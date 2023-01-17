Read full article on original website
The Billioniare Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Iowa?
Harry Stine is an American businessman and billionaire from Iowa, who is the founder and CEO of Stine Seed Company, one of the largest seed companies in the world. He is also known for his philanthropy and his passion for agriculture research.
Iowa’s organ and tissue donations see significant rise
Statewide Iowa — Whenever a person’s life is lost, there’s an opportunity for lives to be saved — if that person was a registered organ and tissue donor. Heather Butterfield, spokeswoman for the Iowa Donor Network, says their final figures are in for 2022, during which she says many hundreds of lives were transformed by generous gifts from donors.
Top Republican In Iowa House Says Votes Are There For Governor’s School Choice Bill
Des Moines, Iowa — House Speaker Pat Grassley says Republicans are having productive conversations and he’s predicting the governor’s school choice bill has the votes to pass the Iowa House. Governor Kim Reynolds has proposed less expansive plans in the past two years, but each failed to...
Thousands Expected At Iowa Great Lakes Next Weekend
Dickinson County, Iowa — Thousands of people are expected to descend upon the Iowa Great Lakes region next weekend for the 43rd Annual University of Okoboji Winter Games. Festivities get underway Thursday with a few evening activities. Friday’s activities will include the Winter Games Kite Festival, the Indoor Pickleball Tournament, Axe Throwing and Musical Entertainment.
Number Of Firearms Found At Iowa Airport Checkpoints Is Up
Statewide Iowa — A spokesperson for the TSA says the number of firearms found at Iowa airport security checkpoints was up in 2022. TSA spokesperson, Jessica Mayle says 22 firearms were found in Iowa, compared to 14 in 2021. Fifteen firearms were found at the Des Moines Airport, up...
January 18-19 snowfall totals in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Slushy snow fell across eastern Iowa Wednesday night into Thursday. Here's a list of the snowfall totals reported across the area:
Combine sales up in 2022 while tractor sales decline
IARN — The number of combines sold went up while the number of tractors sold declined in 2022. Curt Blades, AEM senior vice president – industry sectors and product leadership, says the decline largely reflects the robust sales in 2020 and 2021. Fore more on this story visit...
Sioux Falls Man Who Led Officers On Three-State Pursuit To Face Charges In Iowa
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A man who led authorities on a pursuit that entered three states will soon face a felony charge in Iowa. The pursuit started in Canton, South Dakota traveled through Lyon County, into Rock County, Minnesota, and back into South Dakota, back in May 2022. Lincoln...
Iowa National Guard’s adjutant general to retire March 1
Des Moines, Iowa — The Iowa National Guard’s adjutant general is retiring on March 1st. Major General Benjamin Corell has been in the National Guard for 37 years. Corell grew up on a farm near Strawberry Point. His wife saw an ad for the Iowa National Guard in the newspaper and Corell joined a unit based in Oelwein in 1986. In 2017, Corell assumed command of the famed “Red Bulls” in the 34th Infantry Division. Governor Reynolds appointed him to lead the Iowa National Guard in August of 2017 and she will name his replacement. Reynolds announced his retirement earlier this week.
List of inductees named for Iowa’s Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame
Arnolds Park, Iowa — This year’s inductees into the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association Hall of Fame are being announced. Association president Ralph Kluseman says this year’s crop of honorees is nothing short of outstanding. Since the organization was incorporated in 1997, more than 500...
Latest Girls Basketball Rankings 1/20/23
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Thursday, January 19, 2023. Dropped Out: Atlantic (14) Dropped Out: Glenwood (14) Dropped Out: Des Moines North (12)
