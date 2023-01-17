Read full article on original website
The Daily Collegian
Penn State Harrisburg professors awarded News Literacy Grants
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. – Four Penn State Harrisburg professors have been awarded grants for projects related to news literacy as part of a pilot program through Penn State’s Bellisario College of Communications. The Bellisario College's News Literacy Initiative is sponsoring a Commonwealth Campus grant with Penn State Harrisburg as...
The Daily Collegian
Kissinger to leave role at College of Medicine
HERSHEY, Pa. — Dean Kevin Black announced that Kurt Kissinger plans to leave his role as associate vice president for finance and business/controller of Penn State College of Medicine, effective Feb. 3. Kissinger began his role as associate vice president in April 2021 after filling it on an interim...
The Daily Collegian
Penn State Health names Armstrong VP, physician leader for orthopedic services
HERSHEY, Pa. — Penn State Health has named Dr. April Armstrong to the position of vice president for orthopedic services for Penn State Health Medical Group. Armstrong will oversee orthopedic services across the Medical Group, in addition to maintaining her current responsibilities as C. McCollister Evarts Professor and Chair of the Department of Orthopedics and Rehabilitation for Penn State College of Medicine and the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.
The Daily Collegian
Penn State Health recognizes achievements of faculty, staff and students
HERSHEY, Pa. — Penn State Health and Penn State College of Medicine have compiled the following list of appointments and awards to showcase accolades for faculty, staff and students. This list includes achievements from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, 2022. Photos may be available upon request. APPOINTMENTS. Sturgeon named...
The Daily Collegian
Penn State Berks awards students, faculty and staff during MLK Jr. banquet
WYOMISSING, Pa. — Penn State Berks hosted its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Awards Banquet on Tuesday, Jan. 17, in the Perkins Student Center Multipurpose Room. This year’s theme was “Together, We Can Be the Dream.”. The event began with the singing of the Black National...
Gettysburg man credits miraculous recovery to care, prayer, and blood received
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — You’d never know by looking at him, but Lanny Winters nearly died this past July. "I felt funny and I had a bit of chest pain, but I just thought it was from the heat," said Winters. His wife, a former nurse, drove him to...
Gurt dedicating career to ‘second home’ in Hershey
After unexpectedly losing her husband to a heart attack at 39, Gertrude Gurt was left with a near impossible task. How could she provide care to her eight children in a single-income household? Through a referral from a friend, Gertrude made the incredibly difficult choice to send her youngest, Pete, and his brothers from their Morrell Park home to Milton Hershey School. It was, without doubt, the right thing to do for their family.
The Daily Collegian
Faculty member celebrates 30th anniversary of his book
YORK, Pa. — “If we don’t stay current in our areas, it is a disservice to the students whom we serve,” Director of Academic Affairs Robert Farrell said when reflecting on the 30th anniversary and the newest edition of his book, “RNA Methodologies." Farrell’s journey...
Another rehabilitation hospital planned for Cumberland County
Not just one rehabilitation hospital is coming to Cumberland Technology Park in Hampden Township. A second rehabilitation hospital is also coming to an area that already includes UPMC West Shore and Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center, off Wertzville Road. Pam Health is planning to build a 42-bed post-acute medical...
The Daily Collegian
Dwennimmen African Dance Community to perform Feb. 2
YORK, Pa. — In celebration of Black History Month, The Dwennimmen African Dance Community will take to the stage at the Pullo Family Performing Arts Center (The Pullo Center) at Penn State York for a performance on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. Tickets are not required for this event that is free and open to the public.
abc27.com
Mifflin County Regional Police add mental health responder
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, the Mifflin County Regional Police Department (MCRPD) announced the addition of a civilian mental health co-responder. Starting this week, the specially trained co-responder will assist MCRPD officers on calls that involve people having mental health...
Central Pa. communications company names new president
Shiremanstown-based Martin Communications has a new president. Barbara Martin was named president of the 11-person firm, following the retirement of the company’s founder, Thomas Martin. The company was founded by Thomas Martin in 1993. Barbara Martin joined Martin Communications in 2001 as an administrative assistant. In the subsequent years,...
WGAL
Inaugural celebration took place at Rock Lititz
LITITZ, Pa. — After the pomp and circumstance of the inauguration of Gov. Josh Shapiro, the party started. The inaugural celebration kicked off at Rock Lititz in Lancaster County. No video cameras were allowed inside, but News 8's Meredith Jorgensen was able to take some photos before guests arrived....
In his first executive order, Shapiro removes degree requirement for thousands of state jobs
Shapiro said the order applies to 92% of commonwealth jobs, estimating that roughly 65,000 positions in the state will be open to Pennsylvanians regardless of whether they hold a college degree. The post In his first executive order, Shapiro removes degree requirement for thousands of state jobs appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
abc27.com
New AutoZone coming to Lancaster County
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A new AutoZone is currently under construction in Elizabethtown. The new 6,816 square foot AutoZone is going to be located on 1235 S. Market St. – down the road from Giant, according to a recent listing by Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate. Currently, the...
Here Are The Top 4 Restaurants in Harrisburg, According to Yelp
Harrisburg is a fun place to visit for day trips. There's plenty of food to try, historic places to see, and plenty of things to do. Today, it's all about the food, and here are the top 4 restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Yelp:
fox29.com
Neighbors shaken by death of missing Pennsylvania mom Jennifer Brown: 'We're numb'
Neighbors of once-missing Montgomery County mom Jennifer Brown described her as 'happy' and loyal to her two sons. Brown's body was found partially buried behind a warehouse in Royersford, a short distance away from where she lived and was last seen two weeks earlier.
WGAL
Pennsylvania gubernatorial inauguration: Here's who attended
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro invited a variety of people to his inauguration on Tuesday. Those guests included victims of violence and sex abuse, small business owners and the widows of two Pennsylvania State Police troopers who died in the line of duty. They sat on the...
Cumberland County woman opens One80 Ministries to bring community together | Jefferson Awards
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Julia Johnson started ministry work eight years ago out of her own home. She had one goal in mind, giving back. "My husband has been in recovery for 11 years, but before that the addiction robbed us of life. We were breathing, but not living," she said. "There has been homelessness for both of us at some point. [Then] there were people that when I was ready to be better [who] were willing to give me that shot. I feel like we are giving back and doing to others what was done for us."
Mr. Sticky’s announces opening date for Cumberland County store
The countdown is on for Mr. Sticky’s arrival in the Harrisburg area. On March 3, one of the sticky bun shops will open at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township in the Hampden Centre next to Mellow Mink Brewing. Philip Stuck, a longtime Mr. Sticky’s customer, is responsible for...
