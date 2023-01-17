Taken Away: City removes beaver dam for safety

It is natural for beavers to construct dams at local waterways but one such dam has been removed by the City of St. Helens due to flooding and safety concerns.

“Yes, the City of St. Helens recently removed a beaver dam from McCormick Park,” St. Helens Communications Officer Crystal King told The Chronicle. “The dam was located close to the pedestrian bridge that spans Milton Creek. This bridge provides connection from the main playground and parking lot area of McCormick Park to additional walking trails and disc golf holes on the opposite side of the creek.”

King said the location of the beaver dam created two concerns if it was left in place:

1. higher-than-usual flood damage to the main trail and surrounding areas of the park.

2. significant damage to the structural integrity of the pedestrian bridge.

The City consulted with a state trapper who came to the park in the hopes of trapping the beaver. After examining the location of the dam, the trapper determined that trapping the beaver was not an option because the dam was in an area heavily trafficked by dogs and small children which created a safety risk,” according to King.

“It was recommended that the City remove the dam,” King said. “This would encourage the beaver to move to a different area of the creek where a dam would not pose the same safety or flood damage concerns. In the process of dislodging the dam, the machinery used entered the creek.”

Machinery should not be operated in a creek and the City is taking steps to mitigate possible damage, according to King, who added that the City reached out to Scappoose Bay Watershed Council after the dam was removed for recommendations and assistance in restoring any damage to the creek’s bank. After discussion with the Oregon Department of State Lands, King said no further action is needed.

“Generally, beavers in the park do not pose challenges,” King said. “They are a healthy part of our watershed’s ecosystem. The issue with this particular beaver was its dam’s location. The location would have caused significant damage to park infrastructure which would then be a safety concern for park users.”

Facts about Oregon's Beavers

The following information is from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The American Beaver (Castor canadensis) is the largest living rodent in North America.

Adults average 40 pounds in weight and measure more than three feet in length, including the tail. They have a nose and ears that seal out water. These semi-aquatic mammals have webbed hind feet, large incisor teeth and a broad flat tail. They have poor eyesight, but excellent hearing and sense of smell. The beaver’s sharp incisors, which are used to cut trees and peel bark while eating, are harder on the front surface than on the back so the back wears faster creating a sharp edge that enables a beaver to easily cut through wood.

The incisors continually grow, but are worn down by grinding, tree cutting and feeding. Beavers are territorial and to mark their territory by creating small mounds of mud, leaves, and sticks, which they then cover with pungent oil called castoreum.

Once among the most widely distributed mammals in North America, beavers were trapped virtually to extinction in the 1800s to meet demand for beaver pelts. A subsequent decline in demand coupled with proper wildlife management allowed beavers to become reestablished in much of their former range and are now common in many areas, including urban settings.

Beavers are found where preferred foods are in good supply―along rivers and small streams, lakes, marshes and even roadside ditches that have adequate year-round water flow. In areas where deep, calm water is not available, beavers with enough building material available will create ponds by building dams across creeks or other watercourses to impound water.

Beaver Dams

•Beavers build dams to create deep water for protection from predators, for access to their food supply and to provide underwater entrances to their den. Resultant moist soil promotes growth of favored foods.

•Beavers living on water bodies that maintain a constant level (lakes or large rivers) do not build dams.

•Dams are constructed and maintained with whatever materials are available—wood, stones, mud and plant parts. They vary in size from a small accumulation of woody material to structures 10 feet high and 165 feet wide.

•The sound of flowing water stimulates beavers to build dams; however, they routinely let a leak in a dam flow freely, especially during times of high waters.

•Beavers keep their dams in good repair and will constantly maintain the dams as the water level increases in their pond. A family of beavers may build and maintain one or several dams in their territory.

•In cold areas, dam maintenance is critical. Dams must be able to hold enough water so the pond won’t freeze to the bottom, which would eliminate access to the winter food supply.

Food and feeding habitats

•Beavers eat the leaves, inner bark, and twigs of aspen, alder, cottonwood, willow and other deciduous trees. They also eat shrubs, ferns, aquatic plants, grasses, blackberries and agricultural crops.

•Most foraging is done within 165 feet of the water’s edge. In areas with few predators and a lean food supply, toppled trees and other signs of foraging may be found twice that distance from the den site.

•Foraging levels are most intense during late fall (earlier in cold winter areas of Oregon) as beavers prepare for winter.

•Fermentation by special intestinal microorganisms allows beavers to digest 30 percent of the cellulose they ingest from vegetation.

•When the surface of the water is frozen, beavers eat bark and stems from a food cache anchored to the bottom of the waterway for winter use. Food caches are seldom found where winters are comparatively mild, such as in the lowlands of western Oregon.