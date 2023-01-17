Read full article on original website
Otisville, New York Bears Celebrate 28th Birthday at Wildlife Center
A group of bears is celebrating a birthday this week in the Hudson Valley. The Orphaned Wildlife Center in Otisville, New York is an organization that has been around for years and its mission is "to provide safety and nurturing to animals that are truly orphaned and prepare them to return to a life in the wild."
Hudson Valley Woman Killed By New York Man She Tagged In Father’s Day Post
A Hudson Valley woman was murdered by a man she tagged on a Father's Day Facebook post. A jury in Dutchess County found a Dutchess County man Guilty Of Murder. Rhinebeck, New York Man Found Guilty Of Killing Dutchess County Woman. This week, a jury found William H. Dicke of...
Schenectady woman wins grand prize in NYS photo contest
The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (State Parks) and Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) congratulates the winners of the 2022 Outdoor Photo Contest. The contest asked New Yorkers to capture the beauty of outdoor New York and its natural beauty.
Massive “Spaceship” in Saugerties, New York Explained
There's nothing like a good Hudson Valley mystery, and a recent question from a Saugerties, NY resident has the whole neighborhood talking. The deep history in our corner of New York State means that there's a question to be answered around nearly every corner. Just weeks ago, the truth behind mysterious markings near Fishkill, NY that looked like a mix between crop circles and Stonehenge was finally revealed to be relics of a long-closed resort from the 1970s. Something very different has people scratching their heads in Saugerties, NY.
Omme-God! Religious Controversy Surrounds CNY Brewed ‘Nirvana’ Beer
The owners of a Central New York brewery are reacting to those who object to the name of one of their best brews. The issue was highlighted in a New York Post article this week where some leaders of the Buddhist and Hindu religions said they took exception to use of the word 'Nirvana' - the name of a an IPA made by Cooperstown's Ommegang Brewery:
Latest Upstate NY Snow Predictions: Up To 8 in. For Some Areas Sunday
Another winter storm is heading to Upstate New York this weekend and potential snowfall totals are starting to come into focus. And this next storm is looking like it will bring more snow to most of the Capital Region. Like Thursday and Friday's winter storm, this one will bring a...
11 Hudson Valley Restaurants With Critical Health Code Violations
Over the past few months, 11 Hudson Valley restaurants received three or more critical health violations. Unsanitary kitchens, improper cooking practices and faulty equipment can all lead to a dangerous situation for restaurant patrons. The New York State Department of Health takes food contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness seriously. Because the public has a right to know how safe the food is that they're feeding their families, inspectors are sent on routine visits to restaurants, ensuring they're not putting customers in danger.
Is This Yours? New York Forest Rangers Find Ditched Jeep on State Land
Who hasn't had the urge to take your car or truck off-road and rip it through the mud. Heck, some of us don't even call it an urge. It's just another day in Upstate New York. It's all fun and games until two things happen. You get stuck or you break the law.
Popular Burger Chain Suddenly Closes Three Capital Region Locations
This one is surprising as this popular burger chain was a Capital Region favorite. And when visiting one of your favorite local restaurants the last thing you want to see is a sign that says "Due to economic and labor conditions, this restaurant is closed." We made such a huge effort during the pandemic to support our local businesses, and maybe now they need that support more than ever?
Famous Upstate NY Dog on Permanent Display at the Smithsonian
Did you know a famous pooch originally from Albany is on permanent display at America's most famous museum?. In 1888, a postal clerk at the Albany post office began letting his dog Owney accompany him to the workplace everyday. It's been said that Oweny was either attracted to the smell or texture of mailbags, and would often sleep on them.
NYSP: 6 Rensselaer County stores sell booze to minor
A half-dozen businesses in Rensselaer County were recently cited for selling alcohol to an underage buyer, according to police.
Only 1 New York State Town Makes List Of Most Mispronounced Towns In US
New York State is home to a treasure-trove of mispronounced cities and towns. However, only one town made the list of the most mispronounced in America. The website Best Life found out which small towns in the United States are total tongue twisters. Some how, and some way, it seems that only one New York town made the list. Honestly, it's probably one you wouldn't pick as your first choice either.
Car found in Dutchess County sparks investigation
A car found by Forest Rangers in the Village of Red Hook has sparked an investigation. Forest Rangers Russo and Sweeney found the car stuck in Tivoli Bays Wildlife Management Area.
Schenectady man arrested for cocaine sales in Saratoga
Saratoga County Sheriff's office arrested Bryan S. Pallone, 35 of Schenectady after an investigation into cocaine sales within Saratoga County. Pallone is currently incarcerated in Schenectady County jail.
Trooper injured during call for aggressive dog
A New York State Police trooper was injured after responding to a call for an aggressive dog in Amsterdam on Wednesday.
Guilderland restaurant closing after 11 years
Cafe Calabria at 1736 Western Avenue in Guilderland is closing after 11 years. The owners made the announcement in a Facebook post on January 10.
Mid-Hudson News Network
New Orange County Sheriff pulling seven investigators out of task forces
GOSHEN – Like many other police agencies, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is facing staffing shortages and the new sheriff told county lawmakers on Thursday that he is pulling seven investigators back to his agency. One of them will be taken out of the City of Newburgh, Sheriff...
Major Eyesore On Route 9 Being Demolished-What Will it Become?
If you drive along Route 9 in the Latham/Cohoes area chances are you have driven by this eyesore. It was an operating motel for quite some time, became apartments, and then it declined. Eventually, it was condemned. Now construction crews are tearing it down. Old Motel Being Demolished Making Room...
Johnstown man faces 20 years for drug distribution
A Johnstown man faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to distributing cocaine base in Schenectady.
Saugerties man arrested twice within 24 hours
A Saugerties man was arrested for the second time in less than 24 hours on Friday night. Richard Marinello, 33, now faces additional charges following his first arrest.
