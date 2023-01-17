Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKnoxville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in TennesseeDiana RusTennessee State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KnoxvilleTed RiversKnoxville, TN
Related
JCSO: Suspect charged, arrested following manhunt in Jefferson Co.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect following a manhunt in Strawberry Plains on Saturday, according to a Facebook post from JCSO. Deputies were dispatched to Davis Road on a report of an assault that resulted from a "domestic disturbance," JCSO said. When they...
wvlt.tv
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen
More than 400 people marched to a now-closed abortion clinic near the University of Tennessee on Sunday. Don’t throw that away! Donate trees to animals at Zoo Knoxville. Anyone can donate branches, twigs and tender shoots to animals at Zoo Knoxville. Small plane emergency landing on I-40 East. Updated:...
DA: Man found guilty of multiple charges after killing ex-girlfriend's boyfriend on New Year's Eve
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 28-year-old man shot and killed his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend at a New Year's Eve gathering, according to District Attorney Charme Allen. Dtearius Southern was convicted of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, tampering with evidence and unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted drug felon on Friday, Jan. 20, the DA said.
Knoxville man convicted after killing ex’s new boyfriend
Dtearius Carvell Southern, 28, was found guilty of Second Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment with a Deadly Weapon, Tampering with Evidence, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Drug Felon.
Man charged with murder after shooting in Talbott community
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting in the Talbott community Thursday morning and a suspect is in custody.
DA: Man pleads guilty to second-degree murder of Lenoir City man in 2019 shooting
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The District Attorney General said a man charged in the 2019 shooting death of a Lenoir City man was convicted of second-degree murder. They said Thursday that John Duwayne Dixon pled guilty to the second-degree murder of Christopher Watson. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison.
Loudon Co. man sentenced to 23 years for killing man during a confrontation
A Loudon County man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to killing another man during a confrontation, according to the 9th District Attorney Russell Johnson.
wvlt.tv
McMinn County man charged for contributing to overdose death, TBI says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A McMinn County man was indicted Tuesday after police said he contributed to an overdose death in 2021, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. In April 2021, officials said that TBI agents began investigating after finding Jacob Aaron Crisp, 20, unresponsive from a suspected drug...
BCSO: Two men charged with assault after fight on Monday, one charged with assault on first responder
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said two men were arrested after a fight at a Louisville Road home on Monday. According to a police report, Trenton Ford and David Verrico were in an argument that escalated into a fight on Monday. They said at one point, Ford grabbed a large ceramic bowl and hit Verrico on the head with it.
Crews worked hours after 2 vehicles crash on I-40
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A car and a semi tractor-trailer were involved in a crash on I-40 in West Knoxville Sunday afternoon, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland. Erland said the car reportedly hydroplaned while driving on the interstate and hit a semi tractor-trailer on I-40 East at Cedar Bluff Road. According to […]
WATE
Deadly North Knoxville shooting update
Police are searching for the suspect in the Toyota Camry. The vehicle was reported to have light-colored rims, a missing door handle and damage, with mud, on the front end and driver’s side. Deadly North Knoxville shooting update. Police are searching for the suspect in the Toyota Camry. The...
WATE
Families seeking justice for Knoxville double homicide victims 2 years later
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 2021 double homicide investigation continues in Knoxville and anyone with information leading to an arrest could earn $5,000. Loved ones gathered Wednesday night outside the old Mag Lounge along E. Magnolia Avenue to remember Marquis Nolan and Jonah Caldwell who were killed in a shooting two years ago on the day at the property.
wvlt.tv
Missing in Knoxville: How KPD is working to find teens
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the United States every year 600,000 people are declared missing, according to The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, NamUS, a database that has a list of every single missing person in the entire United States. More than 4,000 unidentified bodies are discovered each year...
wvlt.tv
Two years later: Shooting at Mac Lounge on Magnolia Ave. case still unsolved
Home for at-risk youth and families in need left unlivable after deadly crash. One car involved in a deadly crash on Magnolia Ave slammed into Safe Haven Teen Empowerment House’s foundation. Updated: 10 hours ago. The changes to baseball may upset traditionalists, but baseball officials say it'll satisfy longtime...
Police searching for suspect’s vehicle in fatal Knoxville shooting
An investigation is underway after police say an altercation occurred that led to shots being fired.
wivk.com
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Investigating a Fatal Shooting in Talbott
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office is investigating a fatal shooting in Talbott. One person taken into custody early this (Thursday) morning following that shooting in the 900 block of Ingram Road. Officials say a preliminary investigation reveals it to be a domestic-related incident.
'What if these were one of my kids' | Man meets young girl after helping save her in fatal crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Tuesday, a man was heading down East Magnolia Avenue when he said he saw a major crash that killed a man and injured five people, including two children. Davey Spurgeon captured the moments leading up to the impact on his helmet camera. He jumped into...
wvlt.tv
One van can change two children’s lives in Anderson County
Oak Ridge personnel will be doing maintenance work on the city’s public warning siren system throughout the week of Jan. 23, 2023. The Tennessee Department of Correction has fired its top attorney and another employee following a scathing independent report on failures within the state’s lethal injection system.
knoxvilledailysun.com
One dead, two charged following E. Magnolia Avenue crash
KNOXVILLE -- At around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on E. Magnolia Avenue near Milligan Street. The crash involved an orange Dodge Charger, a red Dodge Charger and a white Ford Explorer. The driver of the white Ford Explorer...
thebig1063.com
UPDATE: MISSING BELL COUNTY WOMAN FOUND SAFE
Update: As of 3:10am Saturday morning, January 21, 2023, Savannah Sanchez was located by Bell county Deputy Austin Poindexter and is safe. 25-year-old Savannah Sanchez of Bell County was last seen leaving Ferndale Apartments just off of Highway 25E, possibly traveling to Four Mile or into Knox County in a 2010 black Ford Fuson, KY plate BZF187.
Comments / 4