Reparation means transformation in Missouri towns big and small
More Coverage For more on this story, listed to KBIA-FM on Monday during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. On the busy corner of Lafayette and Dunklin streets in Jefferson City, there are unraked lawns, a parking lot and a tennis court. But it used to be a booming Black commercial area.
Missouri AG says lawsuit shows ‘dystopian’ ties of big tech, federal agencies to suppress speech
A “shadowy organization” in the Department of Homeland Security leads the effort to undermine free speech by coercing social media companies, Attorney General Andrew Bailey said Friday in a speech to the Missouri chapter of the Federalist Society. In his first public speech to a nonpartisan audience since...
'We made history today:' First Missourian set to be released from prison after passing of Amendment 3
It's been an exciting day for Adam Mace. "I'm feeling wild and ecstatic," Mace said. "We made history today."
