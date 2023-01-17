ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

local21news.com

Man accused of robbing cab driver at gunpoint in Berks County

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities arrested a man who they believe held up a cab driver using a gun. According to Spring Township Police Department, 38-year-old Tony Chavarria-Mora had entered a cab near Revere Boulevard and Lancaster Pike at around 3:34 a.m. on Dec. 16. While in the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Multiple cars broken into at dog park in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are advising many to keep their belongings out of sight and their cars locked after two cars were broken into on Friday night. According to Upper Allen Police, the thefts happened at the Upper Allen Dog Park on 321 Gettysburg Pike between 5 p.m. and 5:25 p.m.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Rioters convicted for 2020 protests at Lancaster City Police station

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Two people have been convicted after taking part in a massive riot, following the Ricardo Munoz protests from Sept. 13 back in 20220. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, 31-year-old Lee Wise and 23-year-old Taylor Enterline were convicted for their role in the riot.
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

Cows on the run from police after escaping farm in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Yes, that photo you're seeing is real. York County Regional Police Department say that on Jan. 17 at around 12:25 a.m., numerous cows had escaped from a pasture. Roaming the 300 block of Chestnut St., authorities say the cows were eventually located and escorted...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

PSP on the lookout for Franklin Co. truck thieves

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — According to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers (PCS), state police are searching for two men alleged to have stolen a truck from a dealership parking lot in Guilford Township. PCS says the incident happened at the Fitzgerald Toyota on Lincoln Way East. The two men...
GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, PA
local21news.com

Police seek information on missing York County teen

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in York County say a 14-year-old from Spring Grove Borough has been missing since January 16. According to the York County Regional Police Department, Joseph Harrell III was last seen in the Baltimore, Maryland area. Police say he is described as being six...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

FIRE organization sues Dauphin County Parks & Recreation

HARRISBURG, Pa — The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression is suing Dauphin County Parks and Recreation over censorship concerns. In June of 2022, two residents went to Fort Hunter Park to collect petition signatures. They were then told by officials from Dauphin County Parks and Recreation that Dauphin...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Video goes viral after person pays Lititz parking ticket with 150 dimes

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Lititz Borough Police got quite the surprise one morning after they received a very weighty envelope with 13 stamps on it. In a video that has now gone viral at 130,000 views, police had fun with the odd payment received on Jan. 11, breaking down exactly how much the total delivery cost.
LITITZ, PA
local21news.com

Coroner called to the scene of a multi-car crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Dispatch reports say the coroner has been called to the scene of a multi-vehicle accident in Conewago Twp. York County 911 says the incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. this afternoon on Bull Rd. near Witherbee Rd. and Graffius Rd. Reports say there is...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

16-year-old girl missing since January 15 in Dauphin County, police say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 16-year-old teenager who recently went missing. According to Susquehanna Township Police Department, A'layaisha Bartow has been missing since Jan. 15. Officials say Bartow was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and red and black...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

House fire displaces two adults and one child in Hershey

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Two adults and one child has been displaced after a house fire in Hershey Thursday night, and there are also reports of one injury according to an official with the Hershey Volunteer Fire Department. The fire broke out at a home on the 600...
HERSHEY, PA

