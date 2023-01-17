ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catskill, NY

Massive “Spaceship” in Saugerties, New York Explained

There's nothing like a good Hudson Valley mystery, and a recent question from a Saugerties, NY resident has the whole neighborhood talking. The deep history in our corner of New York State means that there's a question to be answered around nearly every corner. Just weeks ago, the truth behind mysterious markings near Fishkill, NY that looked like a mix between crop circles and Stonehenge was finally revealed to be relics of a long-closed resort from the 1970s. Something very different has people scratching their heads in Saugerties, NY.
SAUGERTIES, NY
11 Hudson Valley Restaurants With Critical Health Code Violations

Over the past few months, 11 Hudson Valley restaurants received three or more critical health violations. Unsanitary kitchens, improper cooking practices and faulty equipment can all lead to a dangerous situation for restaurant patrons. The New York State Department of Health takes food contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness seriously. Because the public has a right to know how safe the food is that they're feeding their families, inspectors are sent on routine visits to restaurants, ensuring they're not putting customers in danger.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Popular Burger Chain Suddenly Closes Three Capital Region Locations

This one is surprising as this popular burger chain was a Capital Region favorite. And when visiting one of your favorite local restaurants the last thing you want to see is a sign that says "Due to economic and labor conditions, this restaurant is closed." We made such a huge effort during the pandemic to support our local businesses, and maybe now they need that support more than ever?
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Famous Upstate NY Dog on Permanent Display at the Smithsonian

Did you know a famous pooch originally from Albany is on permanent display at America's most famous museum?. In 1888, a postal clerk at the Albany post office began letting his dog Owney accompany him to the workplace everyday. It's been said that Oweny was either attracted to the smell or texture of mailbags, and would often sleep on them.
ALBANY, NY
Only 1 New York State Town Makes List Of Most Mispronounced Towns In US

New York State is home to a treasure-trove of mispronounced cities and towns. However, only one town made the list of the most mispronounced in America. The website Best Life found out which small towns in the United States are total tongue twisters. Some how, and some way, it seems that only one New York town made the list. Honestly, it's probably one you wouldn't pick as your first choice either.
SCHENECTADY, NY
Major Eyesore On Route 9 Being Demolished-What Will it Become?

If you drive along Route 9 in the Latham/Cohoes area chances are you have driven by this eyesore. It was an operating motel for quite some time, became apartments, and then it declined. Eventually, it was condemned. Now construction crews are tearing it down. Old Motel Being Demolished Making Room...
COLONIE, NY
Marcy, NY
