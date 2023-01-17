ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Greensville basketball takes double loss at Franklin

Jan. 13 was not a good night for Greensville County Eagles basketball, as both the girls’ and boys’ varsity squads took brutal losses to the Franklin Broncos on the road. The girls’ varsity squad were thoroughly outclassed for the first three quarters of their contest, falling 52-38 to Franklin in a game that wasn’t nearly as close as the score would indicate. The Broncos took swift and brutal revenge for the Eagles’ 48-34 victory over Franklin back on Dec. 5.
FRANKLIN, VA
Lake Gaston Ladies Club meets in Gasburg

On Tuesday morning, Jan. 17, 185 members of The Lake Gaston Ladies Club joined together for their monthly luncheon meeting at the Family Life Center at Pleasant Hill Christian Church in Gasburg. Vice President Valerie Ruch opened the meeting and welcomed new members and guests. Peter Holloway of Lakeland Cultural Arts Center sang God Bless America and led the ladies in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. Suzi Bumgarner (absent) and Mary Lou Cheney were wished a Happy 90th Birthday and Mary Lou was presented with a gift. Special anniversaries and January birthdays were announced, with Gayle Wright winning the monthly birthday surprise gift.
GASBURG, VA
Jackson-Feild Behavioral of Jarratt constantly evolving with the times

Jackson-Field Behavioral has been a part of the Emporia-Greensville community for 103 years under one name or another. The site provides treatment for children who have severe emotional disorders. It also provides the youth a home and an education through the Gwaltney School, founded in 1994. Shortly into the new...
EMPORIA, VA
Fannie Mae advances SCDHC Emporia Pathways affordable housing Project

WASHINGTON, DC – Fannie Mae (FNMA/OTCQB) recently announced the selection of five organizations to receive deliverable-based contracts under the Sustainable Communities Innovation Challenge, a nationwide competition to help advance racial equity in housing. The Southside Community Development & Housing Corporation, which includes Emporia, is one of the five. Through...
EMPORIA, VA
Greensville Volunteer Fire Department battles blaze

The Greensville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire call at 5:22 a.m. Wednesday on West End Blvd. When arriving on the scene, firefighters found a two-story single family dwelling fully engulfed. “Engine 31 arrived on scene and established there own water supply and stretched the 200’ 2 1/2...
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA

