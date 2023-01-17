ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Man found dead in Middleburg home, Clay County Sheriff’s Office says

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — A man was found in a Middleburg home on Thursday morning, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said. Just after 6 a.m., 911 dispatchers received a call from the man’s wife, who said he made suicidal threats on Wednesday night after an argument. She also reported she saw her husband getting his shotgun on their home surveillance camera.
MIDDLEBURG, FL
Action News Jax

Charles E. Bennett Elementary lockdown lifted after false alarm

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Charles E. Bennett Elementary resumed normal functions after it was temporarily locked down Friday morning. According to Green Cove Springs Police Department, the school was locked down as a precaution after gunshots were reported in the woods to the west of the school. However, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Clay District School Police quickly verified that it was a false alarm, and the school resumed regular activities.
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL
flaglerlive.com

Four Arrested in Drug Raid At Rivera Lane House in Palm Coast

On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and SWAT Team executed a narcotics-related search warrant at 10 Rivera Lane in Palm Coast. This search warrant stemmed from a previous undercover operation conducted by SIU. During the execution of the search warrant,...
PALM COAST, FL
Action News Jax

JSO looking for a suspect in attempted robbery in the Sans Souci area

Jacksonville FL — Jacksonville Police need your help finding an attempted robbery suspect from an incident in the San Souci area from back in December. On Thursday, JSO released photos of the suspect from the incident on December 29th near Beach Boulevard and Spring Glen Road. Police say the man entered the business through a drive-through window and demanded money from the employees. JSO says after trying to get into the cash register the suspect took off out of the window and left the area on foot.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Navy veteran, wife arrested in Jacksonville after Alabama child's skeletal remains identified

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A couple was arrested in Jacksonville on Tuesday after the skeletal remains of a baby were found in Alabama, over 10 years ago. On Jan. 28, 2012, police officers in Opelika, Alabama responded to a trailer park after receiving reports of skeletal remains. Investigators found a skull in the yard of the residence but the majority of bones were found near the woods. While they searched, officials found a pink children's shirt and a small bundle of curly hair.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Waycross man killed in single-vehicle crash with utility pole: FHP

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A Waycross man was killed after colliding with a utility pole on Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP report said the 53-year-old man was driving a Ford Escape around 7 p.m. when — for unknown reasons — the SUV veered off the road and crashed into the utility pole on US Highway 1 near Kara Drive, just north of Hilliard.
WAYCROSS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy