Jacksonville FL — Jacksonville Police need your help finding an attempted robbery suspect from an incident in the San Souci area from back in December. On Thursday, JSO released photos of the suspect from the incident on December 29th near Beach Boulevard and Spring Glen Road. Police say the man entered the business through a drive-through window and demanded money from the employees. JSO says after trying to get into the cash register the suspect took off out of the window and left the area on foot.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO