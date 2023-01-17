ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

More than 400 people marched to a now-closed abortion clinic near the University of Tennessee on Sunday. Don’t throw that away! Donate trees to animals at Zoo Knoxville. Anyone can donate branches, twigs and tender shoots to animals at Zoo Knoxville. Small plane emergency landing on I-40 East. Updated:...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

DA: Man found guilty of multiple charges after killing ex-girlfriend's boyfriend on New Year's Eve

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 28-year-old man shot and killed his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend at a New Year's Eve gathering, according to District Attorney Charme Allen. Dtearius Southern was convicted of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, tampering with evidence and unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted drug felon on Friday, Jan. 20, the DA said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

McMinn County man charged for contributing to overdose death, TBI says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A McMinn County man was indicted Tuesday after police said he contributed to an overdose death in 2021, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. In April 2021, officials said that TBI agents began investigating after finding Jacob Aaron Crisp, 20, unresponsive from a suspected drug...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

BCSO: Two men charged with assault after fight on Monday, one charged with assault on first responder

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said two men were arrested after a fight at a Louisville Road home on Monday. According to a police report, Trenton Ford and David Verrico were in an argument that escalated into a fight on Monday. They said at one point, Ford grabbed a large ceramic bowl and hit Verrico on the head with it.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WATE

Crews worked hours after 2 vehicles crash on I-40

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A car and a semi tractor-trailer were involved in a crash on I-40 in West Knoxville Sunday afternoon, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland. Erland said the car reportedly hydroplaned while driving on the interstate and hit a semi tractor-trailer on I-40 East at Cedar Bluff Road. According to […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Deadly North Knoxville shooting update

Police are searching for the suspect in the Toyota Camry. The vehicle was reported to have light-colored rims, a missing door handle and damage, with mud, on the front end and driver’s side. Deadly North Knoxville shooting update. Police are searching for the suspect in the Toyota Camry. The...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Families seeking justice for Knoxville double homicide victims 2 years later

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 2021 double homicide investigation continues in Knoxville and anyone with information leading to an arrest could earn $5,000. Loved ones gathered Wednesday night outside the old Mag Lounge along E. Magnolia Avenue to remember Marquis Nolan and Jonah Caldwell who were killed in a shooting two years ago on the day at the property.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Missing in Knoxville: How KPD is working to find teens

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the United States every year 600,000 people are declared missing, according to The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, NamUS, a database that has a list of every single missing person in the entire United States. More than 4,000 unidentified bodies are discovered each year...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

One van can change two children’s lives in Anderson County

Oak Ridge personnel will be doing maintenance work on the city’s public warning siren system throughout the week of Jan. 23, 2023. The Tennessee Department of Correction has fired its top attorney and another employee following a scathing independent report on failures within the state’s lethal injection system.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
knoxvilledailysun.com

One dead, two charged following E. Magnolia Avenue crash

KNOXVILLE -- At around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on E. Magnolia Avenue near Milligan Street. The crash involved an orange Dodge Charger, a red Dodge Charger and a white Ford Explorer. The driver of the white Ford Explorer...
KNOXVILLE, TN
thebig1063.com

UPDATE: MISSING BELL COUNTY WOMAN FOUND SAFE

Update: As of 3:10am Saturday morning, January 21, 2023, Savannah Sanchez was located by Bell county Deputy Austin Poindexter and is safe. 25-year-old Savannah Sanchez of Bell County was last seen leaving Ferndale Apartments just off of Highway 25E, possibly traveling to Four Mile or into Knox County in a 2010 black Ford Fuson, KY plate BZF187.
BELL COUNTY, KY

