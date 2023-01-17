ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Musical 'Chicago' opens Tuesday at CIBC Theatre

"Chicago the Musical' is shimmy and shaking it back onto the stage, in the city where it all began!

The beloved show opens Tuesday night at the CIBC Theater.

Christina Wells plays Matron "Mama" Morton in the 25th anniversary tour and she joined ABC7 Tuesday to talk about the show.

Wells was a nurse who tried out for a reality singing competition and is now part of Broadway in Chicago. As a single mother of two sons, Wells also shared her advice to others.

"Chicago" is in town through January 29. Tickets start at $26.50.

For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com ..

