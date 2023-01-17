Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clanton Advertiser
Maplesville earns in-county win over Thorsby
Maplesville High School’s varsity boy’s basketball team outlasted Thorsby High School 36-31 in an in-county matchup on Jan. 19. The Red Devils avenged their 71-44 loss to Thorsby on Dec. 2, Maplesville’s first game of the season. “They turned it on last night. They are getting a...
Clanton Advertiser
Thorsby uses big third quarter to down Maplesville
Thorsby and Maplesville high school’s varsity girl’s basketball teams stepped out of area play on Jan. 19 for an in-county clash that saw Thorsby power to a 53-27 win. The Rebels were led by Makinley Turner who posted 24 points. The game was highly contested throughout the first...
Clanton Advertiser
Jemison’s Lowery signs with Southern Union for volleyball
Every high school athlete strives to be the best versions of themselves as possible on the field of competition. Jemison High School’s Jaclyn Lowery took that to another level and parlayed that drive into signing a letter of intent to play college volleyball at Southern Union State Community College.
Clanton Advertiser
Clanton Fire Department
These incidents are from Jan. 8-14. Altered Mental Status: 100 Block 14th Street South. Motor Vehicle Accident: 700 Block 7th Street South. Motor Vehicle Accident: I65 206 Mile Marker South Bound. Assist with Storm Recovery: Autauga County. General Illness: 1100 Block Duren Road. Police Matter: 2100 Block Holiday Inn Drive.
