighters at the Wilmington Fire Department don’t hesitate to hope on their engine and get to the scene. January is dedicated as Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month. Cancer is a leading cause of death among fire fighters. That’s why the mission of the International Association of Fire Fighters and Firefighter Cancer Support Network is to reduce the number of men and women getting cancer in the fire service.
Swamp Stomp gives people training for search and rescue missions

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - First responders and rescue professionals from across the Carolina’s and Virginia were in Pender County Saturday for Swamp Stomp. This annual training event was created to sharpen skills of search and rescue personnel in the event of a lost or missing person. Around 160...
25th annual Tree Fest giving away free plants

Wilmington Police Department promotes five officers to rank of corporal

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced five officers have received the rank of corporal. These promotions will take effect on January 30, 2023. The officers are:. Officer Cardiellea Barksdale. Officer Charles Boyce. Officer Robert Ferencak. Officer Casandra Knipp. Officer Krista Mangum. “Their hard work and dedication...
Frank Brinkley named chief of police at UNCW

Man found guilty in murder of retired Columbus County music teacher

Traffic accident involving pedestrian and vehicle closes Floral Parkway

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic accident in the 1200 block of Floral Parkway involving a vehicle and a pedestrian has closed down Floral Parkway. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route. Wilmington Police Department is currently on the scene conducting an investigation. The pedestrian...
State Treasurer weighs in on proposed $68m purchase

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has spent millions of dollars in the past year acquiring property around town, now, City Council has its sights set on the tallest building in the skyline. The City of Wilmington is considering purchasing the Thermo Fisher building in Downtown Wilmington for...
Pet of the Week: Flower from Monty’s Home

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Flower, a 2-year-old Treeing Walker Coonhound, is available for adoption from Monty’s Home. Part of their 60th group of dogs in Pender County, Flower is up-to-date on her vaccinations and heartworm treatment, spayed and is house trained. Those interested in adopting Flower will receive a...
Camp Lejeune Marine charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - A Marine sergeant based at Camp Lejeune faces charges in connection to the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot. Sgt. Dodge Hellonen was arrested Wednesday and charged alongside two other Marines for unlawfully entering the U.S. Capitol. From pictures posted to the Instagram account of Michah Coomer,...
First Alert Forecast: dry start to the week, eyeing next rain chance

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Monday! On Sunday, January 22, Wilmington officially picked up its highest one day rainfall tally since December 22. This effectively cut the rainfall deficit for the month of January by more than half. Another beneficial shot of rain is expected Wednesday, which will eat away at another chunk of the remaining month-to-date deficit. In the meantime, rain chances will hover in the 10-20% range Monday and drop to 0% Monday night and Tuesday.
