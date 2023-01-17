Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man accused of robbing cab driver at gunpoint in Berks County
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities arrested a man who they believe held up a cab driver using a gun. According to Spring Township Police Department, 38-year-old Tony Chavarria-Mora had entered a cab near Revere Boulevard and Lancaster Pike at around 3:34 a.m. on Dec. 16. While in the...
Four allegedly spray doe urine on woman in Walmart parking lot in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have arrested four individuals who they say sprayed urine on a woman as they drove by her in a Walmart parking lot. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Gettysburg, the incident happened on Jan. 8 at 6:26 p.m. at a Walmart on 1270 York Rd.
Man wanted after alleged phone theft leads to discovery of gun and crack cocaine: police
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say a man is wanted after the alleged theft of a phone led to the discovery of a gun and crack. According to the Manheim Township Police, a person reported the theft of a phone from their home to police on January 12.
Multiple cars broken into at dog park in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are advising many to keep their belongings out of sight and their cars locked after two cars were broken into on Friday night. According to Upper Allen Police, the thefts happened at the Upper Allen Dog Park on 321 Gettysburg Pike between 5 p.m. and 5:25 p.m.
Three armed and dangerous teens still on the loose after second shooting in Lancaster
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are looking for three men who are allegedly connected to a shooting that occurred on the 500 block of Pershing Ave. early Thursday morning. This is now the second shooting that the three will be tied to, after allegedly being involved in a...
Rioters convicted for 2020 protests at Lancaster City Police station
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Two people have been convicted after taking part in a massive riot, following the Ricardo Munoz protests from Sept. 13 back in 20220. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, 31-year-old Lee Wise and 23-year-old Taylor Enterline were convicted for their role in the riot.
Cows on the run from police after escaping farm in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Yes, that photo you're seeing is real. York County Regional Police Department say that on Jan. 17 at around 12:25 a.m., numerous cows had escaped from a pasture. Roaming the 300 block of Chestnut St., authorities say the cows were eventually located and escorted...
Man accused of faking heart attack to get TV's in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officers are searching for a pair of thieves who allegedly created quite the elaborate scheme to steal two televisions from a BJ's. According to Lower Allen Township Police Department, the theft happened on Jan. 15 at around 6 p.m. at the retail store. Officials...
PSP on the lookout for Franklin Co. truck thieves
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — According to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers (PCS), state police are searching for two men alleged to have stolen a truck from a dealership parking lot in Guilford Township. PCS says the incident happened at the Fitzgerald Toyota on Lincoln Way East. The two men...
Police seek information on missing York County teen
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in York County say a 14-year-old from Spring Grove Borough has been missing since January 16. According to the York County Regional Police Department, Joseph Harrell III was last seen in the Baltimore, Maryland area. Police say he is described as being six...
One dead after car rolls over in Dollar General parking lot, York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One man is dead following a crash at a Dollar General parking lot, after a driver lost control of the car Saturday afternoon. According to the York County Coroner's office, the driver made a sudden turn into a Dollar General parking lot on the 3400 block of Bull Rd.
Harrisburg gun violence victim shares her story and why she's pushing for change
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Gun violence. It can rip away loved ones in a heartbeat. But what about shooting survivors? CBS 21’s Hallie Jacobs spoke with a Harrisburg woman who survived a gunshot about her push for change. October 2, 2021. It's a day one Harrisburg resident...
Rt. 15 now opened after trailer and pickup collide, causing injuries
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | According to 511 PA, all lanes of Rt. 15 have now been opened. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Police say they are currently working to pull a trailer out of a ditch after it slammed into a pickup truck and veered off the road.
FIRE organization sues Dauphin County Parks & Recreation
HARRISBURG, Pa — The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression is suing Dauphin County Parks and Recreation over censorship concerns. In June of 2022, two residents went to Fort Hunter Park to collect petition signatures. They were then told by officials from Dauphin County Parks and Recreation that Dauphin...
Video goes viral after person pays Lititz parking ticket with 150 dimes
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Lititz Borough Police got quite the surprise one morning after they received a very weighty envelope with 13 stamps on it. In a video that has now gone viral at 130,000 views, police had fun with the odd payment received on Jan. 11, breaking down exactly how much the total delivery cost.
Coroner called to the scene of a multi-car crash in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Dispatch reports say the coroner has been called to the scene of a multi-vehicle accident in Conewago Twp. York County 911 says the incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. this afternoon on Bull Rd. near Witherbee Rd. and Graffius Rd. Reports say there is...
16-year-old girl missing since January 15 in Dauphin County, police say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 16-year-old teenager who recently went missing. According to Susquehanna Township Police Department, A'layaisha Bartow has been missing since Jan. 15. Officials say Bartow was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and red and black...
Dory the dog fighting for her life after being rescued from York County house fire
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One beloved dog is in recovery after being rescued from a burning home by family and fire crews on Friday. Officials say the fire happened at the Denmyer-Prenger's residence on the 100 block of Switchpoint Dr. at around 10:44 a.m. Fire teams say that...
House fire displaces two adults and one child in Hershey
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Two adults and one child has been displaced after a house fire in Hershey Thursday night, and there are also reports of one injury according to an official with the Hershey Volunteer Fire Department. The fire broke out at a home on the 600...
Man captures video of beautiful sunrise rainbow combo in Central PA skies
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — What a combo! This shot of a beautiful sunrise and rainbow in Central PA was taken at just the right time!. The man behind the camera, Jeremy Johnston, was able to get the crisp orange sun rising right as a rainbow formed in the sky, early on Tuesday morning.
