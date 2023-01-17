Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue captain facing domestic battery charge in Clay CountyZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Fugitive Friday: Up to $3,000 cash reward for tip leading to arrest of Jacksonville manZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
During the Chiefs-Jaguars playoff game, an NFL official has a hot mic momentkosen khanKansas City, MO
BBQ & Bacon Fest returns to Clay County FairgroundsZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
Crash in Nassau County causes nearly 100 gallons of fuel to spill onto road: FHP
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A crash in Nassau County closed down the northbound lanes of US 301 after gallons of fuel spilled out on the road Sunday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP report said shortly before noon, troopers were responding to a crash on US 301...
WCJB
Section of a highway is covered in gas after a crash in Nassau County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Clean-up crews in Nassau County are working to clear a section of highway that was covered in gas after a crash Sunday morning. At the intersection of US 301 and Thomas Trails Road, a tractor-trailer leaked about 100 gallons of diesel fuel on the northbound lanes.
Action News Jax
Safety concerns rise after a group of motorcyclists are accused of driving dangerously on Beach Blvd
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — There’s growing concern in a Southside neighborhood after a group of motorcyclists are accused of driving dangerously and causing traffic delays on Beach Boulevard. One neighbor told Action News Jax that something needs to be done before a tragedy occurs. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
News4Jax.com
JSO releases name of man shot, killed by police after officer was grazed by bullet
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office identified 39-year-old Leon Burroughs as the man shot and killed by police after an officer was grazed by a bullet Friday night following a burglary investigation, according to JSO. According to Waters, police were called around 5:30 p.m. in regard to...
JSO says teen located safe after reportedly getting pulled into van on the Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says all people involved in this incident have been located and identified. If any additional updates become available First Coast News will post them here. "All parties involved in the below incident have been identified and located safe," tweeted JSO. "This...
Man dead, officer injured following shooting in Northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead, and an officer is injured following an officer-involved shooting in Northwest Jacksonville Friday. Sheriff TK Waters said during a news conference a police officer was grazed by a bullet on the left side of his face and is expected to be OK.
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue captain facing domestic battery charge in Clay County
A Jacksonville Fire and Rescue captain is facing charges of domestic battery in Clay County after he was arrested New Year’s Eve for shoving and knocking a female victim unconscious, deputies said.
News4Jax.com
Officer investigating burglary grazed by bullet; suspect fatally shot, Jacksonville sheriff says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Units with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were investigating a residential burglary Friday night, when a man inside a car — identified as suspect vehicle — fired a shot that grazed an officer’s face, and police returned fire, killing that man, Sheriff T.K. Waters said.
News4Jax.com
JSO releases name of man killed in police shooting that led to narcotics arrest
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has identified Eric Nathaniel Thornton, 37, as the man killed by police during a narcotics investigation earlier this week. According to Mark Romano, chief of investigations with the Sheriff’s Office, detectives were watching someone they said is a known drug dealer,...
Action News Jax
Jacksonville police: Man dead, woman injured in shooting on Emerson Street
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting on Emerson Street near St. Augustine Road. The man, who police say is in his mid-30s, was found dead inside of a business when officers arrived. The woman, believed to be in her mid-20s, was taken to the hospital.
News4Jax.com
Right before JSO killed a robbery suspect, an officer turned off his bodycam because of a ‘bright blinking light.’ Does that violate policy?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s pledge to be more transparent under Sheriff T.K. Waters is being challenged by a mother who still wants answers following her son’s death. Saturday will mark three years since Reginald Boston was shot and killed by JSO officers in...
News4Jax.com
Video: Man crashes during high-speed chase after stealing pizza delivery driver’s car, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX I-TEAM uncovered new information Thursday about a man accused of carjacking a pizza delivery driver and leading police on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash with a police cruiser last week. Dashboard camera footage obtained by News4JAX captured the pursuit Jan. 11...
Action News Jax
Man found dead in Middleburg home, Clay County Sheriff’s Office says
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — A man was found in a Middleburg home on Thursday morning, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said. Just after 6 a.m., 911 dispatchers received a call from the man’s wife, who said he made suicidal threats on Wednesday night after an argument. She also reported she saw her husband getting his shotgun on their home surveillance camera.
Action News Jax
Charles E. Bennett Elementary lockdown lifted after false alarm
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Charles E. Bennett Elementary resumed normal functions after it was temporarily locked down Friday morning. According to Green Cove Springs Police Department, the school was locked down as a precaution after gunshots were reported in the woods to the west of the school. However, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Clay District School Police quickly verified that it was a false alarm, and the school resumed regular activities.
flaglerlive.com
Four Arrested in Drug Raid At Rivera Lane House in Palm Coast
On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and SWAT Team executed a narcotics-related search warrant at 10 Rivera Lane in Palm Coast. This search warrant stemmed from a previous undercover operation conducted by SIU. During the execution of the search warrant,...
JSO: Man expected to be OK after shooting near Harborview area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting in the Harborview area Tuesday night. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office around 5:50 p.m., officers responded to the 9300 block of Norfolk Boulevard in reference to gunfire. Police say as they approached the area, they saw a...
Action News Jax
JSO looking for a suspect in attempted robbery in the Sans Souci area
Jacksonville FL — Jacksonville Police need your help finding an attempted robbery suspect from an incident in the San Souci area from back in December. On Thursday, JSO released photos of the suspect from the incident on December 29th near Beach Boulevard and Spring Glen Road. Police say the man entered the business through a drive-through window and demanded money from the employees. JSO says after trying to get into the cash register the suspect took off out of the window and left the area on foot.
News4Jax.com
Association board decides not to press charges against teens caught on video vandalizing San Jose clubhouse
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The San Jose Athletic Association Board is not pressing charges against two teens who were caught on camera vandalizing a clubhouse in Baker Skinner Park. News4JAX obtained a video Tuesday that appeared to show two young teens using golf clubs to vandalize the clubhouse, causing damage...
Navy veteran, wife arrested in Jacksonville after Alabama child's skeletal remains identified
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A couple was arrested in Jacksonville on Tuesday after the skeletal remains of a baby were found in Alabama, over 10 years ago. On Jan. 28, 2012, police officers in Opelika, Alabama responded to a trailer park after receiving reports of skeletal remains. Investigators found a skull in the yard of the residence but the majority of bones were found near the woods. While they searched, officials found a pink children's shirt and a small bundle of curly hair.
News4Jax.com
Waycross man killed in single-vehicle crash with utility pole: FHP
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A Waycross man was killed after colliding with a utility pole on Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP report said the 53-year-old man was driving a Ford Escape around 7 p.m. when — for unknown reasons — the SUV veered off the road and crashed into the utility pole on US Highway 1 near Kara Drive, just north of Hilliard.
Comments / 1